Fox Host Blames Nancy Mace’s TSA Meltdown for GOP Losses

While seeking answers for the multiple high-profile losses the GOP endured on Tuesday night in elections around the country, one Fox News host looked inward and found someone to blame: Rep. Nancy Mace.

Trey Gowdy argued that President Donald Trump wants Republicans to talk more persuasively about their successes in order to appeal to voters, and cautioned them against getting distracted.

Gowdy went on to cite Mace as one such distraction, telling the Fox & Friends hosts, “You look at the headlines recently and you’ve got an apoplectic congresswoman who’s having a psychotic episode in Charleston at an airport, you’ve got this debate over white nationalism.”

“I think Trump is saying, ‘Republicans, stop talking about all of that. Start talking about the best 10 months any president has ever had in our history, and maybe we have a chance in the midterms.‘”

Fox News

Mace made headlines last week after reports from Charles County Aviation Authority officers described her cursing and making derogatory comments to them, calling them ‘f-----g incompetent,’ and telling them, ‘This is no way to treat a f-----g U.S. Representative’” after she had to enter the airport unescorted.

Cameron Morabito, Mace’s director of operations, told the Daily Beast at the time, “We are forced to take the Congresswoman’s safety extremely seriously. After the world watched Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the threats against her have only intensified. Our security procedures are based solely on legitimate safety concerns, and any attempt to politicize this reality is both dangerous and reckless.”

Mace, a congresswoman who in August announced her intention to run for governor of South Carolina, made headlines for her tirade against airport workers last week. Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Other Fox News personalities offered analyses similar to Gowdy’s, including Greg Gutfeld, who argued that the results, which saw Democrats win governor races in New Jersey and Virginia and the New York City mayoral race, as well as the success of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s Proposition 50, were the result of an absent Republican Party, and not a rebuke of Trump.

“This isn’t a rebuke of Trump, it’s a consequence of an absent Republican Party. Lousy candidates... And I get it, it is hard to win in blue areas, but at least try,” Gutfeld told his fellow panelists on The Five.

Gutfeld: This isn't a rebuke of trump, it is a consequence of an absent Republican party. Lousy candidates. I get it. It is hard to win in blue areas but at least try. pic.twitter.com/6CfTflkpch — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2025

Meghan McCain, daughter of former senator John McCain, vented her frustrations on X, writing, “Republicans are letting failed theater kids ruin our party‚” while MAGA media personality Megyn Kelly echoed Gowdy’s complaints, concurring with a post blaming Republicans who “spent the last month crying about podcast hosts and group chats.”