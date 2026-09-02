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1

Senate Dem, 80, Beats Challenger 30 Years Younger

TIME’S NOT UP
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 09.01.26 11:42PM EDT 
Ed Markey
Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Progressive Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey fended off a challenge by Rep. Seth Moulton in a race that inverted a 2026 trend of younger Democratic primary candidates being more liberal. Markey, 80, comfortably defeated Moulton, 47, with about 65 percent of the vote to Moulton’s 35 percent, according to the Associated Press. Moulton campaigned largely on generational change, acknowledging in a campaign ad that he and Markey “want the same things,” while moving to the right of Markey on healthcare. But Markey, who was in the House for 37 years before joining the Senate in 2013, has maintained solid approval ratings. He was also endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and many more labor unions and local officials, including the mayor of Boston. “Generational change isn’t about compromising, to do the small things better,” Markey said in his victory speech. “It’s about fighting to do the big things best.” Perhaps Tuesday’s outcome was foreshadowed six years ago, when Markey showed his electoral strength in a similar race. That year, he successfully ran to the left of primary challenger Joseph Kennedy III, 35 years his junior. That resulted in the Kennedy family’s first recorded loss at the ballot box in Massachusetts.

Read it at The Associated Press

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2
New Apple CEO’s Jaw-Dropping Pay Package Revealed
JACKPOT
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Updated 09.01.26 9:53PM EDT 
Published 09.01.26 9:52PM EDT 
John Ternus, Vice President, Mac and iPad Hardware Engineering speaks during Apple's annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, on June 5, 2017.
John Ternus will take over from Cook. Stephen Lam/Stephen Lam/Reuters

Tim Cook’s successor at Apple is set to receive a staggering payday. John Ternus, who was named in April to replace Cook as the tech giant’s CEO, will be eligible for annual compensation valued at a whopping $58 million. The company’s former senior vice president of hardware engineering will receive a $3 million annual salary, plus a prorated restricted stock unit (RSU) award with a target value of $2.5 million and an annual equity award with a target value of $55 million to be granted in the 2027 fiscal year, according to an SEC filing. Seventy-five percent of Ternus’ equity award will be granted in performance-based RSUs, while the remainder will be granted in time-based RSUs. Cook, who took on the role of Apple’s executive chair after stepping down as CEO, will receive a $2 million salary, plus an annual equity award with a target value of $45 million. In a message shared with Apple employees on his final day as CEO, Cook said he had “enormous comfort” with Ternus taking the reins, according to Bloomberg.

Read it at The Wrap

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PCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark Spots
BRIGHT AND EVEN
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Updated 08.26.26 11:21AM EDT 
Published 08.25.26 1:08PM EDT 
PCA Skin Pigment Gel pro
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin/Getty.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing. ​

The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.

PCA Skin Pigment Gel Pro Intensive Dark Spot Corrective
Shop Now PCA Skin

According to PCA Skin, you may start to notice visible improvements in discoloration in as little as four weeks with consistent use. The formula is also suitable for all skin types and tones, including sensitive, acne-prone, and reactive complexions.

If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter treatment, Pigment Gel Pro packs plenty of pigment-fighting power into one easy step, replacing multiple formulas in one bottle. Of course, as with any brightening or pigment-inhibiting treatment, daily SPF is non-negotiable—trying to fade dark spots while piling on more unprotected UV exposure is basically the skincare equivalent of mopping the floor while the faucet is still running.

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3
Fruit Sold at Walmart Recalled After Salmonella Outbreak
HAZARD
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.01.26 3:02PM EDT 
Mangos.
Mangos. Carlos Osorio/Carlos Osorio, Getty Images

Walmart has recalled mangoes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. Panorama Produce supplied the Mexico-grown mangoes in question. It initiated the recall after FDA testing found Salmonella in mangoes grown on the same farm that were not distributed in the United States. The recalled mangoes were sold in select Walmart stores in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania between Aug. 10 and Aug. 21, according to the FDA. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the fruit. A Walmart representative said in a statement, “Safety is a top priority. When notified of the recall involving a single pallet of mangoes, we acted quickly to remove the impacted products from our stores and implement a sales block at registers and online.” The recalled fruit was packaged in a Martina-branded case, and each mango has a light blue sticker labeled Agrofepac, Produce of Mexico, with a PLU number of 4584 and UPC No. 07503061948050.

