Fox Hosts Clash Over Political Violence After Kirk Shooting

Greg Gutfeld lashed out at his co-host on The Five, Jessica Tarlov, after she questioned his statement that political violence was “only” being done by perpetrators on the left.

“Don’t play that bull---t with me!” Gutfeld exclaimed midway through their heated discussion in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s killing last week.

On Monday’s episode of the Fox News show, Tarlov first urged patience for making judgment about the killer’s motives, and cautioned against casting sweeping blame on “the left,” as some have done.

“If there is evidence that he was a leftist—and [FBI Director] Kash [Patel] talked this morning about this note that doesn’t exist anymore but ‘through our aggressive interview posture’ we know exactly what it said,” Tarlov began.

“They are going to have to do better than that for people to take it from the president and people who are supporting him in this that is a ‘they’ problem, that ‘the left’ came out and ‘they’ took out Charlie Kirk.”

“It may absolutely be the case,” she continued. “But we know that Tyler Robinson was raised in a close-knit conservative family. We know it was a big gun culture family. The grandma said something like we don’t even know any liberals. It wasn’t school indoctrination, Kari Lake went off on that. He was in an online apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College... I’m just saying we need more information before you smear—”

Charlie Kirk appears at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on September 10, 2025. While speaking at the event, Kirk was fatally shot in the neck. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribu/via REUTERS

Gutfeld interjected.

“We don’t need more information.”

“Really?” asked Tarlov.

“Yes,” Gutfeld said. “We don’t need it. What is interesting here is: why is only this happening on the left and not the right?”

Tarlov replied by referencing the Democratic state representative in Minnesota who, along with her husband and their dog, was shot dead in June. The suspect, Vance Boelter, had earlier also allegedly shot Democratic state senator John Hoffman and his wife. Authorities found in Boelter’s car a list of about 70 Democrats in Minnesota and elsewhere, abortion rights advocates, and abortion providers.

“What about Melissa Hortman?” Tarlov asked.

“You want to talk about Melissa Hortman? Did you know her name before it happened? None of us did. None of us were spending every single day talking about Mrs. Hortman. I never heard of her until after she died.”

“So she doesn’t matter?” Tarlov asked.

“Don’t play that bull---t with me,” Gutfeld replied. “What I’m saying is: There was no demonization amplification about that woman before she died. It was a specific crime against her by somebody who knew her. You can bring up Josh Shapiro, but you then you will not bring up, for example, that was a pro Palestine person. So don’t use your ‘what about this.’”

Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed at their home in June, allegedly by an assailant who had a target list of Democratic politicians and abortion providers. Star Tribune via Getty Images/Star Tribune via Getty Images

“The fact of the matter is the ‘both sides argument’ not only doesn’t fly—we don’t care! We don’t care about your both sides argument. That s--- is dead,“ Gutfeld continued.

”For one thing, there is no cognitive dissonance on our side. On your side, your beliefs do not match reality, so you’re coming up with these rationalizations, like ‘What about this?’ or ‘What about that?’ We are not doing that because we saw it happen. We saw a young bright man assassinated and we know who did it. We are not coming up with rationalizations. We are calm, we are honest, and we are resolute. We are not defensive.”

Gutfeld then told Tarlov: “If you have to face the underlying fact of this, your life is going to fall apart because you’re going to realize: you’re not the good guys.”

The conservative commentator clarified that in some ways he was not talking to Tarlov specifically but to those on the left.

“I don’t believe you’re part of that group, but why the hell do you have to mimic and echo that crap to us?” Gutfeld said, before saying Kirk’s alleged killer “was a patsy” who was “under the hypnotic spell of a direct to consumer nihilism: the trans cult.”