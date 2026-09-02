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1

Tim Curry’s Cause of Death Revealed

DR. FRANK FOREVER
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.02.26 6:04PM EDT 
Actor Tim Curry poses for a photo during Emerald City Comic Con at Washington State Convention Center on December 04, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
Actor Tim Curry poses for a photo during Emerald City Comic Con at Washington State Convention Center on December 04, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Mat Hayward/Mat Hayward, Getty Images

The legendary Rocky Horror Picture Show actor Tim Curry died of coronary artery disease, documents from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reveal. He died at the age of 80 late at night on August 25 in his Los Angeles home. The documents also list a history of stroke and kidney cancer as having contributed to the star’s death. No medical operations were performed for either his coronary artery disease, kidney cancer or history of stroke, the records show. Curry survived a major stroke in 2012 that caused paralysis in the left side of his body and short-term memory loss. The medical emergency left the star unable to speak for weeks and he spent the rest of his life using a wheelchair for mobility. Curry subsequently started focusing mainly on voiceover projects, withdrawing from public life and acting. “I don’t fear death,” the beloved actor told CBS Sunday Morning in October 2025. “I try to avoid it as I think we all do. But I suspect that in the end I will welcome it.”

Read it at People

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2
‘Real Housewife’ Speaks Out About Friendship With Ghislaine Maxwell
IN THE HOTSEAT
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.02.26 1:06PM EDT 
Published 09.02.26 1:00PM EDT 
Carole Radziwill attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club on May 07, 2026 in New York City.
Carole Radziwill attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club on May 07, 2026 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil ,Getty Images

The Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill said she had been totally in the dark about her ex-friend Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes with Jeffrey Epstein. At a preview event for Season 16, Radziwill called Maxwell a “horrible person,” even though she is mentioned as a friend of hers in the Epstein files. “Obviously, I didn’t know anything as no one, you know, 20 years ago would have known anything,” Radziwill said. She told Cohen that it was hard for her to swallow that Maxwell, a “friend at some point,” “was a horrible, horrible person doing horrible things.” Radziwill hinted that her connection to Maxwell will be covered in the upcoming season. “It’s not something I shy away from because I think, really, it’s important to talk about and be transparent about,” she said about her name being in the files. “I just think it’s an opportunity to talk about it. There’s real victims and survivors that were brave enough to stand up to these very powerful people.”

Read it at TMZ

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Partner update

These Three Supplements From iHerb Support Bone and Joint Health—Save Up to 30% Now
THE LONG GAME
AD BY iHerb
Published 09.02.26 11:59AM EDT 
Four supplement products on a green and gold background: Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega, California Gold Nutrition CollagenUP, Life Extension Neuro-Mag, and Garden of Life Once Daily Women's probiotics.
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3
Trump Blasted Over ‘Embarrassing’ Disaster Donation
SAD
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.02.26 1:22PM EDT 
Relatives of Sabin Timalsina, 21, carry an effigy as his body remained missing during his cremation rituals following the deadly flash floods and mudslide, on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Athit Perawongmetha/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s administration has been admonished for what insiders called an “embarrassing” and “pitiful” disaster response. Nepal and China are reeling after a huge mudslide devastated mountain valleys in the Himalayas. Believed to have been triggered by a glacial collapse, it has killed at least 1,000 people and left more than 4,000 missing. In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, which has seen around 85 Americans go missing, the U.S. State Department gave just $500,0000 in aid. That number has now been upped to around $3.6 million, which will be used to feed 10,000 affected homes. Some critics say it still falls short. A former USAID disaster response team director, Mark Ward, called the response “embarrassing for the United States and a bit of a slap at Nepal.” The Brookings Institution’s George Ingram agreed. “I was embarrassed for America,” the former House foreign affairs committee staffer said, calling the initial offering of half a million “pitiful.” Trump took a hammer to USAID upon his return to the White House, and what was left was absorbed by Marco Rubio’s State Department. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and State Department for comment.

