QVC Host Breaks Down in Tears on Live Show

Longtime QVC host Sarah Bennett burst into tears while hosting a show to mark two decades as a mainstay of the television shopping network. The touching moment came on Sunday when she was joined on screen by fellow hosts Meghan Murray and Alberti Popaj, whose appearance took her by surprise. “I love you, and I would never miss your 20th anniversary,” Popaj told Bennett. “Oh, shoot, you’re gonna make me cry,” Bennett replied. “This is the threesome that hangs out at Meghan’s pool. We’ve had so many dinners together. We have shared so many laughs over the years.” Bennett got emotional again after her husband and two daughters dialed in to wish her the best. “It’s not easy being the spouse of a QVC host,” she quipped as she thanked her husband for his support over the years. She later shared a clip of her exchange with Murray and Popaj on Facebook, writing that it was “one of my fav moments from last night.”

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