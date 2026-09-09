Oxygen Masks Deploy as Delta Plane Plunges 27,000 Feet
A Delta Air Lines jet plunged 27,000 feet in just 10 minutes after a sudden cabin-pressure failure sent oxygen masks dropping from the ceiling and forced an emergency landing in Las Vegas. Flight 2311 was traveling from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City on Sunday when the Boeing 737-900 encountered the issue at around 36,200 feet, People reported. The crew deployed oxygen masks and rapidly descended to 9,000 feet before diverting to Harry Reid International Airport. In air traffic control audio obtained by ATC.com, the pilot reported: “Delta 2311 currently rapid descent. We’d like to get down to 9,000 and we’re direct Las Vegas.” The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers and six crew, landed safely around 6:16 p.m. Passengers were able to leave normally and were later rebooked. Delta said the crew followed its safety procedures and brought the plane to a safer altitude after the “unexpected pressurization issue.” Oxygen masks automatically deploy during sudden cabin-pressure loss, helping protect passengers from hypoxia while an aircraft descends to breathable air.