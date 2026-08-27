Fox News host Will Cain has apologized to ex-DNC chair Jaime Harrison after their interview devolved into a tense on-air confrontation.

Cain on Wednesday blamed his heated clash with Harrison the day before on a “communication failure” within his team, saying he understood if Harrison felt like he had been “ambushed on TV.”

During his show on Tuesday, Cain, 51, immediately began pressing Harrison, 50, on the influence of democratic socialists within the Democratic Party.

But Harrison, who is from South Carolina, had apparently expected questions about the state’s Republican primary, which was held Tuesday night. He went along with the line of questioning—until the Fox host accused him of making an “inflammatory” statement.

“No, Will. What is inflammatory is this,” Harrison, who served as the chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2021 to 2025, shot back. “You invite somebody to come on your show to talk about the South Carolina Republican primary, and you don’t even talk about the South Carolina Republican primary. This is the reason why you guys are disingenuous.”

Cain responded by saying that Harrison was “tilting at windmills” while the two men continued to talk over each other.

“If my staff told you we would talk about the Senate... and the Republican primary, then I apologize. I was under no pretense that I’d be talking to you today about a Republican primary,” the Fox host said, before adding he would “never book the former head of the DNC to talk about a Republican primary.”

By Wednesday, however, Cain’s tone had changed. “I want to clean something up from yesterday,” he began.

Before Cain issued his apology, Harrison had told the Fox host and his staff, “y’all can lose my number,” in an X post. Jaime Harrison/X

He said that although “nobody explicitly promised” Harrison the South Carolina primary would be the focus of the interview, “that was a reasonable expectation based on the communication.”

“There was a breakdown in communication,” Cain continued. “I would never let a guest dictate what I can ask him. Had that been the deal, I would not have agreed to the interview. But that’s separate from what Jaime, I think, reasonably believed. The communication failure came from my show, and ultimately, I own it.”

He proceeded to address Harrison directly, saying, “I understand why you felt misled. I know what it’s like, what it feels like, if you thought you were ambushed on TV, and I understand why you were angry. And for that, I owe you an apology.”

Harrison did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.

Before Cain issued his apology, Harrison had told the Fox host and his staff, “y’all can lose my number,” in an X post.

“Either you are lying or you have people working for you who are lying,” he wrote. “If you wanted me on your show to debate the DEMOCRATIC Party, I would’ve been happy to have that conversation. But don’t invite me on under false pretenses, talking the SC US Senate Race, pull a bait and switch, and then add disrespect by deliberately misnaming the Democratic Party.”

Harrison appeared to be referring to Cain calling it the “Democrat” party.

“I’m always willing to have a tough conversation. Just have enough respect to be straight with me about what the conversation is going to be,” he added.