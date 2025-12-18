Fox Host Shades Former Colleague for Quitting Trump Admin

Fox News host Laura Ingraham shaded her former colleague, Dan Bongino, after the FBI Deputy Director announced he would resign next month.

Bongino, a former Fox News host and podcaster, announced his departure from the bureau in an X post this week, becoming the first major figure to leave the administration since the start of Trump’s second term.

Following reports in The New York Times that the deputy director was already clearing out his desk, Trump effectively confirmed that Bongino was no longer working with the FBI after referring to him in the past tense.

“Dan did a great job,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday. “I think he wants to go back to his show.”

Bongino’s naked desire to return to showbiz was also picked up on by Laura Ingraham, who took a veiled swipe at her former colleague’s “lucrative” lifestyle choices during Wednesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced his resignation after just nine months in the role. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“The first big departure from the administration was announced late today,” Ingraham told viewers. “After only nine months on the job, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is stepping aside.

“Now, this is not surprising,” she added. “He loved his lucrative media life, and he wants to get back to it.”

Bongino, a former police officer turned Secret Service agent, spent years as a far-right conspiracy podcaster and Fox News commentator before being hand-picked by Trump to serve as deputy director of the FBI in March—a position he had no prior experience with.

His resignation, which was announced exactly nine months after he assumed office, comes just days before the Department of Justice’s deadline to release all Jeffrey Epstein files, which Bongino fought with the administration to release.

Back in July, the deputy director reportedly became so incensed with Attorney General Pam Bondi’s decision not to release the files that he skipped work and threatened to quit his role outright. He later backed down from the threat after returning to work in a “better headspace” the following week.

Former podcaster Bongino expressed a desire to restart his "lucrative" media career. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

But although Bongino has remained tight-lipped about his behind-the-scenes power struggles, those close to the deputy director privately admit that the feud with Bondi has torched his career.

“Bongino is out of control furious,” a source told NBC News about the feud with Bondi. “This destroyed his career. He’s threatening to quit and torch Pam unless she’s fired.”

Bongino has not been shy about disliking his job throughout his nine-month tenure, telling Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade back in May that he was homesick and missed his family in Florida.

Laura Ingraham spent years working alongside Bongino at Fox News. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“It’s been tough on the family,” he told Kilmeade. “People ask me all the time, ‘Do you like it?’ I say, ‘No, I don’t.’ The president didn’t ask me to do this to like it. Nobody likes going into an organization like that and having to change things and make big, bold changes.”

He added, “But, you know, I was at one of our facilities yesterday down in Winchester, and a woman who worked there—very nice—said, ‘I used to watch your show. I miss you.’ I said, ‘I miss me, too.’ Part of you dies a little bit when you see all this stuff from behind the scenes.”