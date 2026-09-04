Skip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home Gym

Former All That star Christy Knowings’ cause of death has been confirmed. The former Nickelodeon actress died on August 11, aged 46, with a family member saying at the time that she died after being taken off life support, citing an asthma attack that left her with brain damage. People magazine reported that a death certificate states Knowings died from cardiac arrest, four days after she was hospitalized. The document lists acute hypoxic respiratory failure and status asthmaticus as conditions leading to her death, with asthma listed as the underlying cause. Tragically, Knowings is the second All That cast member to die this year. Kianna Underwood, 33, was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle collision in Brooklyn in January. Knowings’ CV also includes an appearance in Rosie O’Donnell’s sketch-comedy special on Nickelodeon, And Now This, as well as Sesame Street. Knowings joined All That in 1997. The comedy also helped launch the careers of Nick Cannon, Jamie-Lynn Spears and Amanda Bynes. A GoFundMe page was launched to raise money on her parents’ behalf “to help care for Christy’s mortuary and funeral expenses.” It has now raised over $12,000, exceeding its initial goal of $10,000. The page called Knowings “a compassionate, bright light whose warmth, kindness, and humor touched every life she encountered.”
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- 1Nickelodeon Star’s Cause of Death at 46 RevealedNEW DETAILSThe actress passed away in Los Angeles on August 11.
- 2Mystery Creature Found Lurking in Supermarket Bread AisleLOST AND FOUNDIt was apparently abandoned.
Shop with ScoutedSkip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home GymLOCK INReset your fitness regimen with BowFlex’s Xtreme 2 SE.
- 3This Is What Trump's Ballroom Is Really About: BiographerBRICK BY BRICKHe’s making himself permanent.
- 4New York Times Reveals Findings in Dianna Russini ScandalBAD LOOKShe stepped down from an $800,000 senior reporter position after her close relationship with an NFL coach was revealed.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 5Bird Strike Forces American Airlines Flight to Abort TakeoffFLIGHT FRIGHTThe Boeing 737-800 was about to take off around 8:20 a.m. when the strike caused the crew to make a ground stop.
- 6Top Tennis Star Torches Reporter Over Partying QuestionTESTY EXCHANGEAryna Sabalenka tore into a reporter for suggesting she was partying instead of training ahead of the U.S. Open.
- 7‘Survivor’ Star Sues Show After Losing LegREALITY GONE WRONGThe lawsuit alleges that the show required contestants to spearfish in open water without providing adequate safety measures.
- 8Carlos Alcaraz Makes Shocking Reveal About His Tennis FuturePUMPING THE BRAKESThe 23-year-old superstar says he may skip future tournaments to rest his body.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off During Lovehoney’s Epic Labor Day SaleFALL VIBESFind something better than a blanket to curl up with this fall during Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale.
- 9Man Rescued From Garbage Truck After Screams Heard InsideNIGHTMAREThe man was taken to the hospital in a serious condition, but survived the scary ordeal.
- 10Legendary ‘Transformers’ Star’s Cause of Death RevealedPRIME EXAMPLEPeter Cullen played a crucial part in the much-loved franchise for decades.
A baby corn snake was found in the middle of the bread aisle of a small-town English supermarket, according to a local animal education organization. Pet Encounter said the baby snake, which is now in their care after it was discovered last month, may be part of a growing trend of animal abandonments. The team has already rescued 21 snakes this year alone, while it only had to save about 14 in the whole of last year. Employee Ben Nicholson believes the cost-of-living crisis is to blame. “There’s the equipment, heat mats, heat bulbs—they all have a cost,” Nicholson said. “People are looking to cut down on their energy use, and these animals can be a significant factor.” Pop culture trends often cause influxes of exotic animal rescue calls to Pet Encounter. Right now, they’re prepping aviaries for “Harry Potter Season” in England—an obvious time to buy an owl.
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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.
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Big, sore-thumb, a--hole buildings have become Donald Trump’s signature brand, and part and parcel of his public identity. His aesthetic is not just about vulgarity, but an opposing force—so of course he would build in Washington. Of course, he would look to reconfigure the White House! The White House ballroom, however, will not be completed—if it’s completed—until the end of his term. So if he’s not going to be able to get much use out of it, what’s its real use? Just being able to build it, for one thing. Nothing motivates Trump so much as provoking a fight and then winning it (or just prolonging it). His skills here are relentlessness; his true pleasure, nearly in a sexual sense, comes with crushing his opponents, disregarding civility and the rules of the game. Plus, he has additional expertise when it comes to actually building something in the face of people trying to stop him. The more you build, the harder it is to stop you. Doing most of the things that presidents have to do on a daily basis—so boring!—doesn’t give him pleasure. He barely pays attention. But having a big building project restores him. His ballroom will tower over the White House. It will effectively be the White House. The perpetual Trump White House. Will anyone even remember what used to stand in its place?
Click through and subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack to see how Donald Trump plans to leave a permanent mark on Washington.
