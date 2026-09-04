Judge Declares Mistrial in Lindsay Clancy Murder Case

A mistrial has been declared in the prosecution of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother who has admitted to strangling three of her children to death. A 12-person jury made up of three men and nine women alerted Judge William Sullivan via a note on Friday that, “with a heavy heart,” they were not able to agree on a verdict. The jury appeared to be split 11 to one, according to The New York Times. Clancy was charged with the murder of her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, after she admitted to killing them in 2023. Her defense argued she was not of sound mind due to severe postpartum psychosis. Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, pleaded with Sullivan to remove or question an apparent holdout juror, but his request was denied. Clancy, 36, is expected to remain institutionalized while prosecutors consider whether to retry the case.