Legendary ‘Transformers’ Star’s Cause of Death Revealed
The cause of death for voice actor Peter Cullen, who played the role of Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, has been revealed. A death certificate, obtained by TMZ, said Cullen died at his Los Angeles home on Aug. 26 following a cardiac arrest due to respiratory arrest. The underlying cause for the 85-year-old’s death was listed as malignant neoplasm of the lower lobe of the lungs. Cullen is best known for playing the deep-voiced hero Optimus Prime in the original 1984 Transformers, as well as in multiple Hollywood films and spin-offs between 2007 and 2023. His other iconic roles include the depressive donkey Eeyore in The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, as well as providing the distinct clicking noises made by the Predator in the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film. Cullen was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards in 2023, following his decades-long career voicing animated characters. In a statement following his death, Cullen’s family asked fans to honor his “remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty, and always remember ‘be strong enough to be gentle.’”