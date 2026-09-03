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Top Tennis Star Torches Reporter Over Partying Question

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Aryna Sabalenka tore into a reporter for suggesting she was partying instead of training ahead of the U.S. Open.

Reagin von Lehe
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Aryna Sabalenka talks during a press conference at the 2026 French Open.
Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has snapped at a reporter whom she accused of misportraying her buildup to the U.S. Open. Sabalenka, 28, tore into a journalist during a post-match news conference for implying she was partying last week instead of preparing for the tournament in New York. After congratulating Sabalenka for her second-round victory, Matt Futterman of The Athletic began to ask, “I’m super curious, how are you finding your mood now that the tournament has started. Obviously, last week it was lots of parties and fun and stuff like that.” Sabalenka cut him off. “You guys are a joke—parties and fun,” she said. “Like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? Like, what kind of question is that? Just because I posted some activities with brands, you think I’ve been partying and not training?” Futterman attempted to backtrack, but the tennis pro blew him off. “Next question,” she said.

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Reagin von Lehe

Reagin von Lehe

Breaking News Intern

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