Media

Fox Host Reveals Judge Jeanine Pirro’s Exit in Live TV Farewell

SPECIAL REPORT

Pirro won’t be returning to Fox, Bret Baier announced.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt

Fox News host Bret Baier informed viewers Thursday evening that Donald Trump had named Jeanine Pirro the interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.

On Special Report, Baier said that Pirro had left Fox to take on the role.

“President Trump announced that on Truth Social minutes ago,” he said, before summarizing Pirro’s legal background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Names Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro as Top D.C. ProsecutorORDER IN THE COURT
Kenneal Patterson
Jeanine Pirro

“Pirro was assistant district attorney for Westchester County in New York and went on to serve as county judge and district attorney, where she was the first woman ever to be elected to those positions,” he said.

Baier added, “We obviously wish her well.”

Pirro’s final time co-hosting The Five was on Wednesday.

A fervent pro-Trump voice on the right-wing network, Pirro’s commentary got her labeled a promoter of false 2020 election claims by voting machine company Dominion.

Jeanine Pirro Tries Hard to Spin Trump Tariffs as Good NewsORANGE-TINTED GLASSES
William Vaillancourt
Jeanine Pirro

Fox News ultimately settled with Dominion for $787.5 million.

In early 2022, after Fox executives had ended Pirro’s weekend show, she was moved to The Five. And while ratings there have since been strong, the change was intended as a demotion, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

“[Suzanne] Scott had an open conservative seat on The Five, so by moving Pirro there, she solved two problems at once," Stelter wrote in his 2023 book Network of Lies.

“Pirro was far easier to manage on a five-person talk show—she wasn’t writing monologues or picking guests anymore. She was also reaching a larger audience, five days a week, than she was on Saturdays,“ he explained.

The Untold Story of How Judge Jeanine Failed Up at FoxCONFIDER
Lachlan Cartwright, Andrew Kirell
Photo illustration of several Fox News logos with Jeanine Pirro and Tucker Carlson on a beige background.

”But it was pointed out to me that The Five is not the cushiest job for a seventy-something former prosecutor to hold,“ Stelter added. ”Pirro was now in the studio five days a week and sharing the stage with the likes of the grandstanding Jesse Watters. Solo-hosting once a week was definitely easier for her—but harder on the managers and lawyers.”

Now, Pirro is out of the picture entirely.

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
WorldNew Pope Leo XIV Bashed JD Vance on Twitter Just Weeks Ago
David Gardner
MediaLawrence O’Donnell Mocks Trump Getting ‘Humiliated’ Without Realizing It
Tom Sanders
PoliticsCast of Trump’s Favorite Musical to Boycott Kennedy Center
Erkki Forster
PoliticsJoe Biden Sticks the Knife Into Kamala Harris Over Election Loss on ‘The View’
Josh Fiallo
WorldFirst American Elected Pope
Staff