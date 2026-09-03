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1

Legendary ‘Transformers’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed

PRIME EXAMPLE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 09.03.26 10:51AM EDT 
Peter Claver Cullen attends the U.S. premiere of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, at Kings Theater in New York, U.S., June 5, 2023.
Amr Alfiky/Reuters

The cause of death for voice actor Peter Cullen, who played the role of Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, has been revealed. A death certificate, obtained by TMZ, said Cullen died at his Los Angeles home on Aug. 26 following a cardiac arrest due to respiratory arrest. The underlying cause for the 85-year-old’s death was listed as malignant neoplasm of the lower lobe of the lungs. Cullen is best known for playing the deep-voiced hero Optimus Prime in the original 1984 Transformers, as well as in multiple Hollywood films and spin-offs between 2007 and 2023. His other iconic roles include the depressive donkey Eeyore in The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, as well as providing the distinct clicking noises made by the Predator in the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film. Cullen was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards in 2023, following his decades-long career voicing animated characters. In a statement following his death, Cullen’s family asked fans to honor his “remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty, and always remember ‘be strong enough to be gentle.’”

Read it at TMZ

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2
Grammy-Winning Singer Dies at 70
JAZZ GIANT
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.03.26 9:07AM EDT 
Cassandra Wilson
Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images

Grammy Award-winning jazz singer Cassandra Wilson has died at 70. The acclaimed songwriter, known for her deep, smoky voice, is regarded as one of the genre’s most influential modern vocalists. She died on Tuesday morning; no cause of death was provided. Her representatives said in a statement to jazz radio station WBGO: “Cassandra Wilson transitioned peacefully at home, surrounded by family, close friends, and her manager.” Wilson was born in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1955, and started playing piano as a child and later learned guitar. She moved to New York in the early 1980s and became part of the city’s jazz scene. Over her career, Wilson shared the stage with legends such as Miles Davis and Wynton Marsalis. She also wrote the acclaimed albums Blue Light ’Til Dawn (1993) and New Moon Daughter (1995). The latter became a major commercial success, earning Wilson a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance and selling more than 400,000 copies. Wilson won two Grammy Awards and received many other honors. In 2022, she was named an NEA Jazz Master, one of the highest honors in American jazz. “Cassandra Wilson carried the sound, spirit, and history of Mississippi with her wherever her music reached,” Jackson Mayor John Horhn said.

Read it at The New York Times

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for 165 mph wind resistance, withstanding near-hurricane-force winds with louvers closed and hurricane-force winds with louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
See At Hanso Home

You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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3
Icon Who Rallied Millions Against Trump Dies at 92
PIONEER
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 09.03.26 8:28AM EDT 
Published 09.03.26 7:59AM EDT 
Gloria Steinem
Getty Images

Gloria Steinem, the pioneering journalist and feminist activist, has died at the age of 92. Her death was confirmed via a statement on her Instagram page, although no cause was given. “Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves,” the post said. Steinem was a feminist activist her entire life, including serving as an honorary co-chair and delivering a powerful speech at the massive Women’s March against Donald Trump following his first inauguration in 2017. Steinem was recognized as one of the leading figures of the second-wave feminism movement of the late 1960s, whose gender equality activism resulted in widespread change such as legalizing abortion and allowing women to apply for credit cards without a man’s signature. Steinem was also a fearless reporter, including co-founding the feminist magazine Ms. and going undercover as a Playboy Bunny to expose the horrific working conditions of women at the New York Playboy Club. Her decades-long activism earned her the 2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama, as well as the Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. Steinem’s memoir, An Unexpected Life, is set for release on Sept. 22.

Read it at NBC News

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4
Hikers’ AI-Planned Mountain Climb Goes Horribly Wrong
A-I’M LOST
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.03.26 7:23AM EDT 
Three lost hikers on Mt Shasta
Three lost hikers on Mt Shasta USFS – Shasta Trinity

A mountain adventure planned with artificial intelligence ended with a rescue after three hikers found themselves stranded. The college students told the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department they relied on Google Gemini to map their route and decide what supplies they needed. But the AI-assisted plan badly underestimated the challenge that Mount Shasta in California posed. Expecting the ascent to take about eight hours, the men didn’t bring enough food, water, or emergency equipment, with the climb ultimately taking twice as long. Their problems worsened on the descent when they became disoriented and lost their way. One hiker also suffered a knee injury, leaving the group unable to continue safely without help. Rescuers were eventually called in and brought all three red-faced men off the mountain.

