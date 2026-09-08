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1
Lindsay Clancy’s Defense Attorney Begs Trump for Pardon
PROBLEMATIC PARDON PLEA
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.08.26 2:51PM EDT 
Published 09.08.26 11:56AM EDT 
Defense attorney Kevin Reddington and Lindsay Clancy in court.
Defense attorney Kevin Reddington and Lindsay Clancy in court. GREG DERR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney has sensationally asked President Donald Trump to pardon his client on Tuesday. Clancy was tried in a highly publicized case for the killing of her three children—Cora, 5, Dawson, 3 and Callan, 8 months. The judge declared a mistrial due to one hung juror refusing to agree with the rest that Clancy was mentally unwell during the killings and her suicide attempt. Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington issued his plea to Trump on ABC to “consider this young lady, the type of person she is and consider a pardon.” However, the anchor promptly corrected Reddington, as Clancy hasn’t been convicted of a crime and is facing state charges. The president can pardon federal offenses at any time—before charges, during a trial, after a mistrial, or after a conviction—but has virtually no control over state crimes, according to the American Bar Association. The attorney concluded his interview with a response to those who think Clancy is “evil.” “These people don’t understand… They didn’t see the text she sent her mother in October, saying ‘Mommy can you please come? I’m sick. Something’s wrong.’ She kept saying, ‘I am not good, I am not well,’ and it was ignored,” Reddington said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Read it at Mediaite

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2
‘Full House’ Star Pulls Plug on 30-Year Marriage
HOUSE DIVIDED
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.26 3:03PM EDT 
Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli leave Moakley Federal Courthouse after a brief hearing on August 27, 2019 in Boston, MA.
Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli leave Moakley Federal Courthouse after a brief hearing on August 27, 2019 in Boston, MA. MediaNews Group/Boston Herald vi/Stuart Cahill, Getty Images

“Full House” star Lori Loughlin has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 30 years, Mossimo Giannuli. The couple, who married in 1997, initially separated in August 2025, TMZ reported. Loughlin, 62, noted irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split from Giannuli, 63. The two share daughters Olivia Jade, 26, and Bella Giannulli, 27. The breakup comes years after the family was the face of the highly public college admissions scandal, which resulted in prison time for both Loughlin and Giannuli. Loughlin was subsequently fired by Hallmark following the scandal but was rehired in December, with the actress set to reprise her role in When Calls the Heart. TMZ reports the couple has a prenup but will determine spousal support at a later date. They sold their Hidden Hills mansion for $12.65 million late last year. On Monday, Loughlin posted a video collage to Instagram with the caption: “Here’s to things working out 🤍”

Read it at TMZ

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Skip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home Gym
LOCK IN
Scouted Staff
Published 09.04.26 2:05PM EDT 
Woman performing a standing cable press on the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE home gym in a garage gym setup, with a treadmill, dumbbells, and workout bench visible in the background.
BowFlex

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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.

From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.

Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
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The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.

At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.

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3
Grammy Winner Suffers Scary Collapse on Stage
STAR IN TROUBLE
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.26 3:13PM EDT 
Ray LaMontagne poses with his award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for "God Willin' & The Creek Don't Rise" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011.
Ray LaMontagne poses with his award for Best Contemporary Folk Album for "God Willin' & The Creek Don't Rise" at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2011. Mario Anzuoni/Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

Singer Ray LaMontagne, 53, collapsed suddenly during his concert at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Saturday. The Grammy-winning artist was in the middle of his song “Jolene” when he fell backward to the floor. “Thank you to everyone who came out to tonight’s show at the Ryman,” LaMontagne’s team said in a statement. “Ray is in good hands with the local EMS and is being treated for heat related dehydration, he is doing well now and is grateful for everyone’s understanding.” The musician is currently on his Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour, which commenced on August 23 in Salt Lake City, Utah. “I hope you will come out and join me and my friends and help us celebrate this moment in time,” he told fans in his tour announcement. “It wouldn’t be the same without you.” LaMontagne won a Grammy in 2011 with the Pariah Dogs for Best Contemporary Folk Album for God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise. He performed on Sunday as scheduled at the Louisville Palace in Kentucky. He did not address the events from the night before. The Daily Beast has reached out to LaMontagne’s rep.