Read it at People

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4
‘Sopranos’ Star Starts a Podcast at 95
BADA BING BADA POD
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.01.26 4:04PM EDT 
Dominic Chianese and Dominic Chianese Jr. attend the The Sopranos 25th Anniversary Reunion.
Dominic Chianese and Dominic Chianese Jr. attend the The Sopranos 25th Anniversary Reunion. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

Tony Soprano’s uncle in the hit HBO series The Sopranos has launched his own podcast at age 95. Dominic Chianese has announced that he and his 62-year-old son, Dominic Chianese Jr., will release the first episode of their new podcast at 7 p.m. Monday to commemorate his decades-long acting career. The show promises to feature special guests, including other stars from The Sopranos, and to discuss his previous projects, like his appearance in The Godfather trilogy. “To be honest with you, I was a little frightened because I thought millions of people are going to hear what’s coming out of my mouth,” the elder Chianese said. “That’s serious stuff. And [my son] said, ‘Don’t worry, Pop, everything’s okay.’ But he’s got a fresh head, and he loves to talk.” After a few years out of the limelight, the younger Chianese said his dad wanted to work again. Even if it is not a viral hit, the Chianese hope their family can appreciate it for years to come. “My son’s children will be able to watch it,” the younger Chianese said. “That’s what I think is the most rewarding part of it.”

Read it at People

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Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Updated 07.28.26 11:55AM EDT 
Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

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5
Matthew Perry’s Sister Breaks Her Silence for Netflix Doc
‘FAVORITE FRIEND’
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.01.26 4:36PM EDT 
Published 09.01.26 3:05PM EDT 
Actor Matthew Perry arrives at a Lili Claire Foundation Dinner
Actor Matthew Perry arrives at a Lili Claire Foundation Dinner Michael Buckner/Getty Images

A three-part docuseries detailing Matthew Perry’s life—following his rise to stardom, struggles with addiction and advocacy—is coming to Netflix this fall. It’s said to trace his journey as “the man the world still loves as their favorite Friend.” “The One About Matthew Perry” will debut Oct. 27 and is said to include candid details about his struggles and advocacy. Netflix said in a statement that some of Perry’s “lifelong best friends” and “creative collaborators” will appear onscreen. However, the streaming service hasn’t confirmed whether any of the “Friends” cast will be among them. His sister, Mia Perry Bowick, is the face of the series, saying she’s finally “ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life.” The series will reportedly feature unreleased photos and videos provided by the Perry family. Mary Robertson, who directed “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” and “Framing Britney Spears,” serves as director and executive producer. “Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved,” Bowick said. “I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Read it at Variety

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6
New Forecast Predicts a Scorching Fall Across Much of the U.S.
SECOND SUMMER
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.01.26 11:03AM EDT 
People cool themselves with an ice-cold water bottle from a water station during a heat wave in Washington, D.C.
People cool themselves with an ice-cold water bottle from a water station during a heat wave in Washington, D.C. Alex Wong/Getty Images

A strengthening El Niño in the Pacific Ocean is expected to make this fall a warmer one across the United States, says a new federal forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center released outlook maps to show what areas are more likely to have above, below, or near-normal conditions from September to November. The forecast says the northwest and the Rocky Mountains are most likely to see higher-than-normal temperatures this autumn, but much of the country is trending to be warmer than usual. Forecasters say there is more than a 90 percent chance the climate pattern will become a “very strong” event during the fall and winter months, adding that El Niño’s influence on weather patterns is not expected to weaken in the coming months. The climate pattern, which causes unusually warm surface water in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean, has already been credited with the lack of significant activity in the tropics so far this hurricane season.

Read it at Newsweek

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7
Everything You Need to Start (or Restart) a Running Routine
STEP UP
AD BY Brooks Running
Two runners — a woman in a peach sports bra and black shorts, and a man in a white tee and black bike shorts, both in Brooks running shoes — jog past a wall covered in colorful Brooks "Ghost"/"AMP" ad posters, framed with a white and black border on a peach background.
Brooks Running

Running doesn’t have to mean chasing a finish line. Whether you’re aiming for easy morning miles or working long walks into your routine, Brooks Running has got you covered, literally. The Ghost Amp sneaker line adds spring to every step, while the Dash collection of performance apparel keeps you comfortable in rain or shine.

New to the best-selling Ghost Series from Brooks is the Ghost Amp—a lightweight running shoe built for daily runs or walks. Its SpringRamp sole adds push-off with every step. Underneath, a cushioning blend of EVA and PEBA foam—Brooks dubs it DNA HYPE—keeps your feet supported mile after mile.

