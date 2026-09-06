Shocking Details as 5 People Die in Amazon Cargo Plane Crash

I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden has reassured fans that she is fine after dropping out of an appearance in Los Angeles on Saturday due to a “sudden illness.” Eden, 95, was due to be honored with the Cinecon Legacy Award for her 1961 classic movie All Hands on Deck. However, organizers of the Cinecon Classic Film Festival announced her last-minute cancellation. After fans flooded social media with concern, Eden posted on Instagram on Sunday, “It’s okay everyone! I’m okay!” The actress said there had been a “miscommunication” after giving the alarming reason for the cancellation. “I’m not suffering from an illness; my doctor very recently prescribed a brand-new medication that turned out to have some nasty side effects,” she said. “Due to the discomfort, my doctor ordered me to remain at home until it can be sorted out. What awful timing for this to happen!” After sharing her thanks for the concern sent her way, Eden added, “This is just a speedbump! I expect to be out and about as soon as I’m given the go-ahead!” Eden’s explanation saw fans share their relief, while fellow performer Nancy Sinatra posted, “Good news! Thanks for the update!”
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