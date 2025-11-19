Fox Host Wildly Says Cuban Rubio Is ‘Like Your Mexican Friend’

When describing the members of President Donald Trump’s “crew of guys,” Fox News host Jesse Watters described Secretary of State Marco Rubio as being “like your Mexican friend that works a lot, but is really funny.”

Rubio, 54, who was born in Florida, is the son of Cuban—not Mexican—immigrants who came to the U.S. in the 1950s.

Watters made the ill-informed comment while describing Trump’s Cabinet, calling them a “crew” and running through various members and the archetypal roles they occupy. The analogy was inspired by a story of would-be Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. having to eat a Big Mac aboard Trump’s aircraft shortly after the 2024 election, a food he later compared to poison.

An excited Watters worked his way through Donald Trump’s “crew.” Fox News

“I like how he tried to make Bobby eat the Big Mac. You always have that friend that you like, try to make them eat stuff just to see if he would puke,” Watters began.

”He’s got a crew of guys. Bobby is the guy you give stuff to see if he will yak. Pete’s the guy that likes to blow stuff up,” he continued, referring to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has ordered strikes killing 76 people on boats in international waters in the past few months.

”Rubio is like your Mexican friend that works a lot, but is really funny. J.D. Vance is like the poor kid who is, like, really smart,” Watters said, referring to the vice president’s upbringing that was detailed in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, and the subsequent film adaptation.

Fox host Jesse Watters jokingly described Cuban-American Marco Rubio as being “like your Mexican friend who works a lot, but is really funny.” Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“Bessent is the smooth operator you put in front of the parents if you get in trouble, and he will just make things go away,” Watters explained, before finally arriving at Trump himself, telling his fellow panellists, ”Trump is like a rich kid with a mansion and all the toys and everyone goes over to his house and has a big adventure.”

”It’s a great crew that we need to keep it together,” he concluded. Watters was making a larger point about what he felt was the need for Trump to focus on “retail politics.”

“He’s the best when he is in that retail politic mode, when he works the McDonald’s fry machine, when he puts on the trucker thing. Sent him out to a cattle ranch. Sent him out to the farm. Go to a small business that’s been helped by the tariffs, do something like that. Because next year is the crucial year,” Watters argued, referring to the 2026 midterms.

Watters also described Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the friend you “give stuff to see if he will yak.” Donald Trump Jr./X

The GOP has been scrambling since the Nov. 4 elections that saw Democrats score big wins by focusing on affordability and the cost of living, forcing Republicans to pivot and attempt to address those concerns in order to claw back ground ahead of the midterms.

“These elections, last couple Tuesdays, was a huge wake-up call because he is now dialed-in on affordability,” Watters said of Trump. ”He is banging the drum and now probably go[ing] into campaign mode.”