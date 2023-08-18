Fox Host Avoids Asking Trump About Fox Debate During Fox Interview
JOURNALISM!
In an obsequious interview broadcast on back-to-back episodes of his Fox Business show this week, Larry Kudlow failed to ask former President Donald Trump whether he planned to show up at next week’s GOP presidential primary debate—hosted by Fox News . The refusal to ask Trump about his debate attendance, a hot-button topic for weeks, comes as The New York Times reported Trump will skip the event and look to upstage it by doing a Twitter interview with ex-Fox star Tucker Carlson, who was fired by the network in April. Trump has made his displeasure with Fox News known for months now, raging against the right-wing network and its owner Rupert Murdoch for being insufficiently loyal, despite Fox’s all-out efforts to satisfy him. Carlson, like Trump, has also publicly and privately feuded with the network since being ousted. Therefore it probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Kudlow—a former economic adviser to Trump—apparently didn’t want to upset his old boss, especially considering how he also runs a pro-Trump think tank that has been described as a “MAGA White House in waiting.”