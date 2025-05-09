Fox News host Bret Baier informed viewers Thursday evening that Donald Trump had named Jeanine Pirro the interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.

On Special Report, Baier said that Pirro had left Fox to take on the role.

“President Trump announced that on Truth Social minutes ago,” he said, before summarizing Pirro’s legal background.

“Pirro was assistant district attorney for Westchester County in New York and went on to serve as county judge and district attorney, where she was the first woman ever to be elected to those positions,” he said.

Baier added, “We obviously wish her well.”

Pirro’s final time co-hosting The Five was on Wednesday.

A fervent pro-Trump voice on the right-wing network, Pirro’s commentary got her labeled a promoter of false 2020 election claims by voting machine company Dominion.

Fox News ultimately settled with Dominion for $787.5 million.

In early 2022, after Fox executives had ended Pirro’s weekend show, she was moved to The Five. And while ratings there have since been strong, the change was intended as a demotion, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

“[Suzanne] Scott had an open conservative seat on The Five, so by moving Pirro there, she solved two problems at once," Stelter wrote in his 2023 book Network of Lies.

“Pirro was far easier to manage on a five-person talk show—she wasn’t writing monologues or picking guests anymore. She was also reaching a larger audience, five days a week, than she was on Saturdays,“ he explained.

”But it was pointed out to me that The Five is not the cushiest job for a seventy-something former prosecutor to hold,“ Stelter added. ”Pirro was now in the studio five days a week and sharing the stage with the likes of the grandstanding Jesse Watters. Solo-hosting once a week was definitely easier for her—but harder on the managers and lawyers.”

Now, Pirro is out of the picture entirely.