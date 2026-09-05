Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Reality Star Dies Suddenly at 41

RIP
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 09.04.26 10:29PM EDT 
Amber Eggers
We.tv/Youtube

Amber Eggers of the television show Love After Lockup died Thursday night in an Atlanta hospital. She was 41. Eggers’ mother, Monica Eggers, told TMZ that she had been admitted a few days earlier and ultimately died from acute liver failure. Eggers starred in season two of the We TV show in 2019, after serving a four-year sentence for drug trafficking. She was briefly engaged, but the wedding was called off when she was released. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Amber Eggers, an original and unforgettable member of the Love After Lockup family,” We TV told Page Six in a statement. “She was a bright light, who shared her life story with courage and authenticity, and we are honored to have been a part of her journey over several years. Our hearts are with her family and friends who held her close.” Eggers also appeared in Life After Lockup, the spin-off.

Read it at TMZ

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2
Republican House Candidate Accused of Trying to Plant Cocaine on Rival
FOILED
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.26 4:24PM EDT 
Thomas Christopher Ross
Joplin Municipal Jail

A Republican running for the Missouri state House has been arrested after he tried to have cocaine planted on his opponent, prosecutors allege in a news release. Thomas Christopher Ross, 37, has been charged with a count of conspiring to distribute a controlled substance after the man he allegedly tasked with planting the drugs, his former campaign manager, called police and foiled the plot, authorities say. The alleged scheme targeted local realtor Louise Secker, a fellow Republican running for the same seat. The ex-campaign manager claims he was instructed to plant the cocaine, as well as Adderall, in Secker’s car or purse. The chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, Peter Kinder, said in a statement that Ross should drop out of the race due to these “serious and deeply troubling” charges. Ross beat Secker by less than three dozen votes last month to become the Republican candidate in the race to represent Missouri’s 161st District, which includes Joplin and surrounding areas.

Read it at NBC News

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Skip the Pricey Gym Membership With This All-in-One Home Gym
LOCK IN
Scouted Staff
Published 09.04.26 2:05PM EDT 
Woman performing a standing cable press on the BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE home gym in a garage gym setup, with a treadmill, dumbbells, and workout bench visible in the background.
BowFlex

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There are only four months left in 2026. Crazy right? Summer may almost be over, but fall is the perfect time to refocus on your fitness routine and get stronger before the year ends. BowFlex’s all-in-one strength machine—the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym—makes staying fit easier than ever before. After all, the fewer excuses you have to skip your workout, the better.

From squats to presses to cable rows, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym lets you do over 70 exercises for strength and mobility in one sleek machine. Out of the box, it starts with 210 pounds of resistance in the form of rods that can be adjusted in five-pound increments. If needed, you can upgrade to 410 pounds of resistance.

Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
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The seat can be adjusted for comfort and completely removed when you’re doing standing moves like leg kickbacks. It’s incredibly easy to switch between exercises with little downtime. Plus, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym comes with a curved bar (excellent for lat pulldowns) and an extension system for leg workouts.

At just under 7 by 7 feet, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym fits into a spare room or corner without taking over the whole space. Plus, no power outlet, fussy WiFi setup, or wall mounting is needed. Just you, the machine, and your favorite playlist.

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3
United Flight Declares Emergency Minutes After Takeoff
THOUSAND MILE U-EY
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.04.26 2:17PM EDT 
United Airlines
United Airlines Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

United Airlines passengers were only 25 minutes into their flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, when the plane’s crew reported a technical issue and turned the plane around on Thursday. “United flight 1855 safely returned to Los Angeles to address a mechanical issue,” the airline said in a statement. “Customers deplaned normally at the gate, and we’ve arranged for a new aircraft to take them to their destination later today.” The complication was reportedly a “hydraulic maintenance issue,” but United has not disclosed the details. The pilot landed the plane safely without any more issues about an hour after the first departure, with no passenger or crew injuries. The passengers had a rough start to their holiday weekend, however—a more than five-hour delay.

