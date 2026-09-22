Trump’s P***y-Gate Tape Sidekick Gets New Fox News Job

The Queen of Christmas’s reign over the Billboard Hot 100 is over. Up-and-coming country star Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has held the chart’s No. 1 spot for 23 nonconsecutive weeks, officially surpassing the record set by Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Langley’s lovelorn ballad, written with Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, and Joybeth Taylor, first hit No. 1 in February. It was the 27-year-old country star’s first time leading the chart, which she called “surreal” in an interview with Billboard News earlier this year. Langley’s sophomore album, Dandelion, has also earned several weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Still, keep an eye out for the Queen’s return—Carey’s Christmas track charts every Yuletide season and is expected to come back this year.
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- 1Country Star Topples Mariah Carey’s Chart Record DETHRONEDElla Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has officially claimed the record for the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 2United Jet Declares Mayday Over Scary Midflight EmergencyBUCKLE UPThe flight experienced difficulties after departing from Chicago.
Shop with ScoutedThis New Hair Growth Vitamin Boosts Volume in Just 90 DaysHAIR TODAYThe new hair growth capsule supports healthy hair from the inside out.
- 3Star Trek Actor Dies at 85'ONE-OF-A-KIND'James Sloyan played four characters across three Star Trek series.
- 4Trump’s P***y-Gate Tape Sidekick Gets New Fox News JobJOB GRABBill Bush is getting back on the small screen.
Shop with ScoutedThis Clitoral Sex Toy Uses Air for Suction-Based Stimulation🍑💦Womanizer is slashing the price on its viral peach-shaped sex toy for Labor Day.
- 5Passenger Charged After Terrifying Midflight Door RampageSKY HIGH CHAOSThe suspect also allegedly became aggressive with his fellow passengers, flight attendants, and responding police officers.
- 6Vile ‘Manosphere’ Star Hit With Disturbing Criminal ChargesSERIOUSThe “looksmaxxer” is in trouble with the law. Again.
- 7Air Force Plane Makes Sudden Emergency LandingMID-AIR SCAREThe flight was diverted to the United Kingdom.
- 8College Toppled From No. 1 Ranking After 15-Year RunDETHRONEDThe school’s leaders had previously dismissed the rankings as a “slightly daft obsession.”
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 9U.S. F-16 Crashes at NATO AirbaseJET DOWNA squadron of U.S. F-16s is based at the NATO base in Germany.
- 10ICE Quietly Splurges Cash on Phone-Hacking TechnologyBIG BROTHERThe Trump administration has approved $96 million for a surveillance group whose systems federal immigration agents will use against “non-cooperative” targets.
A transatlantic United Airlines flight from Chicago to London had to make an emergency landing in Ireland after suffering engine problems. United flight UA938 had departed Chicago O’Hare International Airport before declaring a Mayday hours later and landing at Shannon Airport in County Clare, about 140 miles from Dublin. The issue on Monday involved the Boeing 767’s left-hand engine. The plane landed safely with none of the aircraft’s 173 passengers or crew injured. The plane remained at the Irish airport for several hours after the landing while technical checks were carried out. Local media reports that emergency services, including firefighters and ambulance crew, were called to the runway after being made aware of the Mayday call. All emergency services were stood down around 30 minutes after the plane landed at Shannon Airport. A replacement flight was eventually arranged to continue the journey to London’s Heathrow without any further issues. The precise nature of the engine problem that affected the original flights has not been revealed.
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From red light therapy caps to topical serums, there’s no shortage of over-the-counter products promising to support thicker, fuller-looking hair. Of course, if you’re experiencing sudden or significant shedding, it’s always best to consult your doctor or dermatologist to rule out an underlying cause. But for those looking to support healthy hair growth from the inside out, supplements have become an increasingly popular addition to the at-home arsenal. After all, nutrition plays an important role in both the hair growth cycle and overall scalp and follicle health.
O Positiv has built a loyal following around its female-focused supplements, including its popular URO vaginal probiotics and FLO PMS vitamins, and now the women-owned brand is bringing that same approach to hair care. Its latest launch, URO Hair Growth Capsules, is a clinically backed daily supplement designed to help support hair growth and volume while reducing the appearance of thinning in as little as 90 days.