Read it at The Guardian

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4
Rupert Murdoch’s Daughter Reveals His Reaction to Film Casting
MURDOCH MOVIE MOMENT
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.02.26 12:09PM EDT 
Rupert Murdoch attends the 2025 Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Santa Monica, California, U.S., April 5, 2025.
Rupert Murdoch attends the 2025 Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Santa Monica, California, U.S., April 5, 2025. Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

Billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is “very happy” with the casting of Ink, a new movie about the rise of his British tabloid The Sun, his daughter said. Murdoch’s second-eldest daughter, Elizabeth, told Guy Pearce, who is playing him in the film, that he was pleased with the casting choice. “I had some messaging with Elizabeth [Murdoch], his daughter, and she said ‘Dad’s very happy that you are playing him.’ But he hadn’t seen the film at that point,” Pearce said. Sinners’ Jack O’Connell plays editor Larry Lamb, while The Crown actress Claire Foy co-stars as a female executive at The Sun. The film is adapted from James Graham’s stage play, which Murdoch attended. “He came to see the play twice,” Graham recalled. Murdoch, however, did not share his reaction to the play. “He’s very good at not giving anything away which I think is one of his secrets,” Graham said. The film is slated to be released in theaters on Dec. 11 before going out on Netflix on Jan. 8.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for 165 mph wind resistance, withstanding near-hurricane-force winds with louvers closed and hurricane-force winds with louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
See At Hanso Home

You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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5
Wild Video Captures Lightning Striking Congressional Staffer
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.02.26 12:19PM EDT 
Doorbell security video shows a Staten Island man being struck by lightning and getting up soon after.
Doorbell security video shows a Staten Island man being struck by lightning and getting up soon after. X

A doorbell camera captured the moment a congressional staffer was struck by lightning as he walked to his car. The shocking footage shows Thomas Fahmy, who works for the Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, being struck on his foot as he walks while holding an umbrella. The video shows him fall after the strike, get back up, then walk to his neighbor’s home to take shelter until an ambulance arrived. Miraculously, Fahmy survived the strike without suffering burns—though he said he felt tingling, numbness, a burning sensation, and severe pain in both of his feet. Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island in Congress, expressed relief in a statement that Fahmy, who lives and works on Staten Island in Malliotakis’ local office, survived the strike. For his part, Fahmy said he spent one night in the hospital and, after being discharged, went to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket.

Read it at NBC News

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6
Eye Bleeding Virus Outbreak Hits Grim Milestone After Sudden Surge
BAD TO WORSE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.02.26 12:23PM EDT 
ebola
JOSPIN MWISHA/AFP via Getty Images

Congo’s Ebola outbreak has now killed more than 3,000 people as the virus races through the country faster than health authorities can contain it, reports the Associated Press. Government figures released Wednesday show 6,186 confirmed cases and 3,007 deaths since the outbreak was declared a global health emergency in May. The outbreak, driven by the rare Bundibugyo strain, has spread across six provinces and is now Congo’s deadliest Ebola outbreak on record. The virus spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids and can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding, including from the eyes. The CDC said containment efforts “remained below established response targets,” warning that the rapid spread indicates “uncontrolled expansion of the outbreak.” Conflict, attacks on health workers, weak infrastructure, and population movement have hampered efforts to track infections. As a result, African health officials estimate that the true case count could be three times higher. No vaccine specifically targeting the Bundibugyo strain or an approved treatment currently exists.

Read it at Associated Press

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7
Bear Brutally Mauls Widower to Death Inside Home
TERRIFYING INTRUDER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.02.26 12:20PM EDT 
A Black Bear Ursus americanus
Getty Images

A widower has been mauled to death in his own home by a bear. Benjamin Halona, 67, from New Mexico, was killed in August while he was recovering from a seizure that had hindered his mobility. The tamale seller’s stepson Casey—the child of his wife Bernadine who had died from illness six months prior—had gone to the post office when the attack took place. When he returned home, he found the door ajar despite being sure Halona had locked it behind him, and found a bear inside the house. Halona’s niece, Samantha Vandever Casey, and his sister, Gloria Halona, said Casey hid in his bedroom, barricaded the door with heavy items, and hid in the closet before calling them and emergency services. When the women arrived, the bear was outside, and they honked the horn of their car to scare it away before it was shot by a police officer. It was a “horrific scene,” and “was a lot for us,” Samantha said. “He was a really strong person,” Gloria told the Guardian. “And, even though he didn’t have a lot, he was happy.” In a statement, the Navajo Police Department said the bear, which are sacred to the Navajo Nation, fled into “nearby woods. The bear was located and neutralized. Unfortunately, the male victim succumbed due to injuries.”

