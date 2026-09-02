Tim Curry’s Cause of Death Revealed
The legendary Rocky Horror Picture Show actor Tim Curry died of coronary artery disease, documents from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reveal. He died at the age of 80 late at night on August 25 in his Los Angeles home. The documents also list a history of stroke and kidney cancer as having contributed to the star’s death. No medical operations were performed for either his coronary artery disease, kidney cancer or history of stroke, the records show. Curry survived a major stroke in 2012 that caused paralysis in the left side of his body and short-term memory loss. The medical emergency left the star unable to speak for weeks and he spent the rest of his life using a wheelchair for mobility. Curry subsequently started focusing mainly on voiceover projects, withdrawing from public life and acting. “I don’t fear death,” the beloved actor told CBS Sunday Morning in October 2025. “I try to avoid it as I think we all do. But I suspect that in the end I will welcome it.”