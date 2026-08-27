Fox Host Freaks Out That Republicans Face ‘Brutal’ Midterms

Fox News host Laura Ingraham delivered a stark warning about Republicans’ prospects in the November midterms—and knew who to blame.

On Wednesday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham blasted GOP consultants, saying they were failing to prepare candidates for what she called a “brutal” election cycle.

“These consultants drive me nuts,” Ingraham said. “They fly around in private jets. They collect a huge amount of money. And I think they’re lying to these Republican candidates. This is going to be a brutal cycle. Republicans might pull it out. We all hope they do.”

Her warning comes as Republicans face difficult polling ahead of the midterms.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has previously warned the GOP about the midterms. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

An Emerson College poll has Democrats leading Republicans by 8 points on the generic congressional ballot.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos survey also found Democrats ahead among independent voters, 33 percent to 19 percent, when respondents were asked which party they would support for Congress.

Republicans are trying to hold onto their majorities in both the House and Senate, but the historical odds are against them.

Since World War II, the president’s party has gained congressional seats in the midterms just twice in 1998 and 2002.

Trump’s historically low approval ratings amid his deeply unpopular war with Iran, which has seen gas prices spike, add another hurdle.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed just 33 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance—a personal low for Trump.

The same poll found Democrats leading Republicans 36 percent to 28 percent on which party is better equipped to handle the cost of living—the largest Democratic advantage since the question was first asked in October 2025.

Trump thinks the key to success for the midterms is to make them a referendum on his leadership. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Despite those concerns, Trump has reportedly concluded that Republicans should make the election a referendum on his record, with plans for national television advertising highlighting his administration’s achievements, The Atlantic reported.

Some Republicans have publicly expressed concern about the strategy. “We’ve got 71 days, and right now we don’t have a positive message to tell farm country,” retiring Sen. Thom Tillis said this week.

Republican strategist Alex Conant similarly told Reuters last month: “The White House officials have been saying since January that they need to win economic arguments. It’s hard to win the economic arguments when you’re clearly focused on foreign policy.”

Democratic strategists have also issued warnings.

Strategist James Carville said this month: “It’s so hard after being so obsessed with Trump for so long for the last 10 years; it’s just been Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump—the country is starting to turn away from him.”

Ingraham, who served as an informal Trump adviser during his first term, urged Republicans to sharpen their message, arguing that voters need to hear that Democrats are coming for “your money, your gas-powered car, your air conditioner” and “your private health insurance.”