Rupert Murdoch’s Daughter Reveals His Reaction to Film Casting

Billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is “very happy” with the casting of Ink, a new movie about the rise of his British tabloid The Sun, his daughter said. Murdoch’s second-eldest daughter, Elizabeth, told Guy Pearce, who is playing him in the film, that he was pleased with the casting choice. “I had some messaging with Elizabeth [Murdoch], his daughter, and she said ‘Dad’s very happy that you are playing him.’ But he hadn’t seen the film at that point,” Pearce said. Sinners’ Jack O’Connell plays editor Larry Lamb, while The Crown actress Claire Foy co-stars as a female executive at The Sun. The film is adapted from James Graham’s stage play, which Murdoch attended. “He came to see the play twice,” Graham recalled. Murdoch, however, did not share his reaction to the play. “He’s very good at not giving anything away which I think is one of his secrets,” Graham said. The film is slated to be released in theaters on Dec. 11 before going out on Netflix on Jan. 8.