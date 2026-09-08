Passenger Busted After Shocking Secret Found in His Luggage

A passenger aboard a luxury cruise died during the 12-night European excursion. The passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, was brought ashore from the Regent’s Seven Seas Voyager at the Port of Greencastle in County Donegal in Ireland on Aug. 28. Ireland’s national police and security force said the death was due to a medical emergency and not subject to a criminal investigation. A spokesperson for Foyle Port, where the ship was docked, said the individual would “be transferred to Letterkenny [University] Hospital,” adding, “It was all organized by the ship’s agent and dealt with by the Garda in accordance with Irish regulations.” The Seven Seas Voyager departed from Reykjavik, Iceland, for a 12-night trip ending in Southampton, England. The route included stops in Iceland, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland. Go Visit Inishowen, a local tourism agency in Ireland, said in a statement: “Sadly, we understand that a passenger has passed away. Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones at this difficult time.”
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- 1Cruise Passenger Dies on Board Luxury ShipTRAGEDY AT SEAThe death occurred aboard a cruise from Reykjavik, Iceland, to Southampton, England.
- 2Desperate Search Launched for Missing Plane Carrying FamilyFAMILY’S NIGHTMAREThe plane was carrying Mario Lamar, his wife Lili Lamar, and their grandchildren.
Shop with ScoutedSkip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home GymLOCK INReset your fitness regimen with BowFlex’s Xtreme 2 SE.
- 3Passenger Busted After Shocking Secret Found in His LuggageCROC AND AWEThe discovery was likely the last thing that airport officials expected to be in the man’s bag.
- 4Thieves Swipe Paintings Worth Millions in Museum HeistAUDACIOUSFour paintings were stolen in the early morning raid, but two were recovered nearby.
Shop with ScoutedHere’s Why Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s PergolasBACKYARD GLOW-UPAdding a pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand.
- 5Climber Dies in Fall Witnessed by Horrified OnlookersFATAL PLUNGEA rescue team reached the remote location at 13,000 feet in two hours, but the climber “sustained injuries that were not survivable.”
- 6Third Festivalgoer Dies at Burning ManDESERT DEVASTATIONThe attendee’s identity has not been revealed.
- 7Video Reveals Pilot’s Escape From Deadly Amazon Plane CrashDELIVERED FROM DEATHFive people died in the terrifying incident, which also injured five others.
- 8Legendary Director’s Ranch in Chaos as 5 Injured in CollapseIT’S A TRAP!Someone had to be rescued from under LCD screens after an incident at the estate.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 70% Off During Lovehoney’s Epic Labor Day SaleFALL VIBESFind something better than a blanket to curl up with this fall during Lovehoney’s Labor Day sale.
- 9Miley Cyrus Suffers New Blow After Dolly Parton’s DeathNO FLOWERSHer late godmother is still bossing the charts.
- 10Chilling Warning After Amazon Cargo Plane CrashMORE DETAILSThe NTSB has revealed more details about the tragic accident, along with a warning.
A desperate search is underway after a small plane carrying four family members vanished while flying from the Bahamas to Florida. On board were 80-year-old pilot Mario Lamar, his wife Lili Lamar, and their grandchildren, Christian Sosa, 22, and Sofi Sosa, 28, family member Silvi Larrieu told CNN. Lamar has more than 40 years of flying experience. The five-seat Piper PA-34 left Great Harbour Cay at about 11:12 a.m. Monday, bound for Opa-locka in Florida. Air traffic controllers lost contact roughly 13 miles west of Andros Island. Authorities were alerted to the missing plane at around 2:20 p.m, with police receiving a report that the plane “may have gone down in the waters off Red Bays,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said. Flight tracking showed the plane circling near the coast before disappearing. Heavy thunderstorms were reported in the area. The family urged anyone with information about the plane, its occupants, or possible distress signals to contact authorities immediately. “Whether it’s by plane, by boat, any signs that you’ve noticed, to help us find them and bring them back alive,” Larrieu said.
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Passenger Busted After Shocking Secret Found in His Luggage
A plane passenger has been found with a crocodile head in his bag. Authorities found the Italian man with the dried cranium of an endangered croc at Caselle Airport in Turin after he arrived from Miami via Istanbul. Italy’s financial police squad said in a statement that the head had been wrapped in brown paper in a bid to conceal it from authorities. After the head’s seizure, the man—who has not been named—became the subject of an investigation on suspicion of smuggling a specimen from an endangered species, The Guardian reports. “The item was seized because it had been imported without the required certificate or license,” police said. The man could face a fine of between the equivalent of $23,000 and $230,000 if he is found to be in breach of the Washington Convention and convicted. The convention was signed in 1973 to reduce the international trade of rare animals and plants.
Two thieves made off with paintings believed to be worth millions during a heist at a French museum. The suspects broke into the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer after cutting through a chain-link fence and making their way through the museum’s garden into the building. Once inside, the pair stole four paintings but abandoned two as they made their escape. Cagnes-sur-Mer Mayor Bryan Masson told reporters at the scene that the art was thought to be worth an estimated €9 million ($10.4 million.) However, it is unclear whether this estimate is for all four paintings or just the two that were taken. Masson added that the thieves were a “well-equipped and apparently well-informed team,” and had escaped before police arrived when the museum’s security alarms were triggered. France has seen several high-profile museum thefts. In October 2025, a gang broke into the Louvre and made off with eight priceless crown jewels during a brazen morning raid at the world’s most visited museum. A woman was also charged with allegedly stealing six gold nuggets from Paris’s Museum of Natural History last September.
