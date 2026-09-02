Six Ed Sheeran Concert Workers Injured in Forklift Crash

Concert workers have been left injured in a forklift accident while dismantling the stage after Ed Sheeran’s gig at Detroit’s Ford Field on Saturday night. The Detroit Fire Department was called to the stadium shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, with all six workers taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Staff told Click On Detroit the forklift “lost control” and struck several people near a vehicle tunnel as crews were clearing the venue. One worker, who was hit in the chest, said the incident “happened in a split second” and that he had “never experienced anything like that.” Another was released Sunday after spending the night in hospital. Two patients were initially listed as being in serious condition, while four were stable, but none of the injuries appeared life-threatening. Ford Field stadium said one injured person was its employee and announced a review. “Ford Field has begun a full review and is cooperating with the appropriate authorities and with the event’s production partners,” the stadium said. Sheeran’s Loop Tour resumes Sept. 4 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.