Read it at Page Six

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4
Cruise Passenger Dies on Board Luxury Ship
TRAGEDY AT SEA
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.26 11:48AM EDT 
A general view of a huge cruise liner Seven Seas Voyager "Regent" on June 13, 2019 in Venice, Italy.
A general view of a huge cruise liner Seven Seas Voyager "Regent" on June 13, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Gisela Schober/Gisela Schober, Getty Images

A passenger aboard a luxury cruise died during the 12-night European excursion. The passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, was brought ashore from the Regent’s Seven Seas Voyager at the Port of Greencastle in County Donegal in Ireland on Aug. 28. Ireland’s national police and security force said the death was due to a medical emergency and not subject to a criminal investigation. A spokesperson for Foyle Port, where the ship was docked, said the individual would “be transferred to Letterkenny [University] Hospital,” adding, “It was all organized by the ship’s agent and dealt with by the Garda in accordance with Irish regulations.” The Seven Seas Voyager departed from Reykjavik, Iceland, for a 12-night trip ending in Southampton, England. The route included stops in Iceland, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland. Go Visit Inishowen, a local tourism agency in Ireland, said in a statement: “Sadly, we understand that a passenger has passed away. Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Read it at People

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for 165 mph wind resistance, withstanding near-hurricane-force winds with louvers closed and hurricane-force winds with louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
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You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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5

Grim Discovery After Family’s Private Plane Disappears

‘UNIMAGINABLE LOSS’
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.08.26 2:09PM EDT 
Published 09.08.26 1:46PM EDT 
Bahamas vacation homes.
Bahamas vacation homes. Royal Bahamas Defence Force/via REUTERS

Four bodies have been recovered after a private plane carrying a Florida family home from a weekend trip to the Bahamas vanished Monday. Mario Lamar, 80, was piloting the plane with his wife, Lili Lamar, 79, and the couple’s grandchildren, Sofia Sosa, 28, and Christian Sosa, 22, were on board. The family reportedly went on a Labor Day weekend trip to their vacation home in the Bahamas and, while heading back to Florida, the five-seater PA-34 Piper aircraft and its passengers “vanished” near North Andros Island. The siblings’ father headed to the Bahamas after hearing about a possible crash and began his own search, along with the children’s uncle and two other brothers. All four bodies have been recovered, and the family spokesperson Silvia Larrieu issued a statement Tuesday to the Miami Herald, saying the family had to bring their deceased loved ones back to the U.S aboard their own vessels. “The search and recovery mission was conducted alongside family members and civilians who answered our call for help. … We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us, searched alongside us, and kept our family in their prayers. We respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn this unimaginable loss.”

Read it at New York Post

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6
Desperate Search Launched for Missing Plane Carrying 4 Family Members
FAMILY’S NIGHTMARE
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 09.08.26 10:55AM EDT 
Piper PA-34
aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty

A desperate search is underway after a small plane carrying four family members vanished while flying from the Bahamas to Florida. On board were 80-year-old pilot Mario Lamar, his wife Lili Lamar, and their grandchildren, Christian Sosa, 22, and Sofi Sosa, 28, family member Silvi Larrieu told CNN. Lamar has more than 40 years of flying experience. The five-seat Piper PA-34 left Great Harbour Cay at about 11:12 a.m. Monday, bound for Opa-locka in Florida. Air traffic controllers lost contact roughly 13 miles west of Andros Island. Authorities were alerted to the missing plane at around 2:20 p.m, with police receiving a report that the plane “may have gone down in the waters off Red Bays,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said. Flight tracking showed the plane circling near the coast before disappearing. Heavy thunderstorms were reported in the area. The family urged anyone with information about the plane, its occupants, or possible distress signals to contact authorities immediately. “Whether it’s by plane, by boat, any signs that you’ve noticed, to help us find them and bring them back alive,” Larrieu said.

Read it at CNN

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7
Passenger Busted After Shocking Secret Found in His Luggage
CROC AND AWE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.08.26 10:42AM EDT 
A crocodile lies with its mouth open on the edge of the water at the Dubai Crocodile Park in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 25, 2023. Dubai Crocodile park, a 20,000 sq meters indoor and outdoor facility, home to 250 Nile crocodiles from South Africa and Tunisia, introducing visitors to the world of crocs. REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Rula Rouhana

A plane passenger has been found with a crocodile head in his bag. Authorities found the Italian man with the dried cranium of an endangered croc at Caselle Airport in Turin after he arrived from Miami via Istanbul. Italy’s financial police squad said in a statement that the head had been wrapped in brown paper in a bid to conceal it from authorities. After the head’s seizure, the man—who has not been named—became the subject of an investigation on suspicion of smuggling a specimen from an endangered species, The Guardian reports. “The item was seized because it had been imported without the required certificate or license,” police said. The man could face a fine of between the equivalent of $23,000 and $230,000 if he is found to be in breach of the Washington Convention and convicted. The convention was signed in 1973 to reduce the international trade of rare animals and plants.