The formula combines familiar hair-supporting nutrients like biotin, iron, folate, and vitamin B12 with Serevelle, the brand’s proprietary botanical complex designed to help address DHT, a hormone linked with certain types of hair loss, and support a longer hair-growth phase. Rather than focusing on just one potential contributor to thinning, URO Hair Growth takes a more multifaceted approach.
Unlike other hair growth ingestibles, the daily capsules stand out because it also contains holy basil, an adaptogenic herb traditionally used to support the body’s response to stress. Prolonged physical or emotional stress can disrupt the normal hair-growth cycle and contribute to increased shedding, making them a great addition. For those who want a more inside-out approach to thinning (or to complement serums, scalp treatments, and high-tech devices), URO Hair Growth Capsules offer another option to add to your lineup.
Star Trek actor James Sloyan died at age 85 at his home in California, his family announced on Sunday. The character actor, who was known for playing a Romulan admiral and the son of the Klingon Worf on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” died on July 22 in Sherman Oaks, according to his obituary. “Friends and colleagues remember him always present, always curious, courageous, inventive, loyal, as well as brash, mouthy and very urban. He was one-of-a-kind,” his family wrote in their obituary. No cause of death was provided. In addition to his credit in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Sloyan was the Bajoran scientist Dr. Mora on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” and the Haakonian scientist Ma’Bor Jetrel on “Star Trek: Voyager.” His filmography also included “Xanadu,” with Olivia Newton-John, and “The Sting,” which won Best Picture at the Oscars in 1974. In 1983, Sloyan landed a role opposite Madeline Kahn in the sitcom “Oh Madeline.” He is survived by his wife, actress Deirdre Lenihan, and their children, musician Daniel Sloyan and actress Samantha Sloyan.
Trump’s P***y-Gate Tape Sidekick Gets New Fox News Job
The one-time Access Hollywood host who yukked it up with Donald Trump in the infamous “grab ‘em by the p---y” tape has a new job. Billy Bush will join Fox News as a contributor, the network said Tuesday, making his debut on the Jesse Watters Primetime show. The leaked “grab ‘em” tape rocked the 2016 election with days to go when it revealed how, in 2005, Trump was caught on a hot mic telling Bush, “When you’re a star… you can do anything. Grab ‘em by the p***y.” Bush replied approvingly, “Whatever you want.” Trump talked about attempting to pursue Bush’s then-Access Hollywood co-host Nancy O’Dell, and disparaged her body, while Bush walked with him, never intervening. At the time the tape was made Bush was co-host of Access, and Trump was NBC’s biggest star thanks to The Apprentice. Bush had become a Today Show co-host when the tape was leaked in Oct. 2016, and was fired shortly after, going on to front the syndicate entertainment show Extra. The 54-year-old—a nephew of the late President George H.W. Bush—divorced his wife Sydney Davis in the aftermath of the scandal. Bush currently hosts Hot Mics with Billy Bush, a video podcast on sports, politics, entertainment, tech, and pop culture.
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Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market, finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer’s bestselling Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.
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Right now, the Peach is only $29 (normally it’s $69) when you use the code PEACHTOY20 at checkout. Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
A passenger who allegedly tried to open a plane door mid-flight is facing up to 23 years in prison. Thomas Raymond Forster, 41, was on a Qantas flight Monday from Karratha Airport to Perth Airport in Australia when he allegedly began verbally abusing a fellow passenger. He began hitting and kicking the seat in front of him, police allege, and abused flight attendants who tried to intervene. When the flight attendants asked him to fasten his seatbelt ahead of landing, he allegedly tried to open the forward passenger door while the plane was still in the air. After the plane landed, Australian Federal Police officers escorted Forster from the aircraft, and he allegedly became aggressive with the officers, harming one of them. He was charged with one count of harming a public officer, which carries a maximum penalty of 13 years in prison, and one count of endangering the aircraft, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years. He also faces up to $17,200 in fines if convicted. He appeared in court Tuesday and was granted bail.