Read it at The Guardian

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8
Police Warn Public Not to Approach Fugitive Reality Star
ON THE RUN
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.02.26 12:21PM EDT 
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN -- Season:11 -- Pictured: Nathan Gallagher -- (Photo by: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty Images)
Bravo/Fred Jagueneau/Bravo via Getty I

Australian police are warning the public not to approach Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher after he allegedly fled the country while wanted on domestic violence charges. New South Wales Police say Gallagher, 28, is the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant and may pose a danger. Authorities released a mugshot as they appealed for information about his whereabouts. The warning came after Gallagher failed to appear in court Tuesday to face three charges stemming from an alleged confrontation with his former partner and Below Deck Mediterranean co-star Gael Cameron, with whom he shares a child. Gallagher was arrested in December after police responded to reports of an alleged assault involving a 29-year-old woman near Sydney. Court documents allege he covered Cameron’s mouth and nose, leaving her unable to breathe at times, according to Rolling Stone. He faces charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentionally choking a person without consent. Gallagher has said he has “made mistakes” but also has “evidence” that could present a different account.

Read it at The Sun

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This Clitoral Stimulator Uses Air Pulses to Enhance Solo *and* Partner Play
🍑💦
Scouted Staff
Published 09.02.26 2:23PM EDT 
Peach-shaped Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator in a soft pink-to-yellow gradient, styled on real peaches with honey dripping against a bright orange background.
Womanizer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market, finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer’s bestselling Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.

Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.

Peach Toy
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A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.

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9
Second Hiker Found Dead in the Grand Canyon Floods
DEADLY DELUGE
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.02.26 11:29AM EDT 
Published 09.02.26 10:59AM EDT 
Brent Rosenkranz takes a picture as he hikes the Grand Canyon before his tragic death in the flash floods.
GoFundMe

A second victim of the flash flooding at the Grand Canyon has been identified as search efforts increasingly shift toward recovery. Brent Rosenkranz, a 42-year-old martial arts studio owner remembered as a “loving husband and father of three boys,” was found dead after a torrential downpour engulfed the canyon’s South Rim, a family spokesperson told the New York Post. Rosenkranz was part of a group of three hikers camping at the national park when the deadly flash floods started. Search and rescue units found the body of his other hiking companion, 46-year-old Texas chiropractor John Giusti, but they are still searching for others, including his friend Timothy Smith, 52. Rosencranz’s sister has set up a GoFundMe that has raised $18,000 for his widow, Elisha, and their two boys. “There are no words that can truly express the heartbreak of losing a husband, a father, a son, a brother, and a friend in such a sudden and devastating way,” the GoFundMe profile says. “Please pray. Pray for Elisha. Pray for her three boys. Pray for our entire family as we walk through this unimaginable loss.”

Read it at New York Post

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10
Alligator Blamed in Freak Accident That Killed Deputy’s Daughter
HIGHWAY HORROR
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.02.26 9:57AM EDT 
Cassi Taylor.
Cassi Taylor. Indian River County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

A wandering alligator was the cause of a horrific late-night car crash that killed a Florida deputy’s daughter—hours before she was scheduled to be sworn in as a law enforcement official. After a Mercedes hit an alligator on I-95 in Titusville, Florida, Cassi Taylor, 20, tried desperately not to plow into the crash, overturning her Toyota Tacoma in the process. She was thrown from the truck as it flipped, and a hit-and-run driver struck her while she lay on the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators confirmed she had not been wearing a seatbelt. Taylor had worked at her father’s Indian River County sheriff’s office as a civilian corrections assistant for a little over a month before she was killed. “We are saddened to share the news of the death of one of our newest team members,” the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday. The alligator was also killed in the tragedy. The Mercedes driver was not injured, and officials are still searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Read it at The New York Post

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