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This Clitoral Stimulator Uses Air Pulses to Enhance Solo *and* Partner Play
🍑💦
Scouted Staff
Published 09.02.26 2:23PM EDT 
Peach-shaped Womanizer Peach clitoral stimulator in a soft pink-to-yellow gradient, styled on real peaches with honey dripping against a bright orange background.
Womanizer

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Self-pleasure (and partnered play) should feel empowering, not overwhelming. With so many sex toy options on the market, finding the right fit can feel daunting, especially if you’re a newcomer. Womanizer’s bestselling Peach clitoral stimulator takes the guesswork out of pleasure with a cute, quiet, and compact design that doesn’t skimp on the power. Many traditional sex toys rely on direct contact for stimulation, but the Peach uses Pleasure Air Technology that surrounds the clitoris with soft, rhythmic pulses, creating mind-blowing sensations whether solo or with a partner.

Wrapped in velvety-soft, body-safe silicone, the Peach is shaped to fit naturally in your hand. With 14 intensity levels, you can fine-tune the pace—whether it’s soft and gentle or powerful and intense. Each level is perfectly balanced and offers the right settings for any mood.

Peach Toy
Use code PEACHTOY20 to save an extra 20%, price reflects discount
Shop At Amazon$30

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A full charge gives you an hour of playtime. Though according to reviewers, you likely won’t need that long. “My girlfriend really, really, really enjoyed this,” one five-star Amazon reviewer said. “It makes for some very fun evenings and has become a bit of a treat for us.” Other reviews also praise the clitoral stimulator’s ergonomic design. “This product is really ergonomically designed, which makes it extremely comfortable to hold,” another pleased Amazon shopper wrote, adding that it’s super quiet and discreet enough for travel.

Right now, the Peach is only $29 (normally it’s $69) when you use the code PEACHTOY20 at checkout. Whether you’re exploring solo or turning up the heat with a partner, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

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5
Disney Child Star Dies at 33
GONE TOO SOON
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Published 09.02.26 8:57PM EDT 
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Carla Jeffery attends Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 Premiere at Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Disney star Carla Jeffery, best known for her role as Bree in the hit Zombies franchise, has died at 33. Jeffery’s death was announced by her manager, Carla Alexander, in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old,” Alexander wrote. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Alexander told KTLA that more information would be released in the coming days. Jeffery was only 12 years old when she made her screen debut in Mo’Nique’s 2006 film Phat Girlz. The next year, she began a 10-episode run on Curb Your Enthusiasm over the show’s sixth and seventh seasons. Beginning in 2011, Jeffery had recurring roles in Disney Channel shows including Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up! and Best Friends Whenever. She went on to star as one of the central characters in Disney’s Zombies musical trilogy beginning in 2018. The Daily Beast has reached out to Jeffery’s representative for comment.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Read it at KTLA

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6
Tim Curry’s Cause of Death Revealed
DR. FRANK FOREVER
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.02.26 6:04PM EDT 
Actor Tim Curry poses for a photo during Emerald City Comic Con at Washington State Convention Center on December 04, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.
Actor Tim Curry poses for a photo during Emerald City Comic Con at Washington State Convention Center on December 04, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Mat Hayward/Mat Hayward, Getty Images

The legendary Rocky Horror Picture Show actor Tim Curry died of coronary artery disease, documents from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reveal. He died at the age of 80 late at night on August 25 in his Los Angeles home. The documents also list a history of stroke and kidney cancer as having contributed to the star’s death. No medical operations were performed for either his coronary artery disease, kidney cancer or history of stroke, the records show. Curry survived a major stroke in 2012 that caused paralysis in the left side of his body and short-term memory loss. The medical emergency left the star unable to speak for weeks and he spent the rest of his life using a wheelchair for mobility. Curry subsequently started focusing mainly on voiceover projects, withdrawing from public life and acting. “I don’t fear death,” the beloved actor told CBS Sunday Morning in October 2025. “I try to avoid it as I think we all do. But I suspect that in the end I will welcome it.”

