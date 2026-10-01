Fox Hosts Fight on Air Over Toxic Slurs Hurled Off Camera

Hardline Fox News host Jesse Watters revealed a bleak behind-the-scenes view of the right-wing network while defending a Democrat accused of slinging slurs.

Watters, 48, was appearing on Fox’s The Five on Wednesday as the panel discussed allegedly divisive behavior by the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in Alaska, Mary Peltola.

Last week, several of Peltola’s former staff reported volatile workplace behavior by the candidate, including the use of profane language and homophobic slurs, as well as language mocking the intellectually disabled.

Fox News host Jesse Watters supports Mary Peltola. Fox News

The Alaskan businessman used the word “ret---ed” and the word “f----t” multiple times, which she denies, according to the New York Times.

Legal analyst Emily Compagno was on The Five panel, and said there was a difference between having “thick skin” and giving someone a “free pass” for their questionable actions.

Referencing “snowflake culture,” Compagno then noted, “It’s 2026 and culturally and legally, employees can expect professionalism. And expecting professionalism is not fragility.”

A fired-up Watters then accused Compagno, a regular panelist on The Five, of going “soft.”

Jesse Watters gave a peek behind the Fox curtains. Fox News

“You’ve heard those words said at Fox. You’ve heard these words before,” Watters claimed of the offensive slurs. “We’re gonna be all soft... Who cares? It actually makes people like her more.”

As his rant continued, Watters referenced his time working as a production staffer for former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

O’Reilly was fired from Fox in 2017 following an internal investigation into multiple sexual harassment allegations and subsequent advertiser boycotts.

“People are upset that she said a bad word? It’s a bad word!” Watters said of Peltola. “You think Bill O’Reilly tucked me in at night and sang me a lullaby? Goodness gracious!”

Bill O'Reilly was Jesse Watters' former boss. NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

He claimed, “This is what is done in an intense environment. You go work on a Wall Street trading desk. Go work at the Pentagon. People say stuff!”

Directly referencing the whistleblowers calling out Peltola, Watters said, “It’s disloyal to drop a dime on your boss when the Senate power is hanging in the balance. This could cost her the seat, and then what happens next?”

Getting even more agitated, Watters said, “The Democrats aren’t there to block a Supreme Court justice, and it’s like three beta males and some soft snowflake girl who went to college and studied women’s studies and African studies? That’s what the problem is, and that’s why Democrats are where they are.”

He continued his tirade, saying Democrats were “afraid” of getting yelled at.

“Getting yelled at makes you a man. And if you’re not yelled at, you’re not doing anything,” he barked.

Emily Compagno appears on "The Five" on Fox News. Fox News

Seemingly referencing Watters’ comments about the Fox workplace as part of his rant, Compagno said, “I would like HR to know that he was kidding.”

Watters said, “I’m not kidding!”

Co-host Dana Perino told Watters, “You need to get it together.”

“I’m not kidding!” he repeated, as Perino repeated her request.

The Daily Beast has contacted Fox News for comment.