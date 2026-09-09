A child has been rushed to the hospital after being attacked by an alligator in Florida on Monday afternoon, authorities said. The predator bit the child’s arm and leg, leaving the victim and several others stranded on a sandbar in a nature preserve in Hernando County. Fire Rescue’s Special Operations Marine Unit retrieved the group by airboat and brought them safely to shore. The child was rushed to Bayonet Point Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Their identity has not been released. Christopher Gillette, owner of Bellowing Acres Animal Sanctuary in Interlachen, said the attack occurred in an area where swimming was prohibited. “That’s really kind of the root of the issue here: You’re swimming in the no-swimming zone,” he said. “We’re very fortunate that the kid did survive.” Gillette urged people to swim only in designated areas known to be free of alligators. Florida is home to an estimated 1.3 million of the reptiles.
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- 1Alligator Bites Child in Off-Limits Nature PreserveAMBUSHThe child was rushed to the hospital, where their injuries were deemed not life-threatening.
- 2Gadget From the Present Spotted in Painting From the PastTIME TRAVELA 1937 painting shows an Indigenous man in 17th-Century Massachusetts holding what appears to be a smartphone.
Shop with ScoutedSkip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home GymLOCK INReset your fitness regimen with BowFlex’s Xtreme 2 SE.
- 3Climber Found Dead on Notorious Killer MountainTHE DEADLY BELLSA specialist helicopter has been used to recover the hiker’s body after a six-day operation.
- 42 Delta Flights Make Emergency Landings Due to Similar IssueDELTA DOUBLE BLOWIt happened twice in two days.
Shop with ScoutedThis New Hair Growth Vitamin Boosts Volume in Just 90 DaysHAIR TODAYThe new hair growth capsule supports healthy hair from the inside out.
- 5Tennis Champ Throws Up in Historic U.S. Open DefeatRETCH POINTCarlos Alcaraz went into his final set against Ben Shelton feeling a little under the weather.
- 6Archeologists Uncover Jaw-Dropping 4,300-Year-Old SecretHIDDEN BENEATHA joint excavation south of the Egyptian capital has unearthed the resting place of a father-son pair who once served pharaohs.
- 7AI Insiders Issue Terrifying Warning to All HumanityTHE AI-POCALYPSEOne former researcher said AI companies are “gambling with our lives.”
- 8QVC Host Breaks Down in Tears on Live ShowWELLING UPSarah Bennett was moved as she marked her 20th anniversary on the network.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 9Oxygen Masks Deploy as Delta Plane Plunges 27,000 FeetTERRIFYING DESCENTThe crew deployed oxygen masks and rapidly descended to 9,000 feet.
- 10Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Suffering Horror InjuryTRAGEDY AT SEAHe was on the cruise for his son’s wedding.
What looks to be a modern smartphone has been spotted in a nearly 90-year-old painting, sparking conspiracy theories about time travel. The 1937 painting, Mr. Pynchon and the Settling of Springfield, by Italian American muralist Umberto Romano, shows an Indigenous man in 17th-Century Massachusetts holding what appears to be a smartphone. The man is surrounded by other tribesmen and English colonists and appears to be taking a selfie with the hand-held gray reflective device. “iPhone in painting from 1937 JUST DISCOVERED???” One person commented on X. “Now that one actually looks like a cell phone,” another user reportedly posted. Historians say the object is likely a mirror, which was a common trade item in the American colonies. The man’s pose also looks like he is studying his reflection. The mural was one of six commissioned for the post office, funded by the Federal Arts Project. “Mr. Pynchon” was one of the founders of present-day Springfield.
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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.
From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.
The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.
At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.
The body of a missing climber has been recovered at around 13,200 feet on Colorado’s treacherous Maroon Bells. The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office began searching on September 2 after finding notes in the person’s rental car that indicated plans to climb Maroon Peak or North Maroon Peak, two 14,000-foot summits in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. An aerial search the next morning found the climber “deceased and tentatively identified in very technical and difficult terrain to access,” the sheriff’s office said. The conditions delayed the recovery from the east face of the Bells until September 8. A helicopter equipped for a long-line extraction was brought in from Utah and lifted the victim to T Lazy 7 Ranch, where the county coroner was waiting. The hiker, whose identity has not been released, was found in an area long known as the “Deadly Bells”. The peaks are made of fragile mudstone, with loose rock and sudden fractures making climbs particularly hazardous. A Forest Service warning says the terrain can “kill without warning.” The nickname became firmly established after a deadly 1965 climbing season, when five accidents claimed eight lives. Between 2010 and 2017, the peaks recorded nine deaths, tying them with Longs Peak for the highest number of fatalities among Colorado’s 14,000-foot mountains.
