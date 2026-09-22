Passenger Charged After Terrifying Midflight Door Rampage

An F-16 Falcon fighter has crashed at a NATO base. The jet went down at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany on Tuesday afternoon, American officials said, according to the Daily Mail. An investigation into the incident is now underway. However, officials confirmed that one person was injured and that the pilot ejected from the jet. The Associated Press reported that U.S. Air Base Spangdahlem said the jet belonged to the 52nd Fighter Wing. The German newspaper Trierischer Volksfreund reported that the plane was on approach to the airbase, but the crash came close to both federal highway B50 and a nearby golf course. Birthe Thomsen, the mayor of the nearby town of Speicher in the Ifel region of Rhineland-Palatinate, told the press that she saw a jet lose altitude quickly before seeing smoke rising. She called emergency services. The cause of the crash is still unknown. A squadron of 20 U.S. F-16s is stationed at the base, the Mail reports.
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- 1U.S. F-16 Crashes at NATO AirbaseJET DOWNA squadron of U.S. F-16s is based at the NATO base in Germany.
- 2Passenger Charged After Terrifying Midflight Door RampageSKY HIGH CHAOSThe suspect also allegedly became aggressive with his fellow passengers, flight attendants, and responding police officers.
Shop with ScoutedThis New Hair Growth Vitamin Boosts Volume in Just 90 DaysHAIR TODAYThe new hair growth capsule supports healthy hair from the inside out.
- 3Vile ‘Manosphere’ Star Hit With Disturbing Criminal ChargesSERIOUSThe “looksmaxxer” is in trouble with the law. Again.
- 4Air Force Plane Makes Sudden Emergency LandingMID-AIR SCAREThe flight was diverted to the United Kingdom.
Shop with ScoutedThis Clitoral Sex Toy Uses Air for Suction-Based Stimulation🍑💦Womanizer is slashing the price on its viral peach-shaped sex toy for Labor Day.
- 5College Toppled From No. 1 Ranking After 15-Year RunDETHRONEDThe school’s leaders had previously dismissed the rankings as a “slightly daft obsession.”
- 6ICE Quietly Splurges Cash on Phone-Hacking TechnologyBIG BROTHERThe Trump administration has approved $96 million for a surveillance group whose systems federal immigration agents will use against “non-cooperative” targets.
- 7Man Who Won $167 Million Lottery Jackpot ArrestedCRACKPOTA record-breaking lottery winner faces his fifth bust since claiming a massive payout.
- 8Grand Jury Reveals Findings in Nolan Wells’ Mysterious Death‘MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS’The teen was found dead after a July 4th trip with friends.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 9Two-Time Oscar Winner Calls Out Theater Crowd From the StageBLANCHETT BANHer words were met with cheers from the audience.
- 10Dolly Parton’s Secret Trip Before Her Death RevealedBRAVE BATTLEShe is understood to have flown to Europe for experimental treatment.
Passenger Charged After Terrifying Midflight Door Rampage
A passenger who allegedly tried to open a plane door mid-flight is facing up to 23 years in prison. Thomas Raymond Forster, 41, was on a Qantas flight Monday from Karratha Airport to Perth Airport in Australia when he allegedly began verbally abusing a fellow passenger. He began hitting and kicking the seat in front of him, police allege, and abused flight attendants who tried to intervene. When the flight attendants asked him to fasten his seatbelt ahead of landing, he allegedly tried to open the forward passenger door while the plane was still in the air. After the plane landed, Australian Federal Police officers escorted Forster from the aircraft, and he allegedly became aggressive with the officers, harming one of them. He was charged with one count of harming a public officer, which carries a maximum penalty of 13 years in prison, and one count of endangering the aircraft, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years. He also faces up to $17,200 in fines if convicted. He appeared in court Tuesday and was granted bail.
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From red light therapy caps to topical serums, there’s no shortage of over-the-counter products promising to support thicker, fuller-looking hair. Of course, if you’re experiencing sudden or significant shedding, it’s always best to consult your doctor or dermatologist to rule out an underlying cause. But for those looking to support healthy hair growth from the inside out, supplements have become an increasingly popular addition to the at-home arsenal. After all, nutrition plays an important role in both the hair growth cycle and overall scalp and follicle health.
O Positiv has built a loyal following around its female-focused supplements, including its popular URO vaginal probiotics and FLO PMS vitamins, and now the women-owned brand is bringing that same approach to hair care. Its latest launch, URO Hair Growth Capsules, is a clinically backed daily supplement designed to help support hair growth and volume while reducing the appearance of thinning in as little as 90 days.
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Police have charged streamer and self-described “looksmaxxing” influencer Clavicular with rape, as well as with providing a minor with alcohol and drugging an individual for the purposes of sex. The 20-year-old influencer, real name Brandon Peters, was hit with the charges in Cape Cod on Sept. 8, stemming from an alleged incident that took place in May of last year. His representatives said in a statement that he “has not been physically served,” and accused The Bulwark, which first broke the news, of “exaggerating the status of a case to boost traffic.” It’s not the first time the controversial streamer, who built an online following by undergoing bizarre and often extreme treatments to maximize his perceived attractiveness, has run into trouble with the law. Authorities in Florida charged him in April for unlawful discharge of a firearm after an online video that appeared to show him shooting at an alligator in the Everglades. His lawyer said of that incident that Peters was “following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide,” that he’d “relied on that guidance,” and that “no animals or people were harmed.”
