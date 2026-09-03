Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Epic Labor Day Sale

An American Airlines flight bound for Chicago O’Hare was forced to abort takeoff from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport Thursday morning after striking a bird, officials said. The Boeing 737-800 was about to take off around 8:20 a.m. when the bird strike caused the crew to make a brief ground stop at the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Bird strikes at LaGuardia are not uncommon—there have already been 94 this year, according to FAA records. Since 1990, there have been over 3,800 incidents involving wildlife. The most famous was the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson.” Just six minutes after US Airways Flight 1549 took off from LaGuardia, the plane struck a flock of Canada geese that disabled both engines. Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger safely landed the aircraft in the Hudson River, saving all 155 people aboard. The FAA is investigating Thursday’s incident. Departures from LaGuardia were also delayed by an average of 45 minutes Thursday because of bad weather in the area.
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- 1Bird Strike Forces American Airlines Flight to Abort TakeoffFLIGHT FRIGHTThe Boeing 737-800 was about to take off around 8:20 a.m. when the strike caused the crew to make a ground stop.
- 2Top Tennis Star Torches Reporter Over Partying QuestionTESTY EXCHANGEAryna Sabalenka tore into a reporter for suggesting she was partying instead of training ahead of the U.S. Open.
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- 3‘Survivor’ Star Sues Show After Losing LegREALITY GONE WRONGThe lawsuit alleges that the show required contestants to spearfish in open water without providing adequate safety measures.
- 4Carlos Alcaraz Makes Shocking Reveal About His Tennis FuturePUMPING THE BRAKESThe 23-year-old superstar says he may skip future tournaments to rest his body.
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- 5Man Rescued From Garbage Truck After Screams Heard InsideNIGHTMAREThe man was taken to the hospital in a serious condition, but survived the scary ordeal.
- 6Legendary ‘Transformers’ Star’s Cause of Death RevealedPRIME EXAMPLEPeter Cullen played a crucial part in the much-loved franchise for decades.
- 7Grammy-Winning Singer Dies at 70JAZZ GIANTThe smoky-voiced jazz star was given one of the genre’s highest accolades.
- 8Icon Who Rallied Millions Against Trump Dies at 92PIONEERGloria Steinem had been a fearless activist and reporter for decades.
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- 9Hikers’ AI-Planned Mountain Climb Goes Horribly WrongA-I’M LOSTThree men trusted Google Gemini to plot their climb, only to discover its eight-hour itinerary was more fantasy than forecast.
- 10Disney Child Star Dies at 33GONE TOO SOONThe actress was best known for her role in Disney’s ‘Zombies’ franchise.
Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka has snapped at a reporter whom she accused of misportraying her buildup to the U.S. Open. Sabalenka, 28, tore into a journalist during a post-match news conference for implying she was partying last week instead of preparing for the tournament in New York. After congratulating Sabalenka for her second-round victory, Matt Futterman of The Athletic began to ask, “I’m super curious, how are you finding your mood now that the tournament has started. Obviously, last week it was lots of parties and fun and stuff like that.” Sabalenka cut him off. “You guys are a joke—parties and fun,” she said. “Like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? Like, what kind of question is that? Just because I posted some activities with brands, you think I’ve been partying and not training?” Futterman attempted to backtrack, but the tennis pro blew him off. “Next question,” she said.
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A Survivor Greece contestant who lost his leg after being struck by a tour boat’s propeller while filming the reality show is suing its producers for $100 million. Stavros Floros, a 21-year-old beekeeper, was spearfishing for food on May 11 when the propeller struck him. His lawsuit alleges that producers required contestants to spearfish in open water frequented by tourist boats without providing adequate safety measures, such as rescue boats, protected zones or warning markers despite previous close calls. The reality star lost his leg in the ocean and said that only a “tourniquet applied by a stranger aboard the offending tourist boat kept him alive.” Floros stayed in a Miami hospital for 61 days after the accident, undergoing multiple surgeries. “From the very first moment, there was an immediate response to provide assistance and safely transport the injured contestant, while the competent port authorities are investigating the causes of the incident in order to fully determine the circumstances,” the show’s production company AcunMedya said in a statement following the tragedy. The show was subsequently suspended indefinitely.
Tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz says he will be taking more breaks from the game as his career progresses—even if it means missing tournaments. The Spaniard made the admission Tuesday after winning in the second round of the U.S. Open. Alcaraz, 23, missed four months—and two major tournaments, Wimbledon and the French Open—this year after injuring his right wrist. That involuntary time off appears to have shown him the benefits of long breaks. “I took more than I wanted, to be honest, but you know, seeing how tight is the calendar, obviously I don’t want to have this break because (of) an injury,” he said. “But in the future, I’m going to take some breaks, some long breaks. Maybe not four months, but one month, two months, missing some tournaments, because it’s impossible to play them all.” Alcaraz suggested that these breaks may well prevent injuries that would otherwise force him to miss more time. “We are seeing a lot of players getting injured, a lot of players getting tired. If they don’t do anything about it, we are going to see even more in the future.”
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A man trapped inside a San Francisco garbage truck has been rescued after a passerby heard screams coming from the vehicle. The truck driver had already compacted the trash once when the person alerted him around 4:11 a.m. on Wednesday, People reported. The driver then shut off the truck and heard the man crying for help. Firefighters determined it was too dangerous to dump the load and instead began digging through the garbage by hand. About 25 firefighters spent more than two hours working to reach the man, who remained conscious and responsive throughout the rescue. Paramedics inserted an IV into his arm to guard against crush syndrome, a potentially deadly condition caused by prolonged compression. The man was freed before 7 a.m. and taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in serious condition, The San Francisco Standard reported. Officials said he had apparently climbed into a dumpster before it was emptied into the truck. The incident remains under investigation.
The cause of death for voice actor Peter Cullen, who played the role of Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, has been revealed. A death certificate, obtained by TMZ, said Cullen died at his Los Angeles home on Aug. 26 following a cardiac arrest due to respiratory arrest. The underlying cause for the 85-year-old’s death was listed as malignant neoplasm of the lower lobe of the lungs. Cullen is best known for playing the deep-voiced hero Optimus Prime in the original 1984 Transformers, as well as in multiple Hollywood films and spin-offs between 2007 and 2023. His other iconic roles include the depressive donkey Eeyore in The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, as well as providing the distinct clicking noises made by the Predator in the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film. Cullen was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards in 2023, following his decades-long career voicing animated characters. In a statement following his death, Cullen’s family asked fans to honor his “remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty, and always remember ‘be strong enough to be gentle.’”
Grammy Award-winning jazz singer Cassandra Wilson has died at 70. The acclaimed songwriter, known for her deep, smoky voice, is regarded as one of the genre’s most influential modern vocalists. She died on Tuesday morning; no cause of death was provided. Her representatives said in a statement to jazz radio station WBGO: “Cassandra Wilson transitioned peacefully at home, surrounded by family, close friends, and her manager.” Wilson was born in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1955, and started playing piano as a child and later learned guitar. She moved to New York in the early 1980s and became part of the city’s jazz scene. Over her career, Wilson shared the stage with legends such as Miles Davis and Wynton Marsalis. She also wrote the acclaimed albums Blue Light ’Til Dawn (1993) and New Moon Daughter (1995). The latter became a major commercial success, earning Wilson a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Performance and selling more than 400,000 copies. Wilson won two Grammy Awards and received many other honors. In 2022, she was named an NEA Jazz Master, one of the highest honors in American jazz. “Cassandra Wilson carried the sound, spirit, and history of Mississippi with her wherever her music reached,” Jackson Mayor John Horhn said.
