Fruit Sold at Walmart Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak

Walmart has recalled mangoes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. Panorama Produce supplied the Mexico-grown mangoes in question. It initiated the recall after FDA testing found Salmonella in mangoes grown on the same farm that were not distributed in the United States. The recalled mangoes were sold in select Walmart stores in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania between Aug. 10 and Aug. 21, according to the FDA. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the fruit. A Walmart representative said in a statement, “Safety is a top priority. When notified of the recall involving a single pallet of mangoes, we acted quickly to remove the impacted products from our stores and implement a sales block at registers and online.” The recalled fruit was packaged in a Martina-branded case, and each mango has a light blue sticker labeled Agrofepac, Produce of Mexico, with a PLU number of 4584 and UPC No. 07503061948050.