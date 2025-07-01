Fox Host Trashes Trump’s Latest Overpriced ‘Gross Perfume’

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov has trashed President Donald Trump’s latest “gross” product hawk—a new range of fragrances.

Trump announced two new fragrances on Monday as the tight-knit vote on his controversial megabill dominated the headlines.

“Trump Fragrances are here,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “They’re called ‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

Jessica Tarlov attends FOX Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2024 in Greenvale, New York. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Tarlov, Fox News’ liberal panelist, couldn’t help but point out the irony in the timing of Trump’s announcement, which coincided with Senate debates on his so-called “big, beautiful bill.”

“Sixteen million Americans are about to lose their healthcare, but go buy my gross perfume…” Tarlov wrote in an X post, referencing widespread concerns that the bill will lead to steep Medicaid cuts.

The new scents retail for $249 a pop on Trump’s website, making them his most expensive fragrances to date. The “Fight Fight Fight” and “Victory” editions sold for $199 apiece last year.

The limited-edition fragrances come in rose gold or gold-colored bottles, topped with a statue of a man clad in a tuxedo.

Fragrance enthusiasts eager to know what the new line smells like, however, will likely be left wanting by the vague descriptions on the website.

“With every spray, Victory 47 captures confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination,” the page for the women’s perfume reads. “A sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that’s your go-to signature for any occasion.”

The men’s cologne is described simply as blending “rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish” for “men who lead with strength, confidence, and purpose—this is more than a cologne; it’s a celebration of resilience and success.”

The new fragrances are not the first Trump-branded products to hit the market.

Earlier this month, the Trump Organization—run by the president’s sons—introduced an “all-American” iPhone lookalike made in China.

The $499 smartphone, called “T1,” was designed to work seamlessly with Trump Mobile, billed as “a next-generation wireless provider with bold ambitions and a customer-first mission.”

The new fragrances join a long line of Trump merchandise, which includes an $11,500 guitar, a $1,000 Bible, and $299 sneakers.

The Art of the Deal author’s business ventures appear to have paid off. Trump’s first financial disclosure in his second term, obtained by The Bulwark, showed that he made $2.5 million off of the sneakers and fragrances.