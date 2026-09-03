‘Survivor’ Star Sues Show After Losing Leg

A Survivor Greece contestant who lost his leg after being struck by a tour boat’s propeller while filming the reality show is suing its producers for $100 million. Stavros Floros, a 21-year-old beekeeper, was spearfishing for food on May 11 when the propeller struck him. His lawsuit alleges that producers required contestants to spearfish in open water frequented by tourist boats without providing adequate safety measures, such as rescue boats, protected zones or warning markers despite previous close calls. The reality star lost his leg in the ocean and said that only a “tourniquet applied by a stranger aboard the offending tourist boat kept him alive.” Floros stayed in a Miami hospital for 61 days after the accident, undergoing multiple surgeries. “From the very first moment, there was an immediate response to provide assistance and safely transport the injured contestant, while the competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances,” the show’s production company AcunMedya said in a statement following the tragedy. The show was subsequently suspended indefinitely.