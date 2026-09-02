Deported MAGA Stooge Reveals His Bank Balance in Bizarre Move
A far-right provocateur who was shackled and deported by ICE over the weekend has revealed his bank balance in a bizarre social media move. Milo Yiannopoulos, who repeatedly cheered on ICE during Trump’s brutal second-term migrant crackdown—including declaring on X that the “Justice system should be just ICE”— was detained on Friday and deported the following day. On Wednesday, posting from the U.K., the 41-year-old Brit commentator shared a screen grab of a Wells Fargo Premier account containing $4,923,630.64. “Just for the sake of argument,” he wrote. He appeared to be joking about almost being able to afford the Trump Platinum Card, a proposed luxury visa concept that would cost $5 million and allow foreign nationals to stay in the United States for up to 270 days a year without paying U.S. taxes on foreign income. Yiannopoulos, a former Breitbart News editor, suddenly did a 180 on his devotion to the president after he was booted from the U.S. Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said that “the promise and hope and joy and the anticipation of Trump 2016” had “collapsed into this ugly, warmongering, mentally ill heap of crazy.”