Icon Who Rallied Millions Against Trump Dies at 92

Gloria Steinem, the pioneering journalist and feminist activist, has died at the age of 92. Her death was confirmed via a statement on her Instagram page, although no cause was given. “Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves,” the post said. Steinem was a feminist activist her entire life, including serving as an honorary co-chair and delivering a powerful speech at the massive Women’s March against Donald Trump following his first inauguration in 2017. Steinem was recognized as one of the leading figures of the second-wave feminism movement of the late 1960s, whose gender equality activism resulted in widespread change such as legalizing abortion and allowing women to apply for credit cards without a man’s signature. Steinem was also a fearless reporter, including co-founding the feminist magazine Ms. and going undercover as a Playboy Bunny to expose the horrific working conditions of women at the New York Playboy Club. Her decades-long activism earned her the 2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama, as well as the Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. Steinem’s memoir, An Unexpected Life, is set for release on Sept. 22.