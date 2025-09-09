Laura Ingraham took aim at Gen Z, scolding young people for not ranking marriage and child-rearing as essential measures of success.

On The Ingraham Angle, the Fox News host spotlighted new polling from NBC News and cherry-picked the issue of marriage.

Ingraham was at least able to find politics in the numbers.

“Young conservative men seem to still have their priorities straight because a new poll from NBC News shows that men ages 18 to 29 who voted for Trump ranked having children number one priority, the definition of success. Being married came in number four,” the 62-year-old said.

Ingraham asked Trump sycophant Charlie Kirk to weigh in. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“So what about Gen Z men who voted for Kamala? Well, they ranked having children at number nine, getting married at number 10. It’s even worse with female Gen Z Kamala voters. Being married at 11, way down in the list for them. Having kids, well, that’s ranked way down at number 12.”

That is despite the fact that Ingraham has never married and adopted her three children in her forties. She then turned to guest Charlie Kirk. In March, he posted to social media a chart that suggests women’s happiness rests on childbirth and the message, “Get married and have children—the data supports it!”

Ingraham, who is unhappy according to Kirk’s data, asked, “What is going on with women and not wanting to prioritize family?”

“This is a pattern that I have seen time and time again on college campuses where young men are ordering their life correctly,” Kirk responded. “They want to first and foremost have children, get married, and then have a nice job, or to be able to travel.”

Ingraham and her 20-year-old adopted daughter, Maria. Laura Ingraham/Instagram

He added, “Young women don’t value having children, and this is one of the reasons why we are seeing a fertility collapse in the West. Less and less young people get married. We’re seeing more and more people go into their 30s to have children.”

U.S. fertility hit a historic low in 2024 at 1.599 births per woman, well under replacement levels, according to the CDC. Birth rates for women 20-24 cratered to a record 55.4 per 1,000, while those 25-29 slipped to 91.0 per 1,000.

“Isn’t social media great?” Ingraham shot back sarcastically. “Didn’t it teach people all the right lessons?”

Later, she pressed Kirk for advice, “Charlie, what advice would you give young women who have been taught to put their careers first before even thinking about settling down or having kids?”

“Having children is more important than having a good career,” Kirk said. “And I would also tell young ladies, you can always go back to your career later, that there is a window where you primarily should pursue marriage and having children. And that is a beautiful thing.”