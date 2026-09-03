Mystery Creature Found Lurking in Supermarket Bread Aisle

A baby corn snake was found in the middle of the bread aisle of a small-town English supermarket, according to a local animal education organization. Pet Encounter said the baby snake, which is now in their care after it was discovered last month, may be part of a growing trend of animal abandonments. The team has already rescued 21 snakes this year alone, while it only had to save about 14 in the whole of last year. Employee Ben Nicholson believes the cost-of-living crisis is to blame. “There’s the equipment, heat mats, heat bulbs—they all have a cost,” Nicholson said. “People are looking to cut down on their energy use, and these animals can be a significant factor.” Pop culture trends often cause influxes of exotic animal rescue calls to Pet Encounter. Right now, they’re prepping aviaries for “Harry Potter Season” in England—an obvious time to buy an owl.