Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits

Australian police are warning the public not to approach Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher after he allegedly fled the country while wanted on domestic violence charges. New South Wales Police say Gallagher, 28, is the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant and may pose a danger. Authorities released a mugshot as they appealed for information about his whereabouts. The warning came after Gallagher failed to appear in court Tuesday to face three charges stemming from an alleged confrontation with his former partner and Below Deck Mediterranean co-star Gael Cameron, with whom he shares a child. Gallagher was arrested in December after police responded to reports of an alleged assault involving a 29-year-old woman near Sydney. Court documents allege he covered Cameron’s mouth and nose, leaving her unable to breathe at times, according to Rolling Stone. He faces charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentionally choking a person without consent. Gallagher has said he has “made mistakes” but also has “evidence” that could present a different account.
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- 1Police Warn Public Not to Approach Fugitive Reality StarON THE RUNAuthorities have warned that Nathan Gallagher may pose a danger.
- 2Second Hiker Found Dead in the Grand Canyon FloodsDEADLY DELUGEA devoted father of three boys who owned a martial arts studio and “dedicated himself to mentoring young people” has been found dead as rescue efforts ensue.
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- 3Alligator Blamed in Accident That Killed Deputy’s DaughterHIGHWAY HORRORThe 20-year-old was thrown from the truck as it flipped, and a hit-and-run driver struck her.
- 4Tiger Woods Learns His Fate After DUI CrashIN THE ROUGHThe legendary golfer appeared at court alongside his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump.
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- 5Screenwriter Behind Horror Classic Dies at 86SLASHER GREATVictor Miller wrote the first movie in a cult franchise featuring a famous masked villain.
- 6Six Ed Sheeran Concert Workers Injured in Forklift CrashCONCERT CHAOSCrew members were left hospitalized after a forklift “lost control.”
- 7Senate Dem, 80, Beats Challenger 30 Years YoungerTIME’S NOT UPEd Markey dispatched a congressman who largely ran on generational change.
- 8New Apple CEO’s Jaw-Dropping Pay Package RevealedJACKPOTThe engineer was named as Tim Cook’s successor in April.
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- 9Fruit Sold at Walmart Recalled After Salmonella OutbreakHAZARDThe size nine mangoes could possibly be contaminated with salmonella.
- 10‘Sopranos’ Star Starts a Podcast at 95BADA BING BADA PODOther stars from the hit HBO series are expected to be special guests on the new podcast.
A second victim of the flash flooding at the Grand Canyon has been identified as search efforts increasingly shift toward recovery. Brent Rosenkranz, a 42-year-old martial arts studio owner remembered as a “loving husband and father of three boys,” was found dead after a torrential downpour engulfed the canyon’s South Rim, a family spokesperson told the New York Post. Rosenkranz was part of a group of three hikers camping at the national park when the deadly flash floods started. Search and rescue units found the body of his other hiking companion, 46-year-old Texas chiropractor John Giusti, but they are still searching for others, including his friend Timothy Smith, 52. Rosencranz’s sister has set up a GoFundMe that has raised $18,000 for his widow, Elisha, and their two boys. “There are no words that can truly express the heartbreak of losing a husband, a father, a son, a brother, and a friend in such a sudden and devastating way,” the GoFundMe profile says. “Please pray. Pray for Elisha. Pray for her three boys. Pray for our entire family as we walk through this unimaginable loss.”
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A wandering alligator was the cause of a horrific late-night car crash that killed a Florida deputy’s daughter—hours before she was scheduled to be sworn in as a law enforcement official. After a Mercedes hit an alligator on I-95 in Titusville, Florida, Cassi Taylor, 20, tried desperately not to plow into the crash, overturning her Toyota Tacoma in the process. She was thrown from the truck as it flipped, and a hit-and-run driver struck her while she lay on the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators confirmed she had not been wearing a seatbelt. Taylor had worked at her father’s Indian River County sheriff’s office as a civilian corrections assistant for a little over a month before she was killed. “We are saddened to share the news of the death of one of our newest team members,” the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. The alligator was also killed in the tragedy. The Mercedes driver was not injured, and officials are still searching for the driver who fled the scene.
Legendary golfer Tiger Woods had his driver’s license suspended for five years Wednesday after reaching a plea deal in his Florida DUI case. The charges followed a March crash in which he hit another vehicle and rolled his Land Rover. The 50-year-old athlete appeared at Martin County Courthouse alongside his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump. Woods changed his earlier not-guilty plea after prosecutors reduced the DUI charge to reckless driving. Woods was arrested March 27 after his Land Rover clipped a trailer being hauled by a truck and rolled onto its side on Jupiter Island, Florida, north of Palm Beach. An arrest report said Woods had been traveling at high speed on a residential road with a 30 mph speed limit and caused about $5,000 in damage. Woods told authorities he had been looking at his cellphone and changing the radio before the collision. Deputies at the scene said he appeared impaired, but a Breathalyzer test registered no alcohol. Woods refused a urine test. Deputies also found two pills in his pants pocket, later identified as the opioid hydrocodone. Neither Woods nor the other person involved was injured.
