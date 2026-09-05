Trump Envoy’s Memento to Putin Revealed
Donald Trump’s top negotiators began their meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday by presenting him with a commemorative coin, according to the Kremlin’s press pool. The “Peace Through Strength” coin, photographed on a table at the start of negotiations, featured Steve Witkoff’s name on the back. In a brief clip released by state-controlled media, Putin, 73, was shown greeting Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner before taking a seat and asking that they give Trump his warm regards. Witkoff, who has reportedly been “scared” to travel to Kyiv against Moscow’s wishes, was also filmed gushing over the Russian leader, telling him that among all the “incredible memories” he will have once he retires, his talks with Putin “will be right at the top of it all.” The real estate investor-turned-special envoy is said to have grown enamored with Putin throughout his many meetings in Moscow, even having Putin sign a paper for him that he later had framed, according to Regime Change by The New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. Kushner and Witkoff are scheduled to travel to Kyiv on Sunday to meet with Ukrainian leaders as part of peace talks–their first time visiting the Ukrainian capital after numerous trips to Moscow.