Fox Host Jesse Watters Gives Bizarre Analysis of Jennifer Aniston’s Looks

Fox News host Jesse Watters was shut down by co-host Harold Ford Jr. while discussing Jennifer Aniston’s appearance during Wednesday’s episode of The Five.

During a chat about women’s appearances that initially revolved around former Rep. Katie Porter, Greg Gutfeld argued that “people didn’t get attractive until the internet,” adding, “watch Friends, they’re not even hot!"

Watters then responded in agreement, arguing, “Jennifer Aniston looks better now, like, 20 years older.” As the discussion was winding down, Watters circled back to discussing Aniston’s appearance, clarifying, “I actually think Jennifer Aniston was much better looking in Friends, I don’t know why I said that. I think I meant she was more glamorous now. Right?"

“Why don’t we get on to the next segment?” Ford responded, as Katie Pavlich explained that Aniston’s elegance is a result of her wealth. “Money buys a lot of makeover, for everyone,” she argued.

Jennifer Aniston attends "The Morning Show" Season 4 New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on September 09, 2025 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Aniston became a global sensation as a result of her role as Rachel Green on the hit ‘90s sitcom Friends, which started when she was just 25 years old. Now 56, Aniston stars in Apple TV’s The Morning Show alongside Reese Witherspoon.

The Five’s conversation about Aniston’s appearance started with Gutfeld jokingly calling former Rep. Porter, who has made headlines for multiple angry outbursts, a “hero” for resisting societal pressure to get a makeover.

“I admire her, because we’re living in the age of appearances, we’re always on camera, we film everything, TVs are high def, and she is resisting the makeover. She is saying, ‘I will never, ever change who I am.‘ She is a hero,” Gutfeld joked.

“Back in the 1970s, everybody looked like Katie Porter. We did not have YouTube instructional videos about how to straighten your hair, how to pop a zit, all we had was Clearasil, Stridex, Aquanet and Seabreeze, and none of it works. She was every woman at a singles bar, she was your friend’s mom and she was 30,” he continued.

Rep. Katie Porter speaks at a town hall hosted by the advocacy group March For Our Lives at East LA College. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Porter, a former U.S. representative hoping to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom in next year’s gubernatorial election, was forced to apologize after footage emerged of her yelling at a staffer during an online conversation in 2021.

“Get out of my f---ing shot!” Porter shouted at the staffer, who was offering a correction about a statement she had made.