Read it at The Guardian

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8
Thieves Swipe Paintings Worth Millions in Jaw-Dropping Museum Heist
AUDACIOUS
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 09.08.26 10:31AM EDT 
A local policeman looks on as forensic police work near a hole in the outer fence of the Renoir Museum.
Manon Cruz/Reuters

Two thieves made off with paintings believed to be worth millions during a heist at a French museum. The suspects broke into the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer after cutting through a chain-link fence and making their way through the museum’s garden into the building. Once inside, the pair stole four paintings but abandoned two as they made their escape. Cagnes-sur-Mer Mayor Bryan Masson told reporters at the scene that the art was thought to be worth an estimated €9 million ($10.4 million.) However, it is unclear whether this estimate is for all four paintings or just the two that were taken. Masson added that the thieves were a “well-equipped and apparently well-informed team,” and had escaped before police arrived when the museum’s security alarms were triggered. France has seen several high-profile museum thefts. In October 2025, a gang broke into the Louvre and made off with eight priceless crown jewels during a brazen morning raid at the world’s most visited museum. A woman was also charged with allegedly stealing six gold nuggets from Paris’s Museum of Natural History last September.

Read it at ABC News

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Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Epic Labor Day Sale
FALL VIBES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.03.26 4:00PM EDT 
Lovehoney red heart sex toy sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re diving into a new fling or flying solo this fall, Lovehoney makes either ride a lot more satisfying. And right now, the premium sexual wellness retailer is slashing prices for Labor Day. From now until Sept. 14, you can save up to 70 percent sitewide, along with an extra 20 percent off all sale items. From vibrators to lingerie to lube, Lovehoney has everything you need to bring your fantasies to life.

Not sure where to start? Check out We-Vibe’s most advanced couples’ vibrator yet. It’s designed with fusion wave technology that delivers rhythmic, wave-like vibrations to the clitoris and G-spot simultaneously. The real fun, however, comes with the remote. Either you or your partner can control the toy by squeezing the remote to increase the intensity of the vibrations.

We-Vibe Chorus Couple's Vibrator
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Another great choice is Svakom’s Clitoral Stimulator. This dual-action toy pairs powerful suction with precise licking. It features ten distinct rhythmic modes ranging from a gentle purr to an explosive roar, plus three gradually intensifying levels of suction, giving you endless ways to edge yourself. Most importantly, this tongue never gets tired.

Svakom Clitoral Stimulator
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If you’re still not sure where to start, try Lovehoney’s AI assist. This feature can help you find the perfect toy, no matter your experience level.

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9
Climber Dies in Fall Witnessed by Horrified Onlookers
FATAL PLUNGE
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.26 10:08AM EDT 
Castle Peak Ranch is one of a few structures.
Castle Peak Ranch is one of a few structures. Barry Staver/Denver Post via Getty Images

An unidentified climber fell to his death from a steep mountain in a remote South Aspen location on Sunday. Other climbers witnessed the fall, and one quickly tried to reach the fallen climber in case there was a chance of survival. Rebecca Rees, one of the hikers who witnessed the fatal accident, posted about it on Facebook. She said that although he couldn’t be saved, at least he wasn’t alone. “Unfortunately, we witnessed the event. It has been an extremely sad and terrible afternoon for all involved. He did not survive,” she posted on Facebook. With an elevation of over 14,000 feet, Castle Peak was the scene of the tragedy. The sheriff’s office got the call at 4 p.m., and the 21-person Mountain Rescue Aspen team reached 13,000 feet to recover the deceased climber by 8 p.m, despite the remote location. “The response of search and rescue, the sheriff, and the coroner all made us feel like every single person matters. This young man had a story, and we all care,” she concluded.

Read it at New York Post

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10
Third Festivalgoer Dies at Burning Man
DESERT DEVASTATION
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.08.26 9:44AM EDT 
A security guard keeps people back during the annual Burning Man Festival on September 4, 2023.
A security guard keeps people back during the annual Burning Man Festival on September 4, 2023. JULIE JAMMOT/Jullie Jammot, Getty Images

A third person has died during this year’s Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada. The festivalgoer died on Monday while on the way to a hospital in Reno, Nevada, about 120 miles north of the festival grounds. The person has not been identified, and the cause of death has not been revealed. “Although we average 1 death a year at the Festival, we have had two so far this year within the confines of the Festival and I have received information regarding a third who died in transit to a hospital in Reno,” Jerry Allen, Pershing County sheriff and coroner, said in a statement. On Friday, Sampson Tshombe, a man in his mid-50s, died after suffering a medical emergency on site. On Saturday, Craig Mann, 60, was also found dead by campmates around 3 p.m. His cause of death has not been revealed. The annual event, which celebrates community, self-expression and art, started on August 30 and concluded on Monday.

Read it at People

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