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An unidentified climber fell to his death from a steep mountain in a remote South Aspen location on Sunday. Other climbers witnessed the fall, and one quickly tried to reach the fallen climber in case there was a chance of survival. Rebecca Rees, one of the hikers who witnessed the fatal accident, posted about it on Facebook. She said that although he couldn’t be saved, at least he wasn’t alone. “Unfortunately, we witnessed the event. It has been an extremely sad and terrible afternoon for all involved. He did not survive,” she posted on Facebook. With an elevation of over 14,000 feet, Castle Peak was the scene of the tragedy. The sheriff’s office got the call at 4 p.m., and the 21-person Mountain Rescue Aspen team reached 13,000 feet to recover the deceased climber by 8 p.m, despite the remote location. “The response of search and rescue, the sheriff, and the coroner all made us feel like every single person matters. This young man had a story, and we all care,” she concluded.
A third person has died during this year’s Burning Man festival in Black Rock City, Nevada. The festivalgoer died on Monday while on the way to a hospital in Reno, Nevada, about 120 miles north of the festival grounds. The person has not been identified, and the cause of death has not been revealed. “Although we average 1 death a year at the Festival, we have had two so far this year within the confines of the Festival and I have received information regarding a third who died in transit to a hospital in Reno,” Jerry Allen, Pershing County sheriff and coroner, said in a statement. On Friday, Sampson Tshombe, a man in his mid-50s, died after suffering a medical emergency on site. On Saturday, Craig Mann, 60, was also found dead by campmates around 3 p.m. His cause of death has not been revealed. The annual event, which celebrates community, self-expression and art, started on August 30 and concluded on Monday.
New footage has revealed fresh details of the horror that unfolded when an Amazon cargo jet crashed at Miami International Airport over the weekend, killing five on board and injuring five others. NBC Miami obtained footage of the pilot of the Boeing 767-300 that overran the tarmac at the travel hub on Sunday. The aircraft slammed into vehicles and burst into flames before eventually coming to a rest. Olvin Henriquez, who was nearby with his family, shot the footage of the deadly aftermath. “It was shocking to witness all of that; then, unexpectedly, we saw the pilot jump out of the cockpit door and run for his life as the plane rapidly burst into flames,” he said. “My family and I quickly turned the car around, fearing the plane might explode violently.” The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed it is investigating the incident. Amazon said it is cooperating fully with authorities. “We’re heartbroken to learn that five people lost their lives,” Kelly Nantel, a spokesperson for the e-commerce giant, said on Sunday. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families, loved ones, and all those affected by this devastating loss.”
Five people have been injured after scaffolding and display screens collapsed at George Lucas’s Skywalker Ranch. Emergency services were called to Summit Skywalker Ranch in Nicasio, California, on Monday morning to report people being trapped under a stage. The site is separate from Lucas’s main base of operations on the ranch, and crews were preparing for an event when the collapse occurred in the upper campus area. One of those injured suffered a “very serious” head injury, with three men transported to local hospitals for treatment. One person was trapped under LCD screens at the site, meaning emergency crews had to use airbags to lift the collapsed structure and free them. The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is investigating the cause. The Marin County Fire, the San Rafael Fire Department, and the Novato Fire Department were among the agencies that responded to the collapse. The Summit Skywalker Ranch is home to Lucasfilm’s sound design, mixing, and audio post-production facility, Skywalker Sound, used in the popular sci-fi franchise.
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Singer Miley Cyrus is struggling to persuade streaming fans to connect with her latest single. The 33-year-old released “Bass Persuades” on Sept. 3, when she also dropped her surname to be known just as “Miley.” While “Bass Persuades” entered the Spotify Top 50 Global Chart at No. 23 on the day of release, with 2.4 million streams in the first 24 hours, it has now fallen out of the Global 200 after three days. It is also no longer in Spotify’s U.S. Top 50. “Bass Persuades” has now had over 5 million streams on Spotify. Cyrus’ godmother Dolly Parton still has two songs in the Spotify Global 200 two weeks after her death, “9 to 5″ and “Jolene”. “Bass Persuades” is enjoying popularity on the U.S. iTunes chart, where users still have to pay for songs. The track is No. 3, with “9 to 5″ at No. 2 and Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” at No. 1. It is also No.8 on the Worldwide Apple Song Chart. In the U.K, “Bass Persuades” is tracking to debut at No.13 on the official singles chart. Slant Magazine praised the song, saying, “The four-minute track suggests Miley is less interested in scoring easy Tik-Tok hits than she is in getting the kids to `go analog’—or at least get on a real-life dance floor.”
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The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a chilling warning after the Amazon cargo plane crash that killed five people on Sunday at Miami International Airport. The NTSB said on Monday that the five people killed were traveling in a white Ford van owned by Professional Ocean Service Corporation, a contract cleaning company for airlines, which was inside the airport when the cargo plane overshot the runway while landing, colliding with the vehicle. The plane also hit a Toyota SUV that had been driving outside the airport. The NTSB’s investigative teams have started their examination of the accident, which will include looking at the wreckage of the accident, the aircraft, air traffic control, weather conditions and the airport’s safety measures. The FAA is also investigating the incident. NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy told reporters on Monday the board’s “one goal” is to “save lives.” She warned, “Our recommendations must be implemented or we’re going to be here again.” When asked if these accidents were happening too often, Homendy said “One is too often for the NTSB... Just one is a tragedy.” Five other people were injured in the accident. Homendy said the scene of the crash was “devastating” and noted the visible debris included airbags from the SUV. “You can see components from vehicles, both passenger vehicles and the aircraft itself,” she said, as reported by NBC.