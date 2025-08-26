Democrat attack dog Gavin Newsom’s trolling campaign has got to Fox News again, with a rattled host melting down over the California governor selling his own Trump-bashing merch.

Newsom, 57, has spent the summer honing a new brand of political gamesmanship with a steady drip of AI-generated memes, sardonic missives, and cheeky merchandise aimed squarely at rattling Donald Trump and his allies.

He launched the campaign in July, at about the same time that Texas Republicans embarked on a redistricting push to secure five new winnable seats for their party. He has threatened to do similar in California, attracting the ire of Trump’s cronies.

Newsom’s merch site has a ‘sold out’ Bible at $100, a nod to Trump’s ventures selling religious items to his faithful.

Fox News host Dana Perino suffered a double meltdown over Newsom’s fresh playbook last week. Will Cain is the latest to take the bait.

On Monday’s Will Cain Show, the host appeared particularly peeved that Newsom has decided to flog MAGA-style merch, including the $100 Bible.

Will Cain blasting Newsom on Monday's show. Fox News

“He seems to have found ground, legs with the left by mocking President Trump,” the political analyst raged. “Like the ChatGPT personality, he’s just borrowing now from President Trump, copying his style with X post, now he’s even going for his own MAGA style merch.”

He then listed some of the items for sale in Newsom’s Patriot Shop. “The shop includes items like a ‘Newsom was right about everything’ hat, or he has a Newsom 2026 mug,” Cain said.

“He even has a Bible priced at $100, and he tweets out already sold out. His personality just a shadow. Shadows on the wall, a Xerox copy of others...but that works on the left.”

The increasingly outspoken Newsom responded to Cain directly, writing on X, “Thank you for the promotion of our ‘FANTASTIC’ Patriot Shop, @WillCainShow!!!!!"

The shop also includes a T-shirt with an image of Newsom basking in a heavenly glow, surrounded by MAGA heavyweights, former Fox News star Tucker Carlson, late wrestling icon Hulk Hogan (with angel wings and a halo), and Kid Rock. A vest tee with ‘Trump is not hot’ on it is also for sale.

His self-aggrandizing religious images poke fun at Trump’s godlike self-belief and his party’s insistence on being the traditional pious side of the political spectrum.

Gavin Newsom sends Donald Trump some snowflake emojis. X

The meme-heavy approach to mocking Trump has rankled Fox News hosts. “You have to stop it with the Twitter thing,” said Perino, imploring Newsom’s wife to step in. Sean Hannity bemoaned the “performative confrontational style” that only “wins you points with the loony radical base.” Fox News anchor Trace Gallagher referred to the tone as “childish.”

Crucially, Trump has also taken the bait. “Gavin Newscum is way down in the polls,” Trump claimed on Truth Social last week. “He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California!!! President DJT.”