An internal investigation by The Athletic has found that former sports reporter Dianna Russini committed a “breach” of company policy by not disclosing her relationship with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. The investigation found that the pair’s close ties gave the appearance of a conflict of interest, “regardless of whether the relationship was romantic.” No conclusions were made about the nature of the relationship, which erupted into scandal after the New York Post published photos of the two looking cozy together at a resort. The images sparked questions about Russini’s coverage of the NFL, especially as a top insider. She was earning close to $800,000 as a senior reporter at The Athletic but stepped down in April after the photos caused an uproar.
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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for 165 mph wind resistance, withstanding near-hurricane-force winds with louvers closed and hurricane-force winds with louvers open.
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An American Airlines flight bound for Chicago O’Hare was forced to abort takeoff from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport Thursday morning after striking a bird, officials said. The Boeing 737-800 was about to take off around 8:20 a.m. when the bird strike caused the crew to make a brief ground stop at the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Bird strikes at LaGuardia are not uncommon—there have already been 94 this year, according to FAA records. Since 1990, there have been over 3,800 incidents involving wildlife. The most famous was the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson.” Just six minutes after US Airways Flight 1549 took off from LaGuardia, the plane struck a flock of Canada geese that disabled both engines. Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger safely landed the aircraft in the Hudson River, saving all 155 people aboard. The FAA is investigating Thursday’s incident. Departures from LaGuardia were also delayed by an average of 45 minutes Thursday because of bad weather in the area.
Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has snapped at a reporter whom she accused of misportraying her buildup to the U.S. Open. Sabalenka, 28, tore into a journalist during a post-match news conference for implying she was partying last week instead of preparing for the tournament in New York. After congratulating Sabalenka for her second-round victory, Matt Futterman of The Athletic began to ask, “I’m super curious, how are you finding your mood now that the tournament has started. Obviously, last week it was lots of parties and fun and stuff like that.” Sabalenka cut him off. “You guys are a joke—parties and fun,” she said. “Like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? Like, what kind of question is that? Just because I posted some activities with brands, you think I’ve been partying and not training?” Futterman attempted to backtrack, but the tennis pro blew him off. “Next question,” she said.
A Survivor Greece contestant who lost his leg after being struck by a tour boat’s propeller while filming the reality show is suing its producers for $100 million. Stavros Floros, a 21-year-old beekeeper, was spearfishing for food on May 11 when the propeller struck him. His lawsuit alleges that producers required contestants to spearfish in open water frequented by tourist boats without providing adequate safety measures, such as rescue boats, protected zones or warning markers despite previous close calls. The reality star lost his leg in the ocean and said that only a “tourniquet applied by a stranger aboard the offending tourist boat kept him alive.” Floros stayed in a Miami hospital for 61 days after the accident, undergoing multiple surgeries. “From the very first moment, there was an immediate response to provide assistance and safely transport the injured contestant, while the competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances,” the show’s production company AcunMedya said in a statement following the tragedy. The show was subsequently suspended indefinitely.
Tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz says he will be taking more breaks from the game as his career progresses—even if it means missing tournaments. The Spaniard made the admission Tuesday after winning in the second round of the U.S. Open. Alcaraz, 23, missed four months—and two major tournaments, Wimbledon and the French Open—this year after injuring his right wrist. That involuntary time off appears to have shown him the benefits of long breaks. “I took more than I wanted, to be honest, but you know, seeing how tight is the calendar, obviously I don’t want to have this break because (of) an injury,” he said. “But in the future, I’m going to take some breaks, some long breaks. Maybe not four months, but one month, two months, missing some tournaments, because it’s impossible to play them all.” Alcaraz suggested that these breaks may well prevent injuries that would otherwise force him to miss more time. “We are seeing a lot of players getting injured, a lot of players getting tired. If they don’t do anything about it, we are going to see even more in the future.”
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A man trapped inside a San Francisco garbage truck has been rescued after a passerby heard screams coming from the vehicle. The truck driver had already compacted the trash once when the person alerted him around 4:11 a.m. on Wednesday, People reported. The driver then shut off the truck and heard the man crying for help. Firefighters determined it was too dangerous to dump the load and instead began digging through the garbage by hand. About 25 firefighters spent more than two hours working to reach the man, who remained conscious and responsive throughout the rescue. Paramedics inserted an IV into his arm to guard against crush syndrome, a potentially deadly condition caused by prolonged compression. The man was freed before 7 a.m. and taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in serious condition, The San Francisco Standard reported. Officials said he had apparently climbed into a dumpster before it was emptied into the truck. The incident remains under investigation.
The cause of death for voice actor Peter Cullen, who played the role of Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, has been revealed. A death certificate, obtained by TMZ, said Cullen died at his Los Angeles home on Aug. 26 following a cardiac arrest due to respiratory arrest. The underlying cause for the 85-year-old’s death was listed as malignant neoplasm of the lower lobe of the lungs. Cullen is best known for playing the deep-voiced hero Optimus Prime in the original 1984 Transformers, as well as in multiple Hollywood films and spin-offs between 2007 and 2023. His other iconic roles include the depressive donkey Eeyore in The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, as well as providing the distinct clicking noises made by the Predator in the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film. Cullen was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards in 2023, following his decades-long career voicing animated characters. In a statement following his death, Cullen’s family asked fans to honor his “remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty, and always remember ‘be strong enough to be gentle.’”