Read it at MyNewsLA.com

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4
Gardening Work Leads to Astonishing Ancient Discovery
POT LUCK
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 09.04.26 12:50PM EDT 
Viling silver.
Nordjyske Museer

A Danish man has uncovered the largest collection of Viking Age silver while doing gardening work at his home. The man, from the northern Danish municipality of Rebild, made the shocking discovery while cutting grass and removing stones in preparation for building a new terrace. The Dane uncovered around 700 pieces of buried treasure, including silver bars, dozens of coins, and a small Thor’s hammer. The hoard weighed around 18.5 kilos, three times heavier than the record discovery of Viking Age silver in Denmark, according to the Nordjyske Museer [North Jutland Museums]. “It should have just been a few hours of hard gardening work removing stubborn grass, stones and gravel for a new tiled terrace, but it turned out to be the biggest surprise of my life,” said the man, who wishes to remain anonymous. Torben Sarauw, cultural heritage manager at Nordjyske Museer, said the silver was likely used as payment, and the discovery was akin to “finding a safe” from the Viking Age.

Read it at CNN

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Here’s Why Thousands of U.S. Renovation Contractors Recommend Hanso’s Pergola Kits
BACKYARD GLOW-UP
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 09.02.26 3:10PM EDT 
Hanso Home 5th Generation Smart Pergola
Hansø Home.

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Whether you’re looking to create a shaded spot for outdoor date nights or family barbecues, you can transform any outdoor space with the world’s most popular modern pergola kit from Hanso Home. Its latest design, the Smart Motorized Louvered Pergola, is built with Category 5 hurricane-rated T6 aerospace-grade aluminum and features a laundry list of sophisticated design specs, including adjustable louvers to control the sun, a 100 percent rain- and rust-proof build, an optional remote-operated roof, and an enhanced LED lighting kit. The newest pergola is also engineered for 165 mph wind resistance, withstanding near-hurricane-force winds with louvers closed and hurricane-force winds with louvers open.

Hansø Horizon Smart Pergola
See At Hanso Home

You don’t have to have a backyard villa to elevate your backyard space with Hanso Home’s new-and-improved pergola. Although the pergola does not come assembled (you can also hire their team to assemble it for you for an additional fee), it is easy to self-assemble with two people in two to four hours, which is one of the reasons that it’s a top choice for U.S. renovation contractors—along with the fact that adding a premium pergola to your yard can increase your home’s value by an average of $27,000, according to the brand. Best of all, the Fifth-Generation Hanso Horizon Smart Pergola is built to last for at least 30 years and is backed by a ten-year warranty.

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5
Nickelodeon Star’s Cause of Death at 46 Revealed
NEW DETAILS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.03.26 11:49PM EDT 
Actress Christy Knowings attends Halloween Hotness 4: Heating Up For The Cure held at American Legion Hall on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Actress Christy Knowings attends Halloween Hotness 4: Heating Up For The Cure held at American Legion Hall on October 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Albert L. Ortega/Albert L. Ortega, Getty Images

Former All That star Christy Knowings’ cause of death has been confirmed. The former Nickelodeon actress died on August 11, aged 46, with a family member saying at the time that she died after being taken off life support, citing an asthma attack that left her with brain damage. People magazine reported that a death certificate states Knowings died from cardiac arrest, four days after she was hospitalized. The document lists acute hypoxic respiratory failure and status asthmaticus as conditions leading to her death, with asthma listed as the underlying cause. Tragically, Knowings is the second All That cast member to die this year. Kianna Underwood, 33, was killed in a hit-and-run vehicle collision in Brooklyn in January. Knowings’ CV also includes an appearance in Rosie O’Donnell’s sketch-comedy special on Nickelodeon, And Now This, as well as Sesame Street. Knowings joined All That in 1997. The comedy also helped launch the careers of Nick Cannon, Jamie-Lynn Spears and Amanda Bynes. A GoFundMe page was launched to raise money on her parents’ behalf “to help care for Christy’s mortuary and funeral expenses.” It has now raised over $12,000, exceeding its initial goal of $10,000. The page called Knowings “a compassionate, bright light whose warmth, kindness, and humor touched every life she encountered.”

