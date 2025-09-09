Jimmy Kimmel Torches Donald Trump’s ‘Signed Confession’ on Jeffrey Epstein

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t buy the Trump administration’s excuses for the lewd birthday note released Monday that President Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

Kimmel showed his viewers the note, which was written in a nude silhouette of a woman with Trump’s signature doubling as the woman’s pubic hair.

Donald Trump's birthday doodle drawing letter to Jeffrey Epstein. Oversight Democrats

“Again, Trump claims he didn’t write this or draw this, which would mean someone went back in time to frame him for it,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel continued, “But here it is, and it’s written like a movie script. We didn’t make that up.”

Kimmel read aloud the whole note, including the lines “enigmas never age” and “may every day be a wonderful secret.”

Kimmel declared, “Listen, that is not a birthday note. That is a signed confession.”

“That letter is so creepy, it should have its own documentary series on Netflix,” Kimmel said. He joked about the signature bearing Trump’s name, “Signed Donald Trump, right in the spot where he grabs them.”

Kimmel ripped into the apparent hypocrisy of the MAGA world’s “nothing to see here” response to the card, asking viewers to imagine the right-wing reaction if Joe Biden had been the one to write such a card:

“There would have been another storming of the Capitol,” said Kimmel. “There’d be torches and pitchforks going right up [Biden’s] Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! A mock photo for "The Eps Files" instead of "The X Files" ABC

Kimmel mocked House Speaker Mike Johnson’s defense of Trump on Thursday, in which the Republican House leader said Trump was an “FBI informant” trying to “take Epstein down.” (Johnson walked the statement back Monday.)

“Donald Trump is an FBI informant?” Kimmel said. ”Trump was an FBI informant the same way Diddy was a masseuse."

Kimmel asked about the Trump administration, “What is their plan, though? I mean, really, this Epstein thing, do they think we’re just gonna forget about it?”