Two Delta Air Lines planes have made emergency landings in as many days because of strange smells in the cabin. The latest was on Tuesday during a flight from New York to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, NBC Chicago reports. Once the crew detected the fumes, they requested operational priority to land the Airbus A220 plane carrying 130 people as quickly as possible. A Delta spokesperson told CBS News that “Fumes were detected,” and after the flight landed safely, the jet was taken out of service for evaluation. “At Delta, the safety of our customers and crew comes before everything else,” the carrier said in a statement. “Our crew followed established procedures to land safely in Chicago.” In the first incident, crew aboard a Delta plane from Jacksonville, Florida, to New York City detected fumes on Monday, forcing the jet to make an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina. “After fumes were detected in the cabin, the crew of Delta Flight 1035 followed established procedures, and the flight was diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, where it landed safely,” Delta said in a statement to WRAL.
O Positiv’s New Hair Growth Capsules Boost Volume and Reduce Shedding in Just 90 Days
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From red light therapy caps to topical serums, there’s no shortage of over-the-counter products promising to support thicker, fuller-looking hair. Of course, if you’re experiencing sudden or significant shedding, it’s always best to consult your doctor or dermatologist to rule out an underlying cause. But for those looking to support healthy hair growth from the inside out, supplements have become an increasingly popular addition to the at-home arsenal. After all, nutrition plays an important role in both the hair growth cycle and overall scalp and follicle health.
O Positiv has built a loyal following around its female-focused supplements, including its popular URO vaginal probiotics and FLO PMS vitamins, and now the women-owned brand is bringing that same approach to hair care. Its latest launch, URO Hair Growth Capsules, is a clinically backed daily supplement designed to help support hair growth and volume while reducing the appearance of thinning in as little as 90 days.
The formula combines familiar hair-supporting nutrients like biotin, iron, folate, and vitamin B12 with Serevelle, the brand’s proprietary botanical complex designed to help address DHT, a hormone linked with certain types of hair loss, and support a longer hair-growth phase. Rather than focusing on just one potential contributor to thinning, URO Hair Growth takes a more multifaceted approach.
Unlike other hair growth ingestibles, the daily capsules stand out because it also contains holy basil, an adaptogenic herb traditionally used to support the body’s response to stress. Prolonged physical or emotional stress can disrupt the normal hair-growth cycle and contribute to increased shedding, making them a great addition. For those who want a more inside-out approach to thinning (or to complement serums, scalp treatments, and high-tech devices), URO Hair Growth Capsules offer another option to add to your lineup.
Reigning U.S. Open champion Carlos Alcaraz threw up as he was knocked out in the quarter-finals by American player Ben Shelton. The pair faced off in a four-and-a-half-hour showdown, playing from 11 p.m. until just after 3.33 a.m. on Wednesday—the latest finish in tournament history. Shelton’s victory puts an end to Alcaraz’s 18-match win streak at Grand Slams. It was Alcaraz’s first Slam since suffering a wrist injury in April, and he appeared to be struggling as he vomited before the start of the fifth set. The match ended 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7). Shelton, 23, chalked his victory up to getting a boost from playing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in his hometown of Queens, New York City. “It’s incredible,” he said. “I always say that this is the greatest sports city in the world… that this is the greatest stadium in the world. I’m just hoping that my best friend and my sister over there don’t have to be at work at 6 a.m. in three hours.” The American will now play compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final, guaranteeing an American will make the final. The last American man to win a Grand Slam was Andy Roddick at the U.S. Open in 2003.
