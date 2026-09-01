A three-part docuseries detailing Matthew Perry’s life—following his rise to stardom, struggles with addiction and advocacy—is coming to Netflix this fall. It’s said to trace his journey as “the man the world still loves as their favorite Friend.” “The One About Matthew Perry” will debut Oct. 27 and is said to include candid details about his struggles and advocacy. Netflix said in a statement that some of Perry’s “lifelong best friends” and “creative collaborators” will appear onscreen. However, the streaming service hasn’t confirmed whether any of the “Friends” cast will be among them. His sister, Mia Perry Bowick, is the face of the series, saying she’s finally “ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life.” The series will reportedly feature unreleased photos and videos provided by the Perry family. Mary Robertson, who directed “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” and “Framing Britney Spears,” serves as director and executive producer. “Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved,” Bowick said. “I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was and the legacy he leaves behind.”