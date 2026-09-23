Fox Host Turns on Trump Over Meeting With MAGA Foe

Fox News host Will Cain has lashed out on air over Donald Trump’s chummy meeting with his favorite Democratic mayor.

Cain reacted after the 80-year-old president met with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, 34, at Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence, on Monday ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump and the socialist mayor appear to have developed an unlikely rapport in recent months, frustrating some prominent figures within the president’s MAGA base.

Trump and Mamdani have developed an unlikely rapport. Andrew Hofstetter/REUTERS

On Tuesday, Cain joined a number of MAGA figures, including right-wing conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, in voicing his displeasure over the meeting.

“Yesterday in New York, a meeting of the minds between MAGA and socialism,” Cain said on Tuesday’s The Will Cain Show.

The Fox News host pointed to comments from an expert lip-reader interviewed by the New York Post, who claimed Trump personally invited Mamdani to visit him at the White House to “see how I work” during an off-mic exchange.

“What I will say, we’ll look after you, but as I say, you’re doing great,” Trump said, according to lip-reader Jeremy Freeman. “I’ll look after you, you look after the New Yorkers. And we can both make it work. I wanna support you, help me. Come with me to the White House—see how I work.”

Cain seized on the reported exchange as further evidence of the warming relations between the pair.

“According to a lip-reader, it wasn’t a good vibe, even when the mics weren’t on,” Cain said.

Cain added, “As the two get closer, starting to look like so too are the ideologies that are represented.”

Cain then turned to a Wall Street Journal opinion article published last month titled “The Young MAGA Socialists Are Here,” which he said showed that “some young folks on the right are considering socialism as a shortcut to the American dream.”

Trump invited Mamdani to see him at the White House in an off-mic exchange. Bing Guan/REUTERS

“Fifty-three percent of self-identified young conservatives, under the age of 40, support government-run grocery stores,” Cain said, citing the Journal. “In a 2025 survey of young likely voters, 42 percent of conservatives said they would like to see a Democratic socialist win the presidency in 2028.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump’s friendly encounter with Mamdani also angered Loomer, who asked on X: “Why reward Mamdani with a presidential meeting?”

“Why are we allowing the left to control the optics? This only signals to the left that if you openly disrespect the president and violate our laws, you will be rewarded. Sad to see,” she said.

“Every campaign commercial in 2026 is about how radical the left is,” Loomer wrote in another post. “Why embolden them by meeting with them right before the midterms?”

Conservative radio host Sid Rosenberg said the meeting would hurt “all Republicans trying to win midterm elections.”

“This punk does not deserve the president’s respect,” he wrote on X. “Meeting with this Jew hater on Yom Kippur? OMG. Please reconsider Mr. President!”