Police have charged streamer and self-described “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular with rape, as well as with providing a minor with alcohol and drugging an individual for the purposes of sex. The 20-year-old influencer, real name Brandon Peters, was hit with the charges in Cape Cod on Sept. 8, stemming from an alleged incident that took place in May of last year. His representatives said in a statement that he “has not been physically served,” and accused The Bulwark, which first broke the news, of “exaggerating the status of a case to boost traffic.” It’s not the first time the controversial streamer, who built an online following by undergoing bizarre and often extreme treatments to maximize his perceived attractiveness, has run into trouble with the law. Authorities in Florida charged him in April for unlawful discharge of a firearm after an online video that appeared to show him shooting at an alligator in the Everglades. His lawyer said of that incident that Peters was “following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide,” that he’d “relied on that guidance,” and that “no animals or people were harmed.”
A U.S. Air Force plane declared an emergency mid-flight and diverted while flying from Italy on Monday. The U.S.-bound Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker took off from the Aviano Air Base and reported a 7700—the transponder code for a general emergency—at around 36,000 feet over France. The flight was diverted to RAF Mildenhall airport in Suffolk, England, where it landed at about 11 a.m. local time. Fire crews met the plane as a standard precaution, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the emergency, the purpose of the flight and its exact intended U.S. destination have not been disclosed. The plane is a military aerial refueling tanker and its “broad role” is to support military aircraft by transferring fuel in flight, according to its official fact sheet.
Princeton University has lost its top spot in the U.S. News & World Report rankings after a 15-year run as America’s No. 1 college. This year, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology overtook the venerated Ivy League school thanks to its top performance in faculty research, standardized test scores among incoming students, and alumni earnings after graduation. Harvard and Yale’s rankings held steady at No. 3 and 4 respectively, while the California Institute of Technology and Stanford tied for fifth place. No public universities appeared on the list until No. 20, with the University of California campuses in Berkeley and Los Angeles tying for the spot. Princeton declined to comment on losing its No. 1 position, though its president Christopher Eisgruber has in the past blasted the college rankings “game” as a “slightly daft obsession that does harm when colleges, parents, or students take it too seriously.”
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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.
You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.
An F-16 Falcon fighter has crashed at a NATO base. The jet went down at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany on Tuesday afternoon, American officials said, according to the Daily Mail. An investigation into the incident is now underway. However, officials confirmed that one person was injured and that the pilot ejected from the jet. The Associated Press reported that U.S. Air Base Spangdahlem said the jet belonged to the 52nd Fighter Wing. The German newspaper Trierischer Volksfreund reported that the plane was on approach to the airbase, but the crash came close to both federal highway B50 and a nearby golf course. Birthe Thomsen, the mayor of the nearby town of Speicher in the Ifel region of Rhineland-Palatinate, told the press that she saw a jet lose altitude quickly before seeing smoke rising. She called emergency services. The cause of the crash is still unknown. A squadron of 20 U.S. F-16s is stationed at the base, the Mail reports.
The Department of Homeland Security has dramatically increased available funding for a group helping federal immigration agents break into people’s phones. ICE has set aside $96 million for Cellebrite, an Israeli digital surveillance company, for systems that can extract information from cellphones, tablets, and other devices, according to PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack. The five-year contract marks a 170 percent increase on the department’s previous $35.5 million deal with the company, struck in 2019. DHS has rapidly expanded its surveillance capabilities since Donald Trump retook the White House. It’s unclear how much that tech accounts for within the more than $22 billion in private-sector deals for contractors participating in his immigration crackdown. But ICE’s arsenal now also includes facial-recognition technology, cellphone tracking systems, social media monitoring software, AI programs, and drones. DHS has repeatedly refused to confirm exactly who it is targeting, or to what extent. It is facing multiple lawsuits for failing to hand over information on its alleged use of that tech against migrants, protesters, and other groups caught up in the president’s immigration purge. A Cellebrite spokesperson told the Daily Beast that the company does not discuss “specific customers and contracts.” DHS said that “ICE employs various forms of technology while respecting civil liberties and privacy interests.”
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.