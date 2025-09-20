Fox Host Cheers ICE Assault on Dem Congressional Candidate

Fox host Laura Ingraham used time on The Ingraham Angle to cheer on political violence while Republicans are demanding harsh punishment for those who praise political violence.

On Friday night’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham, 62, shared a clip of an ICE agent dragging and slamming progressive congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh, running in Illinois’s 9th district, to the ground during a protest outside an ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois.

“Good work,” said Ingraham about the ICE agent’s assault.

Abughazaleh, a 26-year-old former journalist for Media Matters and the partner of Onion head Ben Collins, tweeted video of the attack on Friday morning, saying, “This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights.”

This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/EneI3BAkPF — Kat Abughazaleh (@KatAbughazaleh) September 19, 2025

She also retweeted a post from journalist Matthew Weadle confirming that she suffered bruises and minor injuries from the attack.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Abughazaleh for comment.

Ingraham’s support for the brutality on a Democratic politician comes in the wake of Attorney General Pam Bondi tweeting on Tuesday, “For far too long, we’ve watched the radical left normalize threats, call for assassinations, and cheer on political violence. That era is over.”

That’s me in the video. And a Fox News host just celebrated me being assaulted by ICE.



If ICE will do this to a congressional candidate with a big platform, just imagine what they’re doing to the people they’re kidnapping. https://t.co/yFpVg89EMh — Kat Abughazaleh (@KatAbughazaleh) September 20, 2025

Ingraham was far from the only conservative who voiced approval for ICE slamming one of their political opponents to the ground. Laura Loomer, a conservative influencer with close ties to the Trump administration, tweeted, “I love watching communists get body slammed by ICE.”

Ingraham’s statement also comes in the wake of ABC suspending Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday after threats from FCC chairman Brendan Carr.

Kimmel was yanked off the air for saying, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Carr described these comments as misleading the public about the motivation of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the suspected killer of right-ring influencer Charlie Kirk. He said Kimmel’s comments were not in the “public interest” and threatened to revoke ABC’s FCC license.

Within hours, ABC suspended Kimmel, with reports saying network execs were spooked by Carr’s threat.

ABC’s decision magnified scrutiny on Fox shows, which regularly mislead the public on issues relevant to the general public, such as the winner of the 2020 Presidential election, and promote violence against Americans. For example, three days after Kirk’s assassination, Fox host Brian Kilmeade suggested that the government “kill” the homeless. He later apologized for the comments but did not face disciplinary action from the network.