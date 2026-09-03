Top Tennis Star Torches Reporter Over Partying Question

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has snapped at a reporter whom she accused of misportraying her buildup to the U.S. Open. Sabalenka, 28, tore into a journalist during a post-match news conference for implying she was partying last week instead of preparing for the tournament in New York. After congratulating Sabalenka for her second-round victory, Matt Futterman of The Athletic began to ask, “I’m super curious, how are you finding your mood now that the tournament has started. Obviously, last week it was lots of parties and fun and stuff like that.” Sabalenka cut him off. “You guys are a joke—parties and fun,” she said. “Like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? Like, what kind of question is that? Just because I posted some activities with brands, you think I’ve been partying and not training?” Futterman attempted to backtrack, but the tennis pro blew him off. “Next question,” she said.

TMZ