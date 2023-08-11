Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner called out Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) Thursday for offering allegations regarding President Joe Biden and his family that are inconsistent with what his colleagues have claimed.

Turner began by pointing out that the GOP House Oversight Committee hasn’t “produced a smoking gun” regarding Biden’s alleged involvement in his son’s business deals, and asked, “What do you say to that?”

Langworthy replied, “We’ve never claimed that we have direct money going to the president, but many members of his family have received money from foreign governments.”

Turner corrected him.

“That is precisely the claim that the chairman of your committee, James Comer, and also Jim Jordan, have made many times on public record, here on this network,” she said. (Appearing on Newsmax Thursday, Comer began to make that claim once more before appearing to catch himself.)

But the freshman congressman, who sits on the committee, skirted the issue.

“We are now putting an investigation together, laying out the facts between, on the business dealings of this family,” Langworthy replied. “We are going to continue this investigation. I believe an impeachment inquiry would give us more tools to get the job done.”

Langworthy struggled at another point in the interview when he falsely claimed that Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, testified to the committee while under oath. (That testimony, which Republicans had hoped to be a bombshell, ended up being a dud, with Comer not even attending, as The Daily Beast reported.)

Before wrapping up the interview, Turner reiterated how Langworthy’s remarks don’t square with what other Republicans have claimed.

“[I’ve] got to clarify again that the chairman of your committee and multiple colleagues of yours have made that direct claim: that money has been funneled to the president or that he has profited directly off of his son’s foreign business deals,” she said. “We’ve got to leave it there.”