Reality Star Dies Suddenly at 41
Amber Eggers of the television show Love After Lockup died Thursday night in an Atlanta hospital. She was 41. Eggers’ mother, Monica Eggers, told TMZ that she had been admitted a few days earlier and ultimately died from acute liver failure. Eggers starred in season two of the We TV show in 2019, after serving a four-year sentence for drug trafficking. She was briefly engaged, but the wedding was called off when she was released. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Amber Eggers, an original and unforgettable member of the Love After Lockup family,” We TV told Page Six in a statement. “She was a bright light, who shared her life story with courage and authenticity, and we are honored to have been a part of her journey over several years. Our hearts are with her family and friends who held her close.” Eggers also appeared in Life After Lockup, the spin-off.