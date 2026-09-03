Sports

New York Times Reveals Findings in Dianna Russini Scandal

BAD LOOK

She stepped down from an $800,000 senior reporter position after her close relationship with an NFL coach was revealed.

Reagin von Lehe
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Diana Russini stepped down from "The Athletic" as senior NFL insider amid the release of intimate photos with an NFL coach.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

An internal investigation by The Athletic has found that former sports reporter Dianna Russini committed a “breach” of company policy by not disclosing her relationship with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. The investigation found that the pair’s close ties gave the appearance of a conflict of interest, “regardless of whether the relationship was romantic.” No conclusions were made about the nature of the relationship, which erupted into scandal after the New York Post published photos of the two looking cozy together at a resort. The images sparked questions about Russini’s coverage of the NFL, especially as a top insider. She was earning close to $800,000 as a senior reporter at The Athletic but stepped down in April after the photos caused an uproar.

Read it at Page Six
Reagin von Lehe

Reagin von Lehe

Breaking News Intern

reagin.vonlehe@thedailybeast.com

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