Read it at People

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7
‘Real Housewife’ Speaks Out About Friendship With Ghislaine Maxwell
IN THE HOTSEAT
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.02.26 1:06PM EDT 
Published 09.02.26 1:00PM EDT 
Carole Radziwill attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club on May 07, 2026 in New York City.
Carole Radziwill attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club on May 07, 2026 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Dia Dipasupil ,Getty Images

The Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill said she had been totally in the dark about her ex-friend Ghislaine Maxwell’s crimes with Jeffrey Epstein. At a preview event for Season 16, Radziwill called Maxwell a “horrible person,” even though she is mentioned as a friend of hers in the Epstein files. “Obviously, I didn’t know anything as no one, you know, 20 years ago would have known anything,” Radziwill said. She told Cohen that it was hard for her to swallow that Maxwell, a “friend at some point,” “was a horrible, horrible person doing horrible things.” Radziwill hinted that her connection to Maxwell will be covered in the upcoming season. “It’s not something I shy away from because I think, really, it’s important to talk about and be transparent about,” she said about her name being in the files. “I just think it’s an opportunity to talk about it. There’s real victims and survivors that were brave enough to stand up to these very powerful people.”

Read it at TMZ

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8
Trump Blasted Over ‘Embarrassing’ Disaster Donation
SAD
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.02.26 1:22PM EDT 
Relatives of Sabin Timalsina, 21, carry an effigy as his body remained missing during his cremation rituals following the deadly flash floods and mudslide, on the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Athit Perawongmetha/REUTERS

Donald Trump’s administration has been admonished for what insiders called an “embarrassing” and “pitiful” disaster response. Nepal and China are reeling after a huge mudslide devastated mountain valleys in the Himalayas. Believed to have been triggered by a glacial collapse, it has killed at least 1,000 people and left more than 4,000 missing. In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, which has seen around 85 Americans go missing, the U.S. State Department gave just $500,0000 in aid. That number has now been upped to around $3.6 million, which will be used to feed 10,000 affected homes. Some critics say it still falls short. A former USAID disaster response team director, Mark Ward, called the response “embarrassing for the United States and a bit of a slap at Nepal.” The Brookings Institution’s George Ingram agreed. “I was embarrassed for America,” the former House foreign affairs committee staffer said, calling the initial offering of half a million “pitiful.” Trump took a hammer to USAID upon his return to the White House, and what was left was absorbed by Marco Rubio’s State Department. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and State Department for comment.

Read it at The Guardian

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Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Updated 07.28.26 11:55AM EDT 
Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

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9
Rupert Murdoch’s Daughter Reveals His Reaction to Film Casting
MURDOCH MOVIE MOMENT
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.02.26 12:09PM EDT 
Rupert Murdoch attends the 2025 Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Santa Monica, California, U.S., April 5, 2025.
Rupert Murdoch attends the 2025 Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Santa Monica, California, U.S., April 5, 2025. Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

Billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is “very happy” with the casting of Ink, a new movie about the rise of his British tabloid The Sun, his daughter said. Murdoch’s second-eldest daughter, Elizabeth, told Guy Pearce, who is playing him in the film, that he was pleased with the casting choice. “I had some messaging with Elizabeth [Murdoch], his daughter, and she said ‘Dad’s very happy that you are playing him.’ But he hadn’t seen the film at that point,” Pearce said. Sinners’ Jack O’Connell plays editor Larry Lamb, while The Crown actress Claire Foy co-stars as a female executive at The Sun. The film is adapted from James Graham’s stage play, which Murdoch attended. “He came to see the play twice,” Graham recalled. Murdoch, however, did not share his reaction to the play. “He’s very good at not giving anything away which I think is one of his secrets,” Graham said. The film is slated to be released in theaters on Dec. 11 before going out on Netflix on Jan. 8.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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10
Wild Video Captures Lightning Striking Congressional Staffer
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.02.26 12:19PM EDT 
Doorbell security video shows a Staten Island man being struck by lightning and getting up soon after.
Doorbell security video shows a Staten Island man being struck by lightning and getting up soon after. X

A doorbell camera captured the moment a congressional staffer was struck by lightning as he walked to his car. The shocking footage shows Thomas Fahmy, who works for the Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, being struck on his foot as he walks while holding an umbrella. The video shows him fall after the strike, get back up, then walk to his neighbor’s home to take shelter until an ambulance arrived. Miraculously, Fahmy survived the strike without suffering burns—though he said he felt tingling, numbness, a burning sensation, and severe pain in both of his feet. Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island in Congress, expressed relief in a statement that Fahmy, who lives and works on Staten Island in Malliotakis’ local office, survived the strike. For his part, Fahmy said he spent one night in the hospital and, after being discharged, went to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket.

Read it at NBC News

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