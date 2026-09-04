Nickelodeon Star’s Cause of Death at 46 Revealed
Former All That star Christy Knowings’ cause of death has been confirmed. The former Nickelodeon actress died on August 11, aged 46, with a family member saying at the time that she died after being taken off life support, citing an asthma attack that left her with brain damage. People magazine reported that a death certificate states Knowings died from cardiac arrest, four days after she was hospitalized. The document lists acute hypoxic respiratory failure and status asthmaticus as conditions leading to her death, with asthma listed as the underlying cause. Tragically, Knowings is the second All That cast member to die this year. Kianna Underwood, 33, was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle collision in Brooklyn in January. Knowings’ CV also includes an appearance in Rosie O’Donnell’s sketch-comedy special on Nickelodeon, And Now This, as well as Sesame Street. Knowings joined All That in 1997. The comedy also helped launch the careers of Nick Cannon, Jamie-Lynn Spears and Amanda Bynes. A GoFundMe page was launched to raise money on her parents’ behalf “to help care for Christy’s mortuary and funeral expenses.” It has now raised over $12,000, exceeding its initial goal of $10,000. The page called Knowings “a compassionate, bright light whose warmth, kindness, and humor touched every life she encountered.”