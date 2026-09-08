Cruise Passenger Dies on Board Luxury Ship

Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney has sensationally asked President Donald Trump to pardon his client on Tuesday. Clancy was tried in a highly publicized case for the killing of her three children—Cora, 5, Dawson, 3 and Callan, 8 months. The judge declared a mistrial due to one hung juror refusing to agree with the rest that Clancy was mentally unwell during the killings and her suicide attempt. Clancy’s lawyer Kevin Reddington issued his plea to Trump on CNN to “consider this young lady, the type of person she is and consider a pardon.” However, the anchor promptly corrected Reddington, as Clancy hasn’t been convicted of a crime and is facing state charges. The president can pardon federal offenses at any time—before charges, during a trial, after a mistrial, or after a conviction—but has virtually no control over state crimes, according to the American Bar Association. The attorney concluded his interview with a response to those who think Clancy is “evil.” “These people don’t understand… They didn’t see the text she sent her mother in October, saying ‘Mommy can you please come? I’m sick. Something’s wrong.’ She kept saying, ‘I am not good, I am not well,’ and it was ignored,” Reddington said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.