Ghost Amp
Shop At Brooks Running$150

Free Returns

The Brooks Dash Collection is filled with must-have pieces that you’ll reach for before every run or walk. For warm days, the Dash Cooling Shorts are an excellent pick, with all-over perforation that keeps things breathable when it starts to heat up. The Dash Tank is another go-to: odor resistant, sweat-wicking, and built with UPF 20+ protection for those sunny days.

Dash Collection
Shop At Brooks Running

Free Returns

Running and walking shoes start to lose their cushioning and support after 300 to 500 miles. This can lead to pain and injury, so a fresh pair matters more than people realize. If you’re burning through multiple pairs a year, the Brooks Run Club is a must. It’s free to join and you get early access to new shoes and sales. Members also receive free shipping, 20% off apparel as a welcome offer, and access to challenges with real prizes, like a music-fueled getaway.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

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8
Banking Leader Fatally Stabbed in Times Square Knife Attack
MIDTOWN MURDER
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.01.26 11:57AM EDT 
Erin Piacenti
Facebook

Bank of America Vice President Erin Piacenti has been identified by police as the woman who was fatally stabbed in a shock attack in Times Square. Piacenti, 32, of New Jersey, died in a hospital Monday shortly after being stabbed on a Manhattan street. Her LinkedIn profile revealed she was vice president of business selection and conflicts at the bank, which has an office at One Bryant Park, steps from Times Square. Police identified Pamela Cisneros, 49, as her killer. Cisneros was shot dead by police between West 42nd and 43rd Streets after she refused to drop her knife, allegedly saying, “I’m not dropping anything. I would rather kill both of you.” A 68-year-old man was also stabbed by Cisneros in the spree, about 20 seconds before Piacenti, but survived. The NYPD has described the attack as “random and unprovoked,” with no clear motive. The NYPD said Cisneros, of Queens, had no arrest history with the department, but had previous encounters with police regarding mental illness in 2018 and 2019. The NYPD did not make additional details about those incidents public.

Read it at Bloomberg

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Treat Yourself to Some Self-Love During Lelo’s Holiday Sale
GOOD VIBES ONLY
Scouted Staff
Published 12.15.25 2:46PM EST 
Lelo Sex Toy Sale
Lelo.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. this holiday season or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day of the year, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going (and the stress low) through the holiday season and beyond. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. Fortunately, right now, shoppers can score up to 50 percent off Lelo’s luxe items during its biggest sale of the year.

SORAYA 2
See At Lelo

Free Shipping

Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with 12 different vibration settings, ranging from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more. The best part? In addition to up to half off a huge selection of toys, you’ll also receive a free Sona 2 toy with your purchase. Double the pleasure, double the fun.

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9
Terrifying Moment Bridge Collapses on Opening Day
CELEBRATION RUINED
Janna Brancolini
Published 09.01.26 12:13PM EDT 
Pongpet Suspension Bridge just before it collapsed.
Screengrab/Instagram/ChannelNewsAsia

Several people were injured when a suspension bridge collapsed just after its inauguration ceremony, plunging villagers and officials into the river below. Dozens of locals were crossing the newly opened Pongpet Suspension Bridge in Pangandaran Regency, West Java, Indonesia, when a rope suddenly snapped, causing the bridge to tilt. Video shows several onlookers screaming as people clung to the 196-foot-long structure, which was built about 10 feet above the water. The bridge’s main structure remained intact, according to the Indonesian Army. No fatalities were reported, but several people suffered minor injuries and abrasions. Army officials said that locals were so excited about the new bridge, which was built to improve connectivity for Margacinta Village locals, that they ignored warnings about its capacity. The bridge was closed for urgent repairs while officials investigate its strength and integrity.

Read it at news.com.au

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10
Grammy Winner Reveals Cocaine Addiction Battle
OPENING UP
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 09.01.26 11:35AM EDT 
Doja Cat attends the 14th annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 1, 2025.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Singer Doja Cat has revealed she previously struggled with cocaine and alcohol addiction in a new social media video. The Grammy Award-winning artist said she has a “disclaimer that I don’t want to make” before opening up about how she “struggled” with cocaine around eight years ago. She added that she is “well past that.” In her TikTok video posted online Monday, Doja Cat warned that “undiagnosed mental illness” combined with heavy social media use is an “extreme issue that I think a lot of us don’t understand.” The 30-year-old also said her struggles with alcohol resulted in spending more time online. “The best example for my experience is using the internet as a means of validation to the negative thoughts in my head, which were then brought on by drinking alcohol,” she said. Doja Cat, who has more than 29 million followers on TikTok, is an avid social media user. Her latest candid video comes after she revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD).

Read it at Page Six

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