A U.S. Air Force plane declared an emergency mid-flight and diverted while flying from Italy on Monday. The U.S.-bound Boeing KC-135R Stratotanker took off from the Aviano Air Base and reported a 7700—the transponder code for a general emergency—at around 36,000 feet over France. The flight was diverted to RAF Mildenhall airport in Suffolk, England, where it landed at about 11 a.m. local time. Fire crews met the plane as a standard precaution, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the emergency, the purpose of the flight and its exact intended U.S. destination have not been disclosed. The plane is a military aerial refueling tanker and its “broad role” is to support military aircraft by transferring fuel in flight, according to its official fact sheet.
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Princeton University has lost its top spot in the U.S. News & World Report rankings after a 15-year run as America’s No. 1 college. This year, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology overtook the venerated Ivy League school thanks to its top performance in faculty research, standardized test scores among incoming students, and alumni earnings after graduation. Harvard and Yale’s rankings held steady at No. 3 and 4 respectively, while the California Institute of Technology and Stanford tied for fifth place. No public universities appeared on the list until No. 20, with the University of California campuses in Berkeley and Los Angeles tying for the spot. Princeton declined to comment on losing its No. 1 position, though its president Christopher Eisgruber has in the past blasted the college rankings “game” as a “slightly daft obsession that does harm when colleges, parents, or students take it too seriously.”
The Department of Homeland Security has dramatically increased available funding for a group helping federal immigration agents break into people’s phones. ICE has set aside $96 million for Cellebrite, an Israeli digital surveillance company, for systems that can extract information from cellphones, tablets, and other devices, according to PunchUp, the Daily Beast’s sister Substack. The five-year contract marks a 170 percent increase on the department’s previous $35.5 million deal with the company, struck in 2019. DHS has rapidly expanded its surveillance capabilities since Donald Trump retook the White House. It’s unclear how much that tech accounts for within the more than $22 billion in private-sector deals for contractors participating in his immigration crackdown. But ICE’s arsenal now also includes facial-recognition technology, cellphone tracking systems, social media monitoring software, AI programs, and drones. DHS has repeatedly refused to confirm exactly who it is targeting, or to what extent. It is facing multiple lawsuits for failing to hand over information on its alleged use of that tech against migrants, protesters, and other groups caught up in the president’s immigration purge. A Cellebrite spokesperson told the Daily Beast that the company does not discuss “specific customers and contracts.” DHS said that “ICE employs various forms of technology while respecting civil liberties and privacy interests.”
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
A Kentucky man who won a record $167.3 million Powerball jackpot has been arrested after police found him drunk and asleep in a running car parked outside a Walmart. Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle stopped in an intersection before finding James Farthing alone in a white Mustang near a charging station. Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to knock repeatedly on the window to wake the lottery winner, who smelled of alcohol and marijuana, had bloodshot eyes, slurred his speech, and struggled to maintain his balance. Farthing claimed a woman had driven him to the parking lot and left him there, but police surveillance footage showed no one exiting the vehicle after it parked. The incident marks Farthing’s fifth arrest since taking home the historic payout in April 2025. His legal troubles include a July arrest for first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault tied to domestic violence allegations. Farthing was booked into the Scott County Detention Center on a charge of public alcohol intoxication.
A grand jury has unanimously found that there is no evidence to support bringing charges in the death of a Black teenager who was mysteriously found dead off the coast of Mississippi. Nolan Wells, 18, was celebrating July 4th with friends on Horn Island, a remote barrier island, when he went missing. His body was found two days later, raising questions about why his friends—who are all white—had left him behind. After months of investigation and speculation, the grand jury concluded there was no evidence of criminal activity or racial motivation. The grand jury found that “the position of, the condition of, time of discovery, and location of Mr. Wells’ body is consistent with drowning,” according to a report released Monday by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office. The report acknowledged there was unexplained bruising on the back of Wells’ head but said it was “not a fatal injury.” Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Wells family, said the grand jury result “leaves us with more questions than answers” and is an attempt to “close the chapter on Nolan Wells’ death without getting to the truth.”
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Cate Blanchett was applauded after calling on her theater audience to stop filming during a performance. The Australian A-lister—who has won two Oscars—told the crowd during Friday’s curtain call for Electra/Persona at London’s National Theatre, “There are few places on this planet where we can simply be together and be present. I understand you like filming the curtain call—and it is kind of flattering in a way—but for anyone who is filming the show, please don’t, because it spoils it for the next group of people who come in and are present with us. So thank you very much.” Her appeal went down well with the crowd, who cheered in response, the BBC reported. In doing so, Blanchett, 57, became the latest actress to chastise theatergoers for using their phones in the past months. Others include Daniel Craig, Hugh Jackman, and Rosamund Pike, who told an audience member to stop texting during her West End performance in Inter Alia earlier this year. Theaters usually ask the audience to turn off their phones. Written and directed by Benedict Andrews, Electra/Persona brings together Sophocles’ ancient Greek tragedy Electra and Ingmar Bergman’s film Persona. Running until Oct. 10, Blanchett and co-star Nina Hoss discover which roles—Electra/Elisabeth or Clytemnestra/Alma—they will play each night through a live coin toss before the performance.
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Dolly Parton secretly flew to Germany for experimental treatment before her death, according to a new report. The “9 to 5” singer died in August at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer, but a year before her death, she flew to Frankfurt on a private jet, TMZ reported. The outlet cited anonymous sources who claimed that while there she underwent an unknown experimental treatment that saw her stay in Europe for a week afterward. The sources said that the “Jolene” icon believed it had been effective and had made her stronger. Those in the country music star’s inner circle knew she had been sick, but she fought the short battle privately, and the type of cancer that afflicted her is not known. She is understood to have been surrounded by loved ones as she died at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Tennessee and was buried in Nashville at the Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum.
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