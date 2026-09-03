Disney Child Star Dies at 33

Disney star Carla Jeffery, best known for her role as Bree in the hit Zombies franchise, has died at 33. Jeffery’s death was announced by her manager, Carla Alexander, in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old,” Alexander wrote. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Alexander told KTLA that more information would be released in the coming days. Jeffery was only 12 years old when she made her screen debut in Mo’Nique’s 2006 film Phat Girlz. The next year, she began a 10-episode run on Curb Your Enthusiasm over the show’s sixth and seventh seasons. Beginning in 2011, Jeffery had recurring roles in Disney Channel shows including Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up! and Best Friends Whenever. She went on to star as one of the central characters in Disney’s Zombies musical trilogy beginning in 2018. The Daily Beast has reached out to Jeffery’s representative for comment.

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KTLA