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The writer behind the classic slasher movie Friday the 13th, Victor Miller, has died at 86. His son, Ian, confirmed to Variety that he died in Alameda, California, on Monday, but no cause of death was given. He also paid tribute to his father in an Instagram post, describing him as “almost always the smartest, funniest person in whatever room he was in.” Ian said a celebration of the screenwriter will be held in November, “on Friday the 13th, of course.” Miller wrote the screenplay for the 1980 picture, directed by Sean S. Cunningham, that spawned multiple sequels featuring its masked villain, Jason Voorhees. During an interview for a Friday the 13th fan site, Miller said the idea for the movie was heavily influenced by John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, Halloween. “The idea for the summer camp came from my instinct that we needed a location where young adults would be cut off from all adult help, the basic idea in Halloween,” he said. Miller also wrote for TV shows like General Hospital and was part of the team that won three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series writing for All My Children.
Concert workers have been left injured in a forklift accident while dismantling the stage after Ed Sheeran’s gig at Detroit’s Ford Field on Saturday night. The Detroit Fire Department was called to the stadium shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, with all six workers taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Staff told Click On Detroit the forklift “lost control” and struck several people near a vehicle tunnel as crews were clearing the venue. One worker, who was hit in the chest, said the incident “happened in a split second” and that he had “never experienced anything like that.” Another was released Sunday after spending the night in hospital. Two patients were initially listed as being in serious condition, while four were stable, but none of the injuries appeared life-threatening. Ford Field stadium said one injured person was its employee and announced a review. “Ford Field has begun a full review and is cooperating with the appropriate authorities and with the event’s production partners,” the stadium said. Sheeran’s Loop Tour resumes Sept. 4 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Progressive Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey fended off a challenge by Rep. Seth Moulton in a race that inverted a 2026 trend of younger Democratic primary candidates being more liberal. Markey, 80, comfortably defeated Moulton, 47, with about 65 percent of the vote to Moulton’s 35 percent, according to the Associated Press. Moulton campaigned largely on generational change, acknowledging in a campaign ad that he and Markey “want the same things,” while moving to the right of Markey on healthcare. But Markey, who was in the House for 37 years before joining the Senate in 2013, has maintained solid approval ratings. He was also endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and many more labor unions and local officials, including the mayor of Boston. “Generational change isn’t about compromising, to do the small things better,” Markey said in his victory speech. “It’s about fighting to do the big things best.” Perhaps Tuesday’s outcome was foreshadowed six years ago, when Markey showed his electoral strength in a similar race. That year, he successfully ran to the left of primary challenger Joseph Kennedy III, 35 years his junior. That resulted in the Kennedy family’s first recorded loss at the ballot box in Massachusetts.
Tim Cook’s successor at Apple is set to receive a staggering payday. John Ternus, who was named in April to replace Cook as the tech giant’s CEO, will be eligible for annual compensation valued at a whopping $58 million. The company’s former senior vice president of hardware engineering will receive a $3 million annual salary, plus a prorated restricted stock unit (RSU) award with a target value of $2.5 million and an annual equity award with a target value of $55 million to be granted in the 2027 fiscal year, according to an SEC filing. Seventy-five percent of Ternus’ equity award will be granted in performance-based RSUs, while the remainder will be granted in time-based RSUs. Cook, who took on the role of Apple’s executive chair after stepping down as CEO, will receive a $2 million salary, plus an annual equity award with a target value of $45 million. In a message shared with Apple employees on his final day as CEO, Cook said he had “enormous comfort” with Ternus taking the reins, according to Bloomberg.
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Walmart has recalled mangoes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. Panorama Produce supplied the Mexico-grown mangoes in question. It initiated the recall after FDA testing found Salmonella in mangoes grown on the same farm that were not distributed in the United States. The recalled mangoes were sold in select Walmart stores in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania between Aug. 10 and Aug. 21, according to the FDA. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the fruit. A Walmart representative said in a statement, “Safety is a top priority. When notified of the recall involving a single pallet of mangoes, we acted quickly to remove the impacted products from our stores and implement a sales block at registers and online.” The recalled fruit was packaged in a Martina-branded case, and each mango has a light blue sticker labeled Agrofepac, Produce of Mexico, with a PLU number of 4584 and UPC No. 07503061948050.
Tony Soprano’s uncle in the hit HBO series The Sopranos has launched his own podcast at age 95. Dominic Chianese has announced that he and his 62-year-old son, Dominic Chianese Jr., will release the first episode of their new podcast at 7 p.m. Monday to commemorate his decades-long acting career. The show promises to feature special guests, including other stars from The Sopranos, and to discuss his previous projects, like his appearance in The Godfather trilogy. “To be honest with you, I was a little frightened because I thought millions of people are going to hear what’s coming out of my mouth,” the elder Chianese said. “That’s serious stuff. And [my son] said, ‘Don’t worry, Pop, everything’s okay.’ But he’s got a fresh head, and he loves to talk.” After a few years out of the limelight, the younger Chianese said his dad wanted to work again. Even if it is not a viral hit, the Chianese hope their family can appreciate it for years to come. “My son’s children will be able to watch it,” the younger Chianese said. “That’s what I think is the most rewarding part of it.”