Read it at People

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6
Judge Declares Mistrial in Lindsay Clancy Murder Case
HUNG JURY
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Published 09.04.26 3:32PM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: Lindsay Clancy and attorney Kevin Reddington watch jurors in her murder trial as Judge William Sullivan asks them to continue deliberations, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., September 2, 2026. The jury has come back for the second time to say they could not reach a unanimous verdict, triggering Judge Sullivan to instruct them to continue deliberating, but this time by delivering a last-resort instruction known in Massachusetts as a "Tuey-Rodriguez charge." Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Lindsay Clancy and attorney Kevin Reddington watch jurors in her murder trial as Judge William Sullivan asks them to continue deliberations, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., September 2, 2026. The jury has come back for the second time to say they could not reach a unanimous verdict, triggering Judge Sullivan to instruct them to continue deliberating, but this time by delivering a last-resort instruction known in Massachusetts as a "Tuey-Rodriguez charge." Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Greg Derr/via REUTERS

A mistrial has been declared in the prosecution of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother who has admitted to strangling three of her children to death. A 12-person jury made up of three men and nine women alerted Judge William Sullivan via a note on Friday that, “with a heavy heart,” they were not able to agree on a verdict. The jury appeared to be split 11 to one, according to The New York Times. Clancy was charged with the murder of her children, 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan, after she admitted to killing them in 2023. Her defense argued she was not of sound mind due to severe postpartum psychosis. Clancy’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, pleaded with Sullivan to remove or question an apparent holdout juror, but his request was denied. Clancy, 36, is expected to remain institutionalized while prosecutors consider whether to retry the case.

Read it at The New York Times

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7
Mystery Creature Found Lurking in Supermarket Bread Aisle
LOST AND FOUND
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.03.26 5:13PM EDT 
Bread aisle in Isleworth.
Bread aisle in Isleworth. Jonathan Brady - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

A baby corn snake was found in the middle of the bread aisle of a small-town English supermarket, according to a local animal education organization. Pet Encounter said the baby snake, which is now in their care after it was discovered last month, may be part of a growing trend of animal abandonments. The team has already rescued 21 snakes this year alone, while it only had to save about 14 in the whole of last year. Employee Ben Nicholson believes the cost-of-living crisis is to blame. “There’s the equipment, heat mats, heat bulbs—they all have a cost,” Nicholson said. “People are looking to cut down on their energy use, and these animals can be a significant factor.” Pop culture trends often cause influxes of exotic animal rescue calls to Pet Encounter. Right now, they’re prepping aviaries for “Harry Potter Season” in England—an obvious time to buy an owl.

Read it at BBC

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8
Trump Is Building More Than a Ballroom—He’s Claiming the White House Forever
BRICK BY BRICK
Michael Wolff
Published 09.03.26 4:11PM EDT 
Donald Trump illustration
Eric Faison/The Daily Beast

Big, sore-thumb, a--hole buildings have become Donald Trump’s signature brand, and part and parcel of his public identity. His aesthetic is not just about vulgarity, but an opposing force—so of course he would build in Washington. Of course, he would look to reconfigure the White House! The White House ballroom, however, will not be completed—if it’s completed—until the end of his term. So if he’s not going to be able to get much use out of it, what’s its real use? Just being able to build it, for one thing. Nothing motivates Trump so much as provoking a fight and then winning it (or just prolonging it). His skills here are relentlessness; his true pleasure, nearly in a sexual sense, comes with crushing his opponents, disregarding civility and the rules of the game. Plus, he has additional expertise when it comes to actually building something in the face of people trying to stop him. The more you build, the harder it is to stop you. Doing most of the things that presidents have to do on a daily basis—so boring!—doesn’t give him pleasure. He barely pays attention. But having a big building project restores him. His ballroom will tower over the White House. It will effectively be the White House. The perpetual Trump White House. Will anyone even remember what used to stand in its place?

