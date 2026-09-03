New York Times Reveals Findings in Dianna Russini Scandal

An internal investigation by The Athletic has found that former sports reporter Dianna Russini committed a “breach” of company policy by not disclosing her relationship with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. The investigation found that the pair’s close ties gave the appearance of a conflict of interest, “regardless of whether the relationship was romantic.” No conclusions were made about the nature of the relationship, which erupted into scandal after the New York Post published photos of the two looking cozy together at a resort. The images sparked questions about Russini’s coverage of the NFL, especially as a top insider. She was earning close to $800,000 as a senior reporter at The Athletic but stepped down in April after the photos caused an uproar.