Gloria Steinem, the pioneering journalist and feminist activist, has died at the age of 92. Her death was confirmed via a statement on her Instagram page, although no cause was given. “Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves,” the post said. Steinem was a feminist activist her entire life, including serving as an honorary co-chair and delivering a powerful speech at the massive Women’s March against Donald Trump following his first inauguration in 2017. Steinem was recognized as one of the leading figures of the second-wave feminism movement of the late 1960s, whose gender equality activism resulted in widespread change such as legalizing abortion and allowing women to apply for credit cards without a man’s signature. Steinem was also a fearless reporter, including co-founding the feminist magazine Ms. and going undercover as a Playboy Bunny to expose the horrific working conditions of women at the New York Playboy Club. Her decades-long activism earned her the 2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama, as well as the Lifetime Achievement in Journalism Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. Steinem’s memoir, An Unexpected Life, is set for release on Sept. 22.
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Labor Day weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer, but it also signals the beginning of another season: hosting season. Between football watch parties, backyard get-togethers, kids’ sleepovers, and the seemingly endless string of holidays that follow through the remainder of the year, fall has a way of making you suddenly notice every stain, dust bunny, and suspicious spot on the rug you’ve ignored all summer.
Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until your in-laws are 20 minutes away to start panic-cleaning. Right now, Bissell is offering Labor Day savings on several of its bestselling cleaning essentials (including the viral Little Green Mini Upholstery Cleaner), with advanced cleaning and pet essentials designed to tackle everything from everyday pet hair and tracked-in dirt to the inevitable mid-party spill.
And if you have pets, kids, or overly enthusiastic red-wine drinkers in your orbit, having a dedicated spot cleaner on standby can be especially useful. Rather than hauling out a full-size carpet cleaner every time someone spills a drink or a four-legged guest leaves muddy paw prints behind, Bissell’s portable cleaners are engineered to tackle smaller messes on carpets, rugs, upholstery, stairs, and other tough-to-clean surfaces.
For larger pre-hosting projects, the sale also includes options to give carpets and floors a more thorough refresh before guests arrive. In other words, whether you’re trying to erase evidence of summer from your living room or simply want to be prepared for whatever mess your next gathering leaves behind, Bissell’s Labor Day sale is a timely excuse to upgrade your cleaning arsenal before fall entertaining kicks into high gear.
After all, you can’t prevent your friend’s dog from tracking mud across the rug (or someone from knocking over a glass of Cabernet), but you can make the cleanup a lot less painful—especially when these essentials are marked down up to 30 percent off.
A mountain adventure planned with artificial intelligence ended with a rescue after three hikers found themselves stranded. The college students told the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department they relied on Google Gemini to map their route and decide what supplies they needed. But the AI-assisted plan badly underestimated the challenge that Mount Shasta in California posed. Expecting the ascent to take about eight hours, the men didn’t bring enough food, water, or emergency equipment, with the climb ultimately taking twice as long. Their problems worsened on the descent when they became disoriented and lost their way. One hiker also suffered a knee injury, leaving the group unable to continue safely without help. Rescuers were eventually called in and brought all three red-faced men off the mountain.
Disney star Carla Jeffery, best known for her role as Bree in the hit Zombies franchise, has died at 33. Jeffery’s death was announced by her manager, Carla Alexander, in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery, who passed away on September 1, 2026, at just 33 years old,” Alexander wrote. A cause of death has not been disclosed, but Alexander told KTLA that more information would be released in the coming days. Jeffery was only 12 years old when she made her screen debut in Mo’Nique’s 2006 film Phat Girlz. The next year, she began a 10-episode run on Curb Your Enthusiasm over the show’s sixth and seventh seasons. Beginning in 2011, Jeffery had recurring roles in Disney Channel shows including Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up! and Best Friends Whenever. She went on to star as one of the central characters in Disney’s Zombies musical trilogy beginning in 2018. The Daily Beast has reached out to Jeffery’s representative for comment.
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