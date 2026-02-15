Fox Hosts Blasted for Joking That Epstein Is a ‘Sex Rabbi’

Fox News’ resident “comedian” is under fire for calling Jeffrey Epstein a “sex rabbi.”

The Five hosts discussed Pam Bondi’s hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee regarding the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files. The Fox News commentators slammed Democrats for their emotional exchanges with the attorney general, who repeatedly deflected questions about the matter at hand by bringing up President Donald Trump’s so-called administrative wins.

Primetime anchor Jesse Watters and anti-woke late night host Greg Gutfeld joked during the Friday night episode about the crimes that Epstein was accused of perpetrating and facilitating.

"The Five" host, Greg Gutfeld, joked that Epstein was a "sex rabbi." John Lamparski/Getty Images

Watters suggested that Epstein was “just a fixer” who gets high-profile people what they need.

“It looks like he’s mostly just a fixer, a guy who advises,” Watters said. “He helps people with their problems. Sometimes those problems are, ‘You need a girl?’”

He added that “if you need it, he’s got it.”

“He’s a sex rabbi,” Gutfeld responded with a shrug and a smirk, eliciting laughs from Watters and fellow co-host Kennedy.

Watters said that Epstein was a "fixer" who helps his rich friends with women. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Watters then suggested the dead Epstein should perform at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

After some quick laughs, the panel paused for a beat of silence. Co-host Dana Perino then passed the mic to Gutfeld for actual commentary. Sticking to the same script as Bondi, who called a request for her to apologize to Epstein survivors in the room “theatrics,” Gutfeld dismissed the Epstein hearing as “theater.”

Bondi refused to apologize to Epstein survivors. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“There’s no moral imperative behind this righteousness, it’s only political, obviously, theater,” he said.

Gutfeld also said he doesn’t “get that beat up about” hearings like this, which he called “crud” and likened to a “hockey fight.” He further defended Bondi’s response to the hearing.

Fox News did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Meanwhile, social media users were repulsed by the hosts’ response, expressing shock at how they could joke about a crime like child sexual abuse.

“Because human trafficking and child rape is funny to these two idiots?” one X user said, referring to Watters and Gutfeld. “This house of cards cannot collapse fast enough.”

Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivors stand in the audience as Attorney General Pam Bondi was cornered over whether she would apologize for the Justice Department's handling of the release of files and failing to redact victims' names. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Holy hell, not you guys down playing it too,” a YouTube viewer said.