Archaeologists have discovered a 4,300-year-old tomb belonging to an ancient judge and his father, with paint on its carved walls still intact after more than 40 centuries underground. The tomb was found at Saqqara, a sprawling necropolis south of Cairo, and dates to the reign of Pharaoh Djedkare Isesi, a Fifth Dynasty ruler who presided over sweeping administrative reforms in the 24th Century B.C., Egypt’s tourism and antiquities ministry said. It was built for Yunmen, a high-ranking judge who heard appeals and complaints from the kingdom’s subjects. Amr al-Tayeb, director of the Saqqara site, told AFP that Yunmen’s role “align[s] with the ancient Egyptian concept of Maat,” the goddess of truth and justice. The tomb, discovered by an Egyptian-Spanish team from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, contains two chapels—one for Yunmen and one for his father, Ity, a senior scribe. The ministry called the site’s carvings “exceptionally well-preserved.”
Three researchers at AI giant Anthropic have issued a stark warning that increasingly powerful artificial intelligence could wipe out all of humanity by 2030. Jacob Coxon, who resigned from the company, said AI developers privately believe their technology could “kill us all by the end of the decade”, calling it a danger unlike any other human activity. “The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt. If anything, many executives and senior researchers will couch their phrasing in the press to sound sensible—but I hear the same people express fear privately. No other human activity poses this level of danger,” he said on X. Coxon, who worked at Anthropic and OpenAI for three years, added that “neither company is acting responsibly.” Anthropic alignment researcher Evan Hubinger backed him, saying: “We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans!” He estimated the risk at more than 10 percent over the next decade, adding that Anthropic still lacks a plan to reliably align superintelligent systems with human goals. Samuel Marks, who works on scalable oversight, said some developers fear human extinction could come within “the next few years”.
Longtime QVC host Sarah Bennett burst into tears while hosting a show to mark two decades as a mainstay of the television shopping network. The touching moment came on Sunday when she was joined on screen by fellow hosts Meghan Murray and Alberti Popaj, whose appearance took her by surprise. “I love you, and I would never miss your 20th anniversary,” Popaj told Bennett. “Oh, shoot, you’re gonna make me cry,” Bennett replied. “This is the threesome that hangs out at Meghan’s pool. We’ve had so many dinners together. We have shared so many laughs over the years.” Bennett got emotional again after her husband and two daughters dialed in to wish her the best. “It’s not easy being the spouse of a QVC host,” she quipped as she thanked her husband for his support over the years. She later shared a clip of her exchange with Murray and Popaj on Facebook, writing that it was “one of my fav moments from last night.”
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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for up to 165 mph wind resistance with the louvers closed and up to 120 mph with the louvers open.
You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.
A Delta Air Lines jet plunged 27,000 feet in just 10 minutes after a sudden cabin-pressure failure sent oxygen masks dropping from the ceiling and forced an emergency landing in Las Vegas. Flight 2311 was traveling from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City on Sunday when the Boeing 737-900 encountered the issue at around 36,200 feet, People reported. The crew deployed oxygen masks and rapidly descended to 9,000 feet before diverting to Harry Reid International Airport. In air traffic control audio obtained by ATC.com, the pilot reported: “Delta 2311 currently rapid descent. We’d like to get down to 9,000 and we’re direct Las Vegas.” The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers and six crew, landed safely around 6:16 p.m. Passengers were able to leave normally and were later rebooked. Delta said the crew followed its safety procedures and brought the plane to a safer altitude after the “unexpected pressurization issue.” Oxygen masks automatically deploy during sudden cabin-pressure loss, helping protect passengers from hypoxia while an aircraft descends to breathable air.
A Minnesota pastor has died weeks after suffering a catastrophic spinal injury aboard a cruise ship in Italy while traveling for his son’s wedding. Stephen Junker, 58, fell into a pool aboard Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess on August 16 and was found “face down and unresponsive,” according to his family. He was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital in Naples by the Italian Coast Guard. Doctors diagnosed Junker with severe spinal cord compression at the C3-C4 level and performed emergency surgery the following day. His family was later told he would be quadriplegic if he survived. He also developed a drug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infection in his lungs, which his family believed was linked to the near-drowning. Junker was eventually transferred to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he died on September 4. “He was surrounded by his wife, children, parents, and friends,” his family said on a GoFundMe page. “Further diagnostic testing had revealed injuries that were not treatable.” Junker was pastor of Chippewa Lutheran Church in Brandon, Minnesota, and is survived by his wife, children, and grandson.