Click through and subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL on Substack to see how Donald Trump plans to leave a permanent mark on Washington.

Read it at Substack

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Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Epic Labor Day Sale
FALL VIBES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.03.26 4:00PM EDT 
Lovehoney red heart sex toy sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re diving into a new fling or flying solo this fall, Lovehoney makes either ride a lot more satisfying. And right now, the premium sexual wellness retailer is slashing prices for Labor Day. From now until Sept. 14, you can save up to 70 percent sitewide, along with an extra 20 percent off all sale items. From vibrators to lingerie to lube, Lovehoney has everything you need to bring your fantasies to life.

Not sure where to start? Check out We-Vibe’s most advanced couples’ vibrator yet. It’s designed with fusion wave technology that delivers rhythmic, wave-like vibrations to the clitoris and G-spot simultaneously. The real fun, however, comes with the remote. Either you or your partner can control the toy by squeezing the remote to increase the intensity of the vibrations.

We-Vibe Chorus Couple's Vibrator
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Another great choice is Svakom’s Clitoral Stimulator. This dual-action toy pairs powerful suction with precise licking. It features ten distinct rhythmic modes ranging from a gentle purr to an explosive roar, plus three gradually intensifying levels of suction, giving you endless ways to edge yourself. Most importantly, this tongue never gets tired.

Svakom Clitoral Stimulator
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If you’re still not sure where to start, try Lovehoney’s AI assist. This feature can help you find the perfect toy, no matter your experience level.

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9
New York Times Reveals Findings in Dianna Russini Scandal
BAD LOOK
Reagin von Lehe 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.03.26 3:40PM EDT 
Diana Russini stepped down from "The Athletic" as senior NFL insider amid the release of intimate photos with an NFL coach.
Diana Russini stepped down from "The Athletic" as senior NFL insider amid the release of intimate photos with an NFL coach. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

An internal investigation by The Athletic has found that former sports reporter Dianna Russini committed a “breach” of company policy by not disclosing her relationship with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. The investigation found that the pair’s close ties gave the appearance of a conflict of interest, “regardless of whether the relationship was romantic.” No conclusions were made about the nature of the relationship, which erupted into scandal after the New York Post published photos of the two looking cozy together at a resort. The images sparked questions about Russini’s coverage of the NFL, especially as a top insider. She was earning close to $800,000 as a senior reporter at The Athletic but stepped down in April after the photos caused an uproar.

Read it at Page Six

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10
Bird Strike Forces American Airlines Flight to Abort Takeoff
FLIGHT FRIGHT
Lauren Hartley 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.03.26 2:14PM EDT 
Fleet of American Airlines aircraft, LaGuardia Airport, New York, United States of America on November 12, 2024.
Fleet of American Airlines aircraft, LaGuardia Airport, New York, United States of America on November 12, 2024. NurPhoto/Nicolas Economou, Getty Images

An American Airlines flight bound for Chicago O’Hare was forced to abort takeoff from New York City’s LaGuardia Airport Thursday morning after striking a bird, officials said. The Boeing 737-800 was about to take off around 8:20 a.m. when the bird strike caused the crew to make a brief ground stop at the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Bird strikes at LaGuardia are not uncommon—there have already been 94 this year, according to FAA records. Since 1990, there have been over 3,800 incidents involving wildlife. The most famous was the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson.” Just six minutes after US Airways Flight 1549 took off from LaGuardia, the plane struck a flock of Canada geese that disabled both engines. Capt. Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger safely landed the aircraft in the Hudson River, saving all 155 people aboard. The FAA is investigating Thursday’s incident. Departures from LaGuardia were also delayed by an average of 45 minutes Thursday because of bad weather in the area.

Read it at PIX11

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