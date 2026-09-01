‘Sopranos’ Star Starts a Podcast at 95

Tony Soprano’s uncle in the hit HBO series The Sopranos has launched his own podcast at age 95. Dominic Chianese has announced that he and his 62-year-old son, Dominic Chianese Jr., will release the first episode of their new podcast at 7 p.m. Monday to commemorate his decades-long acting career. The show promises to feature special guests, including other stars from The Sopranos, and to discuss his previous projects, like his appearance in The Godfather trilogy. “To be honest with you, I was a little frightened because I thought millions of people are going to hear what’s coming out of my mouth,” the elder Chianese said. “That’s serious stuff. And [my son] said, ‘Don’t worry, Pop, everything’s okay.’ But he’s got a fresh head, and he loves to talk.” After a few years out of the limelight, the younger Chianese said his dad wanted to work again. Even if it is not a viral hit, the Chianese hope their family can appreciate it for years to come. “My son’s children will be able to watch it,” the younger Chianese said. “That’s what I think is the most rewarding part of it.”