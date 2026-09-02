Police Warn Public Not to Approach Fugitive Reality Star
Australian police are warning the public not to approach Below Deck Mediterranean star Nathan Gallagher after he allegedly fled the country while wanted on domestic violence charges. New South Wales Police say Gallagher, 28, is the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant and may pose a danger. Authorities released a mugshot as they appealed for information about his whereabouts. The warning came after Gallagher failed to appear in court Tuesday to face three charges stemming from an alleged confrontation with his former partner and Below Deck Mediterranean co-star Gael Cameron, with whom he shares a child. Gallagher was arrested in December after police responded to reports of an alleged assault involving a 29-year-old woman near Sydney. Court documents allege he covered Cameron’s mouth and nose, leaving her unable to breathe at times, according to Rolling Stone. He faces charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentionally choking a person without consent. Gallagher has said he has “made mistakes